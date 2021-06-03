$130 for a 144Hz Samsung gaming monitor is an absolute steal

The Samsung C24RG50 has always been a great value 144Hz gaming monitor, debuting at $200 and then dropping to $170, but today it's ludicrously cheap thanks to a further $40 discount at Newegg. Just use promo code EMCEXET49 at the checkout and you'll be able to pick up this 24-in 1080p 144Hz FreeSync monitor for just $130.

That's an incredible price for one of the best budget gaming monitors. The RG50 comes with a 24-in curved VA panel that provides deep blacks, excellent contrast (3000:1) and good colour reproduction, while the 144Hz refresh rate, FreeSync support and low input lag makes it a great choice for fast-paced games, like Warzone, Counter-Strike or Valorant.

The subtle curvature found on this monitor is clever too, helping to eliminate the poor viewing angles common to VA panels by ensuring that you don't look at the sides of the monitor off-axis. It's not massively noticeable on a screen of this size, but it also provides a little extra immersion which dovetails nicely with the monitor's excellent low light performance. In a cinematic game set at night, like Metro Exodus, this produces a suitably cinematic experience that you just can't get even on high-end TN or IPS monitors.

There are some downsides to this monitor, but honestly they're few and far between. VA panels like this one can't quite match the colour accuracy or pixel reponse times of Fast IPS screens like the 27GL850, but the cheapest Fast IPS monitors are nearly three times the price of the C24RG50. Similarly, 24 inches is relatively small for a monitor these days, but I'd argue that it's perfectly suited to the 1920x1080 resolution - and that relatively low resolution means that you can drive this monitor using even a low-end gaming PC.

Ultimately, $130 is an outstanding deal for a monitor that regularly retails for $170 or more, and gets strong reviews at that price point. It's a great introduction to high refresh rate monitors if you've not used one before, and would also work well as a second monitor if you've already got a higher resolution 60Hz model but fancy something that can handle fast-paced or competitive games better.

Either way, I'd highly recommend you pick this up before the deal expires on Friday if you're interested - I haven't seen a monitor deal this good for some time. If you'd like to see a few more alternatives before you pull the trigger, why not check out our best gaming monitor recommendations?