Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown delayed into 2018

The arcadey aeroplane action of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown [official site] has been delayed, publishers Bandai Namco announced today. It was due towards the end of this year but is now pushed into 2018. Ace Combat hasn’t been on PC much and its last visit, in 2011’s Ace Combat: Assault Horizon, was a bit bum. But Skies Unknown is returning to the ‘Strangereal’ alternate history and has brought back the writer of AC 4 & 5, sidestepping the whole mess of Assault Horizon.
Ace Combat franchise director Kazutoki Kono announced the delay in an open letter:
“We would have loved to launch Ace Combat 7 at the end of 2017 as we originally intended, but doing so would compromise our goal for the game. We take our art very seriously and that means we have instead chosen to devote additional time and effort to perfect and optimize this newest chapter of the Ace Combat saga.
The combination of the Unreal 4 Engine and the power of current generation consoles and PC hardware have literally opened the ‘skies of opportunity’ to us to develop the best Ace Combat experience to-date. At no other time in Ace Combat’s 20+ year history has gaming technology allowed us to deliver the minute details of flight combat – such as cloud cover and air currents – or give players a new way to experience dogfights and attack sorties through hardware such as the new PlayStation VR.”
In short, they want it to be good, and think it needs more time to be good. Fair does!
Here’s a trailer from January:
16/05/2017 at 20:34 gwop_the_derailer says:
” At no other time in Ace Combat’s 20+ year history has gaming technology allowed us to deliver the minute details of flight combat…”
So for every hour of flight, will my F4 Phantom need be grounded for around 75 hours of maintenance?
17/05/2017 at 10:45 Ghostwise says:
It’s okay, you can pay real money to accelerate maintenance so it doesn’t take place in real time ! :-p
16/05/2017 at 22:15 X_kot says:
This series is at its best when it has you flying into the belly of a base that fires missiles to redirect asteroids to strike terrestrial targets. I’d rather go dance with the angels than play through AC7’s story again.
16/05/2017 at 22:28 Unclepauly says:
You already played the game? Beta or something?
16/05/2017 at 23:04 X_kot says:
Oops, meant AC6. :S
17/05/2017 at 00:07 brucethemoose says:
6 is the worst of the series. Not as good as 4/5/0, or even the PSP games.
What about Assault Horizon you say? I DONT KNOW WHAT THAT IS, I CAN’T HEAR YOU (sticks fingers in ears)
16/05/2017 at 23:37 beleester says:
AC6 had the ridiculous superweapons and impossible airplane tricks – The Nimbus, the Chandelier, the mission where you fly into the tunnels – it just had no characters I really cared about, and a plot without an original thought in its head.
But the trailer for this one featured both character interaction between pilots and space elevators, flying aircraft carriers that carry drones, and planes that shoot blue lasers, so I’m hopeful.
17/05/2017 at 00:13 brucethemoose says:
Wonder what the “fantasy” fighter will be. Project Aces has had some pretty sleek designs in the past.