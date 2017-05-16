Arma 3 gets jets and more threats to bring the sweats

Players will suffer sweats when they see these jets they are about to gets in the game of persistent threats. These new planes will appear in campaigns over the plains to cause some pains for territorial gains, and if one’s in your sight then just dogfight while taking flight with military might in Arma 3 [official site]. Your cover will be blown if you don’t go prone while one’s flown over you in the red zone. I’m writing as shown because everyone’s gone home and I’ve been left alone.



It’s jet plane day. We’ve already had news that Ace Combat 7 has been delayed but this will pick you up if you just can’t get enough of devastatingly fast war machines. The new DLC for Arma 3 includes three “air-superiority jets” and an “Unmanned Aerial Combat Vehicle”. You can see the exact murdertoys here.

But there’s also an accompanying update, which brings more stuff. For example, a giant, non-driveable aircraft carrier, the fictional USS Freedom, which has anti-aircraft guns and surface-to-air missiles. Here’s how developers Bohemia Interactive describe it.

“The USS Freedom is the second ship of its class. Carrying hull designation CVN-83, this nuclear-powered aircraft carrier serves as a main operating base for NATO. The USS Freedom can carry various aircraft and helicopters on board that can facilitate almost every support role… “The aircraft carrier is a static in-game object that can be positioned across the map via the 3D Scenario Editor, but cannot be ‘driven’. The carrier supports catapult take-offs and tailhook landings, and features functional autonomous defensive weapon systems”

The blurb also boasts that “this is the largest ship ever built” which I suppose means Arma’s fictional futureworld doesn’t have the Prelude or any other massive commercial tanker. But never mind that nit-picking, it’s a nice big boat.

The update also includes tweaks to loads of vehicles, including a new radar interface for guided weapons and new “infrared sensor technology”. Planes especially are getting more attention and we’re told that “being hit by enemy fire does not immediately mean the end, but an engine failure, a fuel leak, a malfunctioning HUD, or other types of damage, will make it more difficult to return back to base in one piece.” Better be careful then.

The Jets DLC is out today for £8.99/$11.99 on Steam.