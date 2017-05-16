Far Cry 5 & The Crew 2 announced, Ass Creed teased

Far Cry 5 and The Crew 2, Ubisoft announced today, as if you hadn’t already guessed. That’s it. They have nothing of substance to say about either game. Oh, and would you believe that more Assassin’s Creed is coming too? Astonishing. Ladies and germs, we truly are in the runup to E3. Ooh I swear it starts earlier and shoutier every year! Back in my day, E3 was held in secret in dark stone chambers and the only way you could tell what happened was to watch for logos forming in your tea leaves.
Ubi spaffed a few announcement tweets today. One promises “a hefty dose of new Far Cry adventures” in Far Cry 5 and links to a useless forum.
Ah yes, “a hefty dose” of that Far Cry stuff. Going by the red, white, and blue of the logo, we can reasonably assume the next sandbox shooter will be set in the fiefdoms of a post-Brexit Britain.
Also coming: more MMO racing in a sequel to The Crew.
If you missed the first, check out John’s initial impression and Brendy and Adam’s race across the whole (miniature) USA.
And lawks, look at that, more Assassin’s Creed. After a year away to recover from Assassin’s Ennui, rumour has it that Ass Creed will return in an Ancient Egyptian prequel named Assassin’s Creed: Origins.
Ubisoft’s E3 blastorama is coming on June 12th at 1pm Pacific (9pm UK time). It’ll surely be livestreamed. Remember to get yourself a handheld tally counter to click off how many times developers say “visceral” on stage.
16/05/2017 at 17:42 keefybabe says:
*massive yawn*
16/05/2017 at 17:55 Uncle Fassbender says:
*yawns in agreement*
16/05/2017 at 19:02 int says:
*giddy anticipatory yawn*
16/05/2017 at 19:12 gabrielonuris says:
*Yawns in brazilian portuguese*
17/05/2017 at 01:23 criskywalker says:
*Yawns in Chilean Spanish*
16/05/2017 at 20:46 Marclev says:
Yawning too, sadly. There was a time when a Far Cry sequel would have excited me, now they’re just Ubi-collect-em-ups.
16/05/2017 at 21:54 Unclepauly says:
*Appears to yawn, instead tosses a popped popcorn kernel into mouth, then accidentally yawns and half chokes on popcorn*
16/05/2017 at 22:06 The Bitcher III says:
*Is there anyone here who can perform a heimlich manouvre?*
I’d save you but I forget whether it’s palms locked together, or knuckles. Around the waist and squeeze up? Or under the ribs and inwards? We’d both look pretty foolish if I got it wrong.
16/05/2017 at 17:53 Chaoslord AJ says:
Passed the last FC4 and Crew wasn’t good. Unless you’ll tell me those games are completely new and unrelated to the other games I’ll skip both.
16/05/2017 at 19:10 KenTWOu says:
First of all, Far Cry games are entirely unrelated to one another. Second, Primal was the last one in the series. Third, Far Cry 4 is the best one.
16/05/2017 at 19:48 krikitarmy says:
Story line wise, sure, Far Cry games are all unrelated. But while Far Cry 1, 2, and 3 played very differently, Far Cry 4 was a very straight forward evolution of 3. Far Cry Primal was pretty different but had a different naming convention to show that it would be different. With Far Cry 5 going back to the numbered name, it’s safe to say this will be a further evolution of the game rather than anything drastically new and innovative.
And that’s fine if you enjoyed Far Cry 3/4 and want more of that. But many people would rather play something new.
16/05/2017 at 22:05 Werthead says:
The Far Cry games are actually set in the same universe, which is a bit weird, as it means somewhere out there there’s still some bonkers mutants with bazookas for arms wandering around.
I wouldn’t mind seeing them take another shot at Africa, with better gameplay, but I fear the current writing team would make a bit of a hash of it. I also wouldn’t mind a direct sequel to FC1, which is still my favourite of the series, although maybe they’ve been usurped on the cheesy-crazy storyline stakes by the Just Cause games.
More likely it will be set on another island or isolated valley with a slightly different biome to what came before with yet another “charismatic but evil” villain and the questionable need to kill 15 squirrels to carry 3 more clips of ammo.
17/05/2017 at 09:53 Marclev says:
That would be Crysis (the first).
17/05/2017 at 12:56 LexW1 says:
That doesn’t seem to make much sense. Sure, FC4 was pretty similar to FC3, but Primal was just the Blood Dragon of FC4 (it literally uses the same base map as FC4), so assuming that because two of the games in the series (FC3 and FC4) were more similar to each other than FC1, FC2, and FC3 were, well, seems like quite a leap.
Also, given the rumours that this will be set in Montana in some relatively modern time period (1970s at earliest), and feature a cop-turned-vigilante, it’s easy to see how it could be pretty different from the FC3/4 mould, at least as different as FC3 was from FC2.
16/05/2017 at 23:11 Urthman says:
Far Cry Primal is the same world map as Far Cry 4.
17/05/2017 at 07:57 basilisk says:
It really isn’t. Most of the game map shares the heightmap of the first part of FC4, yes, but that’s all it shares. Different placement of, well, everything, different vegetation, completely different biomes and overall feel.
It looks obvious when you lay the maps one over the other in Photoshop, but in-game, there is absolutely no way to tell.
16/05/2017 at 17:59 Rao Dao Zao says:
I just can’t get over the story where the word “assassin” was censored for inappropriate language to “buttbuttin”. Cracks me up every time.
… this story has nothing to do with Assassin’s Creed, except that I take great delight in calling it “Buttbuttin’s Creed”.
16/05/2017 at 19:37 DinoSteak says:
It works because AC games are actually Butt!
Well except when I got 100% on AC: Black Flag, but those were dark times, dark dark times.
16/05/2017 at 21:57 Unclepauly says:
This was a real thing that happened?
16/05/2017 at 18:03 something says:
The Crew 2? Well… OK. If you say so. You sure you don’t want to give it a new name, and maybe a premise that isn’t terrible while you’re at it? No? You want to milk all that goodwill that only comes with the Crew moniker I guess. Best of luck!
17/05/2017 at 01:45 April March says:
Here is how to fix The Crew:
You are not a dude that is a cop but takes part on illegal races for reasons.
You are just a person with a car wot goes fast.
I’ll be taking my consultant’s fee whenever you’re read, Ubisoft.
17/05/2017 at 12:32 Rince says:
Yeah, that bothered me too. The game would improve with character customization. I really don’t want to be that beardy dude… or a dude at all.
And more cars, I would love having some more japanese cars, particularly the AE86.
16/05/2017 at 18:06 Abacus says:
Just when you thought the AssCreed license was creatively bankrupt they go and use an ‘Origins’ subtitle and confirm your doubts.
16/05/2017 at 19:43 yhancik says:
Ahahah! Exactly :D
16/05/2017 at 18:14 Jimbot says:
After playing Horizon and Witcher 3, the bog standard Ubisoft checklist driven open worlds just don’t do it for me. They really need to make all that stuff more substantial.
16/05/2017 at 18:24 AutonomyLost says:
+1
16/05/2017 at 19:30 Gordon Shock says:
Aren’t they icons bonanza as well? Granted I read the the new horizon patch allow the player to toggle off all icons but still…
16/05/2017 at 19:34 keefybabe says:
Yes… To a certain extent, I can’t speak for horizon as I’ve not played it, but Witcher 3 showed how that should be done. Most icons were a story rather than “generic race 6” or busywork 12. They were worthwhile.
17/05/2017 at 13:02 LexW1 says:
I don’t think that’s actually true, not literally anyway. The majority of icons on the TW3 map appear to be monster dens, bandit clubhouses (or whatever), and so on, not stuff with actual stories to it.
The thing is, the story stuff is common enough and well-spread-around enough that it seems fairly omnipresent.
All an FC game would need to do, to match that, would be to do the same – spread story around, keep the stories short and to the point, and to largely make sense to the character/setting (sounds simple right? Hah). Of course people will still say it’s rubbish because it’s not Geralt frowning at Stupid Grimy Peasants, which I suspect is the real draw to a lot of Witcher stuff.
16/05/2017 at 20:03 Nauallis says:
HZD has a ton of icons on the map but they are mainly contextual, to let you know which machines are in which areas, and where there are campfire/savepoints, locations to visit, etc.
There is an entirely optional item collection menu, but the items only show up if you buy the “where are the items located” map update a la far cry, and only the non-story items show up. The non-story artifacts do not give you anything that you cannot get through the course of the game anyway (experience, crafting materials). The mug collection and banuk artifacts are entirely filler material, whereas the landmarks use audio and text logs to tell a story about [SPOILERS] that is concurrent to the main meta-story. The metal flowers all have inscrutable poems that can be read in the menu.
There are a ton of non-quest text logs that are scattered around the map, seemingly randomly. In the course of a 70+ hour playthrough, I found approximately 1/3 of them (about 80 total). These logs are entirely for filler and fluff – my playthrough cleared all achievements without needing to collect those.
Horizon kinda rewards exploration, kinda doesn’t. A lot of the edge locations that you can find on the map are locked behind completion of various segments of the main quest.
16/05/2017 at 20:25 Nauallis says:
I should clarify that none of the miscellaneous items or data logs show up on the map unless you unlock a map reveal from an in-game merchant, which is only for the miscellaneous items. The datalogs/datapoints never show up on the map.
17/05/2017 at 08:16 mavrik says:
I was just thinking when playing Horizon: it looks like it should be just another generic “Ubisoft openworld game with clearing points on a map”. To the point where I almost avoided playing it.
But then you try it… and it’s soooo enjoyable. Cool main character, fun interesting combat, great worldbuilding and quests that feel closer to Witcher 3 than anything else. Not to mention a classical hard SciFi story on how the world actually came to have giant robots – which is surprisingly dark and hopeful at the same time.
It reminded me that there was a time we liked Ubisoft openworld games and why they can work well.
Too bad PC gamers probably won’t be able to experience it :(
17/05/2017 at 09:15 KenTWOu says:
We should add Zelda: Breath of the Wild to the list of the open world games everyone at Ubisoft (especially Far Cry devs) must play and take notes.
16/05/2017 at 18:18 X_kot says:
That Far Cry logo really captures my imagination…and then locks it in the tool shed. Are we sure this isn’t another Hitman: Subtitle?
16/05/2017 at 18:25 TrynePlague says:
Oh yay new and fresh:
Tom Clancy’s Ass Cry Racer
Dear Vivendi, please proceed.
16/05/2017 at 18:53 Freud says:
Iconic franchises.
16/05/2017 at 22:02 Unclepauly says:
Oh You!
16/05/2017 at 18:59 Nauallis says:
So excited with that Farcry 5 teaser I’m just going to pre-order it now, I know it’s going to be good. Mmhmm, I can just taste that green leaf now. There’ll be guns and there’ll be stabbing, and maybe in this game they’ll even let you stab guns. Or stab people with guns, revolutionary. And maybe, maybe, if I pre-order early enough and convince enough people to pre-order, they’ll finally include the gun that shoots flaming chainsaws. If it doesn’t include animal riding and spear-throwing, I’m out.
16/05/2017 at 19:48 The Bitcher III says:
I’m glad to see Ubi ditching the towers, as that was absolutely the only underwhelming thing about their games.
But personally I’m holding off for a game where I stab Muslim Brotherhood Revolutionaries with sawn-off chain-guns that fire bees and when the bees open their mouths they release the hounds that carry saws and leave bits of lego on the floor. Whilst controlling an eagle in my mind.
I’m going to call it ‘Dan Brown’s Knights Templar Assassins Vs Rosicrucian Tax Avoidance Syndicate – The Tax Code Of Honour.’
But really it’s about Undead Samurai vs Egyptian Mummies.
No, that’s ridiculous.
Drop the Mummies.
16/05/2017 at 20:26 jeremyalexander says:
16/05/2017 at 20:13 onodera says:
I won’t mind getting more Far Cry. It’s completely unoriginal by now (3, 4 and Primal being the same game), but it’s like pizza. No one minds eating a big cheesy pizza once in a while.
The worst part of the Crew is the game itself. Driving around the US is great and it is my favorite walking simulator.
17/05/2017 at 09:56 phuzz says:
I’m glad it’s not just me.
I sure won’t be pre-ordering it, but assuming FC5 is basically like 4 but with a different map, I’m sure I’ll pick it up and enjoy the big dumb action movie-ness of it.
Ubisoft: the fast food of gaming.
16/05/2017 at 20:21 jeremyalexander says:
Looking forward to South Park, and mildly curious about a potential new rpg direction for Assassins Creed, other than that, yeah, yawn.
16/05/2017 at 21:05 cairbre says:
Yeah I have a strange relationship with assassins creed games where I give out about them say I’m not buying the next one and own them all.
I liked black flag good old kenway and the last one is enjoyable because I visit London every summer and for some reason love chasing down boxes. So I’m probably going to get the new one and then give out about it.
17/05/2017 at 06:46 LewdPenguin says:
I enjoyed Black Flag too, if they anounced a direct sequel to that edition I might be actually somewhat interested, anything else AssCreed goes in the ‘maybe when it’s a few quid in a sale a coupole of years later, maybe’ pile now. But a Black Flag 2, with the port/land ownership and trading stuff expanded along the lines of Port Royale 2 would definitely get my attention.
16/05/2017 at 23:52 Frank says:
BGE2 or gtfo, Ubi.
16/05/2017 at 23:59 Frraksurred says:
The last couple installments have been “ass” creed. Let’s hope this one has less cringe worthy characters, story and isn’t coupled to a control system that makes me want to detonate a small nuclear device.
17/05/2017 at 09:26 tomimt says:
So, mundane map marker hunt for OCD gamers, part 5.
17/05/2017 at 11:41 4004 says:
I knew I picked the right time to pick up Crew DLCs and start playing it