Harvest Moon: Light of Hope coming to PC

Fans of pumpkins and buying affection with said pumpkins will be happy. Harvest Moon: Light of Hope [official site], the next entry in the farming and flirting series, has been announced and it’s coming to PC as well as the Nintenbox and Play-Station. It wants us all to be friends. We haven’t been shown any images yet, because developers Natsume don’t feel like it. But we are told it will be a “SNES-style nostalgic game” and, to be fair, if you’ve played any Harvest Moon before you can probably guess what it’ll look like with 90% accuracy. There’ll be cows and probably some grass.
But you want more than that. OK. Here’s what the story is, according to their pre-E3 press release.
In Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, players begin the game as they set out looking for a fresh start and new surroundings. During their voyage, their ship is hit by a monsoon and goes down. As they drift into a small harbor town, now in a shambles from the storm, it will be up to the player to help rebuild the town and save the lighthouse… but it won’t be easy! Nevertheless, with some hard work growing crops, tending livestock, and gathering materials for repairs, players will be able to make new friends, start a family, revive the lighthouse, and save the town!
This isn’t the first Harvest Moon to grace the PC – that’d be Seeds of Memories from a couple of years ago – but it is the first to come out on Steam [Edit: Nope! I’m talking shite. Turns out Seeds of Memories never did come to PC in the end, despite being shown at E3 in 2015. The port was cancelled and it ended up only on mobile]. It’s an old-fashioned sit-in-your-pants all day with a controller and plant potatoes type deal. If you’re not convinced, Kate wrote about why having the farming series on PC is great, so shut up.
It’s also the year of the 20th anniversary of Harvest Moon, they say, but WELL ACTUALLY it’s the 21st anniversary if you count it from the Japanese release date. And I do. Natsume will be showing off more of the game come E3 next month and, depending on how flooded to death with news we are, you might see more of it then.
16/05/2017 at 19:47 Pich says:
Mind you, this isn’t the same Developer of the previous Harvest Moon games, those guys lost the licence to the name in the west and they’re publishing their games unde the name Story Of Seasons.
17/05/2017 at 09:26 Jokerme says:
That’s important information because that means this is not a real Harvest Moon game then.
16/05/2017 at 20:03 johannsebastianbach says:
To be honest I don’t know why anybody would buy this now that we’ve got Stardew Valley, a game which did everything Harvest Moon has way better plus tons of its own flavor/features with better art style and gameplay.
I like the genre, but if it’s going to be more of the stuff we already know it probably won’t be good enough.
16/05/2017 at 21:11 Che Eder says:
Exactly what I think. I guess Stardew Valley is the reason they are bringing a Harvest Moon to PC in the first place, after they have seen what a huge success such a game can be on the platform.
But it’s too late, unless it really steps up the game.
17/05/2017 at 10:55 Ghostwise says:
There was this weird thing where I read most of the article by subconsciously replacing “Harvest Moon” by “Stardew Valley” and wondering what Mr. Caldwell was doing.
A reasonable conclusion is to blame the cow in the photograph, I think. #fakebovine.
16/05/2017 at 20:06 frightlever says:
“This isn’t the first Harvest Moon to grace the PC – that’d be Seeds of Memories from a couple of years ago”
I thought this was cancelled.
Yeah, seems to be on iOS and Android, not on PC or console.
16/05/2017 at 20:40 Brendan Caldwell says:
Interesting!
16/05/2017 at 21:11 yogibbear says:
Sounds more like some god awful developers are trying to cash in on the back of all the awesome-sauce that Stardew Valley was and is. If you’re not going to release your game series on PC when you’ve had this long to do so then I’m not going to support you when you only do it in response to competition.
16/05/2017 at 22:45 SaintAn says:
If it were the Bokujou Monogatari series this would be great news since they are better than Stardew Valley, but the people making Harvest Moon games are not the Bokujou Monogatari dev anymore. The old publisher has the Harvest Moon name in the west and pumps out cashgrab garbage games to get what they can off people that don’t know that these games aren’t real Harvest Moon games.
16/05/2017 at 22:54 Shazbut says:
I can’t help but feel similar. My response to mainstream game news though is either:
“Nope” – (AssCreed, Far Cry, Call of Duty, etc.)
or as in this case,
“Great, but I asked for this about a decade ago! Where were you then?!” – (Immersive sims, pixel art, point and click adventures, space sims, etc.)
16/05/2017 at 22:34 SaintAn says:
“It’s also the year of the 20th anniversary of Harvest Moon”
That is kinda incorrect. The company that published the Bokujou Monogatari series in the US lost the rights to publish it when the developer decided to do their publishing with their own company. The Bokujou Monogatari developers didn’t have the rights to the western name of the series which the publisher created so they had to change the name of the game in the west to Story of Seasons. And since the breakup the publisher has been releasing non-Bokujou Monogatari games (that are very very bad)under the Harvest Moon name because people don’t know and keep buying these games on name alone. So it’s only the 20th anniversary of the Harvest Moon name, but not of the Harvest Moon games. The Bokujou Monogatari games are having their 20th, or 21st in as you say.
Here’s an explanation by Destructoid about it if it’s confusing: https://www.destructoid.com/so-what-the-hell-is-happening-with-harvest-moon–276051.phtml
16/05/2017 at 22:37 mechavolt says:
As soon as Stardew Valley implements co-op, I will promptly forget this game ever existed.
17/05/2017 at 02:30 goodpoints says:
There should really be a correction made here to clarify for the unaware (folks who started with Stardew Valley) that “Harvest Moon” was only used as the title for export translations of the series known in Japan as “Farm Story”. Natsume only owns the name “Harvest Moon”, which is no longer related to the Japanese series since the dev Marvelous is now using the far superior Xseed to translate “Farm Story”, now marketed as “Story of Seasons” outside Japan.
Natsume’s current series are glitchy, unplayable knockoffs only marketed outside Japan, and are surely not even worth the trouble of a Steam refund.
17/05/2017 at 08:17 Samudaya says:
Unless this Harvest Moon finally is okay with same-sex relationships, I’d rather play Stardew Valley again or wait for Kynseed.
17/05/2017 at 12:23 Rince says:
That’s what I’m wondering too. Stardew Valley and World’s Dawn both have same sex relationships. This one not having it would feel like a big step back.