Sonic Forces will let you create your own character

Your own Sonic the Hedgehog fanfic characters will soon be able to actually go on adventures with Sonic. Sega have announced that the upcoming Sonic Forces [official site] will support custom characters, letting you design your own wicked rad animal pal. If you want to run and jump as a pink dog with a sailor hat and a padlock necklace, you absolutely can. I can’t promise your dog will get to pash Tails but running around, sure, that’s in. Have a look in this trailer:
Forces, to remind you, is the third-person hogger which mixes side-on and 3D bits much as Sonic Generations did. It’ll star Old Sonic and New Sonic, as well as a ‘Hero Character’ of the player’s creation.
The game will pack seven different types of animal — cat, dog, bear, bird, hedgehog, rabbit, and wolf — who each have a minor unique ability, like a double-jump or automatically sucking in nearby rings. Then here are cosmetic options like skin colour, gloves, hats, garments, footwear, and everything else you need to make a totally radical Sonicfriend to the max.
Hero Characters also have a choice of gadgets called Wispons, which Sega say “are an evolution of the Color Powers from Sonic Colors and double as both offensive abilities and as a way to platform through levels quickly.” Oh, and you get a grappling hook. That’s good: my original characters always have grappling hooks. I only hope Forces has the cigarettes and snarl that mark her as a real hardnut.
Sonic Forces is due some time this ‘holiday season’, which I guess means November-ish. America, maaan. Before then, the 2D Sonic Forces is coming this summer.
16/05/2017 at 17:20 GernauMorat says:
Ye gods what have they done.
16/05/2017 at 17:50 Doctor K says:
In our arrogance we disparaged the hedgehog. In their desperation and wrath they are unleashing the greatest terror our world has ever known: The Sonic Fanfic. God have mercy on our souls.
16/05/2017 at 19:15 ChiefOfBeef says:
Suddenly this YT vid seems very much a vision of the future: link to youtube.com
16/05/2017 at 22:16 Unclepauly says:
Suddenly ears ringing, thanks
16/05/2017 at 22:21 Andy_Panthro says:
that last 10 seconds or so nearly killed me, thanks.
16/05/2017 at 17:23 Pich says:
Does this mean i can finally play as Bubsy The Bobcat?
16/05/2017 at 17:34 LucidLuke says:
I can already see the flood of ‘Coldsteel’ hero characters and don’t say you cannot.
16/05/2017 at 17:40 DrTalos says:
100 Sonichus on day one. Yiffing on day two. Or maybe the reverse.
16/05/2017 at 17:42 Spuzzell says:
I would design a charming antidote to the Sonic universe of noise and unsubtletyishness.
Possibly an older chap.
Wearing overalls and a cap.
He could be based around a jumping skill moveset rather than pure speed?
Oh, it’d never work.
16/05/2017 at 18:19 ColonelFlanders says:
Thank the Lord that Sonic Mania is coming out. The increasing amount of arse this game is becoming staggers me.
16/05/2017 at 19:59 CmdrCrunchy says:
I have to ask, what on earth about Sonic Mania appeals to you? Its literally S2/S3&K gameplay and assets. Nothing you cant get from modding through Sega Classics on Steam. It seems a ludicrously dull way to try and gouge as much money as possible out of something 20 years old. Which probably is true for the Sonic franchise as a whole, I know, but still.
At least Forces seems to be going the route of Generations (which was a good game in amongst a sea of rather bad ones) in regards its nostalgia.
17/05/2017 at 10:09 Da5e says:
Sonic Mania is being designed by people with a genuine love and understanding of what made the first few Sonic games great, and hopefully they’ll be doing a better job of making it feel ‘right’ than any attempt since about 1994. I’m cautiously optimistic.
16/05/2017 at 19:47 ffordesoon says:
Commenters cringe, but I’m surprised Sega hasn’t done this before now, to be honest. Seems like a no-brainer to me.
17/05/2017 at 01:31 April March says:
We’re talking about a company that’s decided to bolt Final Fantasy style plots to a game about a cartoon hedgehog wot runs fast. Them doing a no-brainer is unbelieveable news.
16/05/2017 at 20:41 gwop_the_derailer says:
link to youtu.be
16/05/2017 at 22:36 int says:
Tips for names:
Aural the Bushswine
Hypodermic the Porcufir
Slappy the Werepig
Arrakis the Catworm
Blood the Dogmeat
9Lives the Dogleg
Frederick the Fishpirate
Glanton the Scalped Hedgehog
Catman the Thinhog
Fishfinger the Processed
Cheeseman the Udder
17/05/2017 at 12:30 MajorLag says:
How long until they remake the rest of Sonic Dreams Collection?