Destiny 2 will be shown off tomorrow in livestream

All right, destinerds, settle down. Since its unsurprising “reveal” trailer we’ve known that the sci-fi FPS is set for the PC. But what manner of manshoots are thou, Destiny 2? Bungie are answering that question tomorrow with a demonstration of the game, broadcast live into your eyeballs from some airplane hangar in California. It’s happening at 6pm BST (10am PDT/1pm EDT) and you can watch it on their official website or from their Twitch stream.



The bunny-hopping, emoting soldiers will be fighting a new enemy, says Bungie. One ‘Lord Ghaul’ and his Red Legion, who are responsible for the downfall of The Tower – that’s the MMOish hub everyone used to hang out at, browsing shop menus and feeling inadequate, but it was also the last bastion of humankind. The Legion’s dogs are also responsible.

We will probably see these Legionnaires murdered quite a lot before the end of the demonstration tomorrow. Here’s what we’ve been told.

We’ve not shared much about this new threat to humanity. All we know is that this Cabal force, known as the Red Legion, is a new deadly enemy comprised of a variety of combatants from massive soldiers to rabid dog like creatures. We’re looking forward to showing off the powers that Guardians will wield, to face off against this new threat…

Not many of us have played much of the first PlayStation-only game, but Pip liked it quite a bit. How many of her hopes and dreams for the sequel will come true? Perhaps we will find out tomorrow. The game itself is due for release on September 8.