Have You Played… Cargo Commander?

Cargo Commander [official site] is a 2D action game about exploring procedural space wrecks, collecting the valuable materials that sit inside, and returning to your own ship to escape before everything gets sucked into a black hole. That sounds fun enough, but it was full of neat details that make it stick in my memory years later.
For example, you discovered those space wrecks by turning on a magnet and having them crash into your ship. To get inside, you needed to strategically remove walls from your own vessel and leap across the vacuum of space to get onboard them, and then deal with the shifts of orientation as you moved between wrecks clanged together at all different angles.
It also, long before it was trendy to do so, had a kind of ambient multiplayer, letting you compete for high scores with other players on the same generated worlds and sharing death locations so you could stumble across the corpses of your friends.
My favourite part might have been the messages you received between salvage operations from your daughter back home, which covered the entire experience in melancholy.
I read a couple of years ago that the game’s creators would have made more money if they’d spent the development time “washing dishes”, and that’s a real shame. Cargo Commander isn’t an outright classic like other platformers with similar ideas, such as Spelunky, but it belongs in the same conversation as games like Rogue Legacy and it deserved more success.
17/05/2017 at 15:34 Crimsoneer says:
God, I loved this. What a fantastic idea and execution.
17/05/2017 at 15:39 Harlander says:
I remember seeing – I think it was – Scott Manley’s video of this and thinking “this looks pretty neat” before forgetting about it forever. Oh well.
17/05/2017 at 16:41 groovychainsaw says:
I’ve had this in my library for years (after a humble bundle I guess) and if I’d known the genre I’d have played this much sooner. Thanks for bringing it to my attention.
I think it probably would have sold at least 10x as many copies with any name other than cargo commander, which makes it sound like a forklift truck simulator or parcel delivery game (which, you know, maybe people want that, but still…).
I (much too belatedly!) suggest Derelict Defiler. Or Escape the Black Hole. Or Space Raid. Or Cargo Infiltrator. All optionally with an exclamation point.
17/05/2017 at 19:18 Monggerel says:
I’d add Graveyard Orbit to the list of better titles. It’s a hat trick really: a relevant technical term (a graveyard orbit is what decommissioned satellites end up sent on if they can’t re-enter the atmosphere), edgy enough for Trent Reznor, and it fits what little plot the game has. Throw in some Diablo-guitars as background music and turn up the darkness and add in some heavy colour contrast and you got yourself an indie darling.
Wait, no, that’s Salt&Sanctuary. Shit.
17/05/2017 at 17:01 FhnuZoag says:
Oh jeez, I’ve been trying to remember the name of this game for literally years.
17/05/2017 at 17:13 cpt_freakout says:
I’d never seen this and you make it sound very interesting. One more for my backlog it is!
17/05/2017 at 17:23 G-Lord says:
Cheers for reminding me, I got that game in a bundle years ago and it remained on my “to play” list ever since.
17/05/2017 at 18:19 Jalan says:
Gets incredibly repetitive far too quickly (and yes, before anyone makes note of it – I understand that’s a bit of the point of games like it).
Has a lot of quirky charm, just not enough of it to help you forget the very tedious task it puts you toward of collecting junk in the sectors. At the very least, if there weren’t so much junk to collect, it’d be easier to tolerate doing the same thing over and over again in a (barely) different set of containers, but the list of junk is needlessly huge.
17/05/2017 at 20:01 chuckieegg says:
It looks just like that Heat Signature game that RPS is always preaching about in a completely neutral fashion.
17/05/2017 at 23:26 EasyStar says:
Agreed with anyone that says its a bit repetitive.
but..
that theme song <3 <3 link to youtube.com
good on its own, so much more so in the context of the game.
17/05/2017 at 23:30 Jalan says:
I glanced over this earlier, but the messages you receive from home are from your wife and son, Graham. The gradual slide into hate in the son’s drawings as his father is continually not at home with him was something I found to be a rather amusing touch.