Owlboy & Kentucky Route Zero in Humble Indie Bundle

Splendid games including Kentucky Route Zero, Ziggurat, and Owlboy are going cheap in the Humble Indie Bundle 18, launched last night. Humble have bundles coming out their bumdles these days but the Humble Indie Bundle is still their most prestigious and yeah, that’s a good-looking lump of games.
As ever, the Humble Indie Bundle 18 is pay-what-you-want with its games across tiers, more unlocking as you pay more.
Pay anything and you’ll get FPS dungeon crawler Ziggurat (our Adam called it “the closest thing to a first-person Binding of Isaac I’ve ever played”), sail-o-trade-a-pirate ’em up Windward (Chris Livingstone dug it even in its early access days), and side-on turn-based tactical shooter Steamworld Heist (“I thoroughly recommend it, for those looking for something erring much more toward the more casual end of the strategy world,” said John).
Pay above the current average price, which is $7.48/£5.81 as I write this, and you’ll get more. Episodic story ’em up Kentucky Route Zero remains really, really good (and great for busy dads, Alec will tell you), Beholder is an interesting-sounding game about a landlord spying on tenants for The Man, and Goat Simulator (with all its DLC) is a hearty slap of wackiness for you kooks out there. Another game (or games) will be added to this tier next week but is a secret for now.
If you pay at least $13/£10.09, you’ll also get beautiful platformer Owlboy. “Oh gosh, it is a splendid thing when a game like Owlboy comes around,” John said. “Big, smart, involved, silly, gorgeous, aurally stunning, and with a compelling story.” He quite liked it.
The games come both as Steam keys (if you pay at least $1) and DRM-free downloads, and they’re all on Windows, Mac, and Linux. And yup, you can divide your payment as you please between Humble, the developers, and charities.
The bundle is available for another 13 days.
17/05/2017 at 11:16 Fersken says:
I really wanted to like Owlboy, and much of it I thoroughly enjoyed. However, I’m not a fan of boss battles, and Owlboy have them in abundance.
Eventually I got fairly far in the game, but my frustration with the bosses grew. So I just stopped, and haven’t touched it in months.
Never played any of the other games in the bundle, so I did get it for those.
17/05/2017 at 11:26 Henke says:
Steamworld Heist was my second favourite game of last year(after Firewatch). Thoroughly recommend it! It is the NICEST turn based strategy game I’ve ever played. Looks nice, feels nice to play. Nicer than Valkyria Chronicles even! So nice I played through it twice.
17/05/2017 at 12:18 Targaff says:
Talking of which, Valkyria Chronicles is currently 80% off on the Humble Store (or 82% if you have monthly), which is about as low as it’s ever been.
17/05/2017 at 11:58 Gwalchmay says:
I just subscribed for a year of humble monthly. What are the chances I’ll get games they put in a bundle? Interested by Owlboy, Steamworld Heist and Kentucky Road Zero, but I’m not sure I want to spend money on the bundle if I get them in two months in the humble monthly.
17/05/2017 at 12:17 Targaff says:
Owlboy might show up at some point, but Steamworld Heist (Feb 2017) and KRZ (July 2016) have already been in monthly bundles so it’s unlikely they’ll show up again.
17/05/2017 at 12:21 Gwalchmay says:
Thanks. Off to spend more money I go.
17/05/2017 at 12:21 Fersken says:
I’ve only been a monthly subscriber this year, but during this time few games have been in both bundles and monthly.
The Witness was though. Then you did get a choice if you had purchased the bundle containing it, between the game and store credit (think it was $5).
Whenever I’m considering a bundle when I already own some of the games, I usually increase the share of the money going to charitable organisations. If I give a large part to charity any doubts usually just fades away.
17/05/2017 at 12:38 Banks says:
Monthly bundles do not include games that have been in other bundles before, but not the other way around. So, for example, Owlboy won’t be in a future monthly bundle but Stellaris could be in an upcoming weekly bundle. I say that monthly bundles are great only if you like the one game you get instantly, and treat the other five as bonuses.
I will buy this one just for Heist.
17/05/2017 at 12:40 Pravin Lal's Nuclear Arsenal says:
It’s a great bundle, shame I already own pretty much all of it except Owlboy*. The three games in the basic tier are my favourites: I spent way too much time with Ziggurat, finished Steamworld Heist twice and had a lot of fun with Windward in multiplayer despite having to deal with people.
*and Goat Simulator, which, well…No, thanks.