Pathfinder: Kingmaker bringing tabletop RPG to PC

Paizo’s pen & paper fantasy RPG world of Pathfinder is being computerised in Pathfinder: Kingmaker [official site]. Developers Owlcat Games today announced the upcoming isometric RPG, also boasting that they’ve booked the narrative design services of Chris ‘The Human Stretch Goal’ Avellone. The game will visit the Stolen Lands wilds of the RPG setting for your usual questing duties, with a dash of kingdom-building. Probably bears too, I reckon. Bandits, surely.
Not knowing Pathfinder myself beyond being that RPG which some folks keep recommending as an alternative to Dungeons & Dragons, I turned to the Internet. Looks like: it is a fantasy RPG. Okay then! Today’s announcement says that Pathfinder: Kingmaker will “revisit familiar characters and well-known locations” as well as doing its own thing. The blurb continues:
“Pathfinder: Kingmaker will challenge players as both adventurers and rulers as they will be able to claim explored lands and carve their own kingdom from the wilderness. Kingdom founding will go beyond simple stronghold-building to become a true reflection of the hero’s character and choices made throughout the game. Each kingdom will be a living thing shaped by alignment, choices, allies and the hero’s ability to lead his or her people.”
Owlcat Games are a small studio within free-to-play publisher My.com. Kingmaker will not be free-to-play, mind, and My might not even publish it themselves. “[. . . ] the plans for publishing are not fully set in stone yet,” My told us today, “since the business model (Buy to Play) differs from our core.” Similarly, they’re not yet sure whether they’ll try to crowdfund this or what.
No firm word yet on when the game will launch.
Speaking of Pathfinder games, the makers of crowdfunded MMORPG Pathfinder Online recently laid out their roadmap for reaching a sturdy state. “Because we have this small, scrappy team, we aren’t aiming to compete with the AAA MMOs of the world,” they said in March. “Rather, we will be more of an indie MMO aiming at providing a fun and engaging game to a more niche market.” They’re hoping it’ll be ready for a wider audience in March 2018.
17/05/2017 at 17:03 Zanchito says:
I’ve been away from tabletop RPG for far too long. I cherish this opportunity of getting to know this system + world!
17/05/2017 at 17:18 DrTalos says:
Pathfinder *is* D&D. It just uses an older iteration of the ruleset with minor changes and an “original” setting. Honestly, the Pathfinder setting always seemed dull and uninspired to me, and of course it’s derivative as hell. So I can’t see why anyone would be excited over this, especially considering that Pathfinder has, as far as I can tell, reached a nadir of popularity. I don’t want it to fail or anything. I’m just puzzled.
17/05/2017 at 17:30 theallmightybob says:
On the whole the pathfinder lore isn’t all that interesting or original, especially the route they seem to have chosen (be a wizard or a rouge! wow gosh!). I see no mention of any of the truly interesting stuff like time worn technology and technomancers. When I DM games I use the system but I pretty much throw out the lore becasue its so damn dry. I have no doubt it could be a solid game, but I won’t hold my breath for it to do anything interesting that haven’t been done by the likes of never winter or another fantasy d&d style video game.
17/05/2017 at 17:38 Magus42 says:
Yeah, Pathfinder is D&D 3.5 with all the licensed content removed and a custom setting, which is stock D&D with all the licensed content removed and then various bits and pieces of new stuff thrown in over the years because it seemed cool at the time. Nothing wrong with that so long as you’ve got a good storyteller organizing things and a group of players willing to work with it, but don’t come looking for depths of really deep lore.
17/05/2017 at 17:43 Berserkerkitten says:
Pathfinder is based on the 3.5 rule set, but it also refines character progression, rewards players for sticking to one class by punishing them with fewer dead levels. It’s one of the most popular RPG franchises and even out-sold DnD for a while. Sounds like a decent enough setting to me for a fun new CRPG.
17/05/2017 at 17:52 Lobotomist says:
Yea, but i fear it will be just another ARPG loosely inspired by the setting – Like Sword Coast Legends ?
17/05/2017 at 18:12 Berserkerkitten says:
Ideally, Paizo are keeping a close eye on things and they’ll be as faithful to the ruleset as possible. That was a problem with SCL, which wasn’t very close to its source material at all, when it came to the rules. But when you look at the kingmaker website, they’re saying they’re crazy about Baldur’s Gate, Torment, IWD… if anything, I’d say that’s a good thing. :D
17/05/2017 at 18:33 Lobotomist says:
I dont know if you ever played or even heard about Pathfinder Online ? A MMO developed inhouse by Paizo.
Do you know what this MMO had similar to Pathfinder ?
The name.
17/05/2017 at 18:54 Steel_Wind says:
If your only experience in PnP RPGs is D&D, Pathfinder may seem a little odd to you.
Suffice to say that in the past 10 years, more has been written about the Pathfinder Setting Golarion than any other game world TSR or WotC ever created. The detail and sheer page count outweighs anything written about Greyhawk, the Forgotten Realms or Krynn. It is so voluminous at this point, that it almost surpasses the page count of all of those worlds, developed over 40 years of gaming, *COMBINED*. (Yes, *really*.)
That’s how massive the Pathfinder setting and adventure base is at this point. And in terms of the rules base, it has expended far beyond any other rules system, too.
At one point 5 years ago, WotC stopped publishing D&D. All the players and so-called “lifestyle gamers”, the ones who spend significant amount of money every month – had long since moved on to Pathfinder.
5th Ed D&D is aimed at a less details-oriented player base. D&D is meant to be more of an introductory RPG. The less introductory and more advanced RPG? That would be Pathfinder.
So, Pathfinder IS D&D. And the default kitchen-sink setting known as Golarion is every bit as engaging as any WotC world (and imo, far more so). Point is: you’ll feel at home in it.
17/05/2017 at 19:15 Werthead says:
“The detail and sheer page count outweighs anything written about Greyhawk, the Forgotten Realms or Krynn”
That’s certainly true of Greyhawk (which has had very long fallow periods of not being in print), might just be true of Dragonlance (ditto, although it had absolutely tons of stuff released in a short period of time when it was extant) but is very much not true of Forgotten Realms. At all. FR is 50 years old this year (since Greenwood created it), 40 since official material started being released (in Dragon Magazine) and 30 since the novels and official boxed sets and adventures started coming out. The volume of Realmslore produced in that time is absolutely titanic, over 400 novels, hundreds more gaming materials and adventures and thousands of articles spanning three campaign settings (including Al-Qadim and Oriental Adventures, not to mention the various Living sub-settings), not to mention about two dozen video games and a movie in pre-production.
The amount of material produced about Golarion may outstrip that of the Realms *in the last 10 years*, but in terms of overall material produced, no, not even close.
17/05/2017 at 19:57 Steel_Wind says:
Actually, yes. Do the page count; don’t guess.
The material released for Golarion every year is staggering:
12 x 96 pages Pathfinder AP
12 x 64 pages Pathfinder Campaign Setting
12 x 32 pages Pathfinder Companion
4 x 64 – Pathfinder Modules
30 x 16 Pathfinder Society Scenarios
3 x 300 Pathfinder Hardcovers
12 x 320 Pathfinder Novels
12 x 32 Pathfinder Comic Line
That’s basically 8,164 pages every year. Like *clockwork*. No, neither WotC nor FR at their height came anywhere remotely NEAR that page count number, let alone word count.
Now, the comics don’t contribute that much and the amount of FR novels already published is very significant, I grant you.
But in terms of page count, sheer detail and word count, there is no comparison in terms of information and setting density. It’s not even *remotely* close.
I was a hardcore collector of D&D material since the beginning. I began playing Original D&D in 1977. I have most of the TSR and WotC products you refer to. (And no, FR didn’t start 50 years ago). I can tell from your answer that you have not spent much time working out the massive amount of material Paizo releases and comparing it to the relative lightness of material released by TSR or WotC in past years.
Really, the lore for Greyhawk and FR isn’t comparatively that much; nowhere NEAR as high as you think it is. Most of those “hundreds” of products were 32 page modules essentially released between 1977 and 1999. And yes, Paizo has swamped it and long since surpassed it in volume. Pathfinder AP is 96 pages, no advertising and is a monthly release. And PF AP is at issue #118. And the material continues to grind out at a massive firehose rate. Each and every month. Across all of their many product lines. And it keeps coming and coming. And it has for nearly 10 years.
All of that has added up to do just exactly as I have described. It’s quite staggering.
17/05/2017 at 20:22 theliel says:
If your going to like that you need to include all the living * modules.
17/05/2017 at 23:57 pepperfez says:
I can’t speak to the business rationale, but Kingmaker is a very interesting campaign that I’ve never seen run to a satisfying conclusion. There’s a ton of persistent background stuff, hidden information, and details beyond players’ character sheets, It’s probably one of the best direct inspirations for a CRPG from a technical perspective.
17/05/2017 at 17:41 Stepout says:
Is this real time with pause or turn based? I like both but Pillars has me all about dat RTWP.
17/05/2017 at 17:51 Lobotomist says:
There is only one question : Will this be accurate turn based representation of Pathfinder rules ? Or yet another ARPG loosely inspired by that popular pen and paper system ( Sword Coast Legends , Nevewinter the MMO , Pathfinder the MMO .. etc )
And as they forgot to mention this “unimportant” detail, i believe its the latter
17/05/2017 at 19:39 thekelvingreen says:
It may not be based on the Pathfinder rules, for licensing reasons. As I understand it, Wizards of the Coast’s Open Gaming Licence allows derivative works to be created from the D&D3 rules — which is how Pathfinder exists as a tabletop rpg — but doesn’t cover computer game adaptations, which are covered by a different licence.
In other words, in order to release a Pathfinder game that uses the tabletop rules, you also have to have the D&D licence.
17/05/2017 at 22:57 Michael Anson says:
Actually not the case, thankfully: link to rpg.stackexchange.com
The real stinker here is being able to separate out the OGL content to be human-readable, which presents a design hurdle, but it’s a much smaller hurdle compared to, say, getting a D&D license for a non-D&D game.
17/05/2017 at 18:22 Aerothorn says:
Last I heard, Obsidian had the Pathfinder license, and said they were gonna do RPGs above and beyond the PACG stuff. So what happened?
17/05/2017 at 18:34 Lobotomist says:
Hmm…this is curious. Obsidian worked with My.com and Allods team on Skyforge.
These guys worked on Allods, Skyforge, at My.com
Hmmm…
17/05/2017 at 19:19 Werthead says:
Bandwidth. When Obsidian nearly went bust (before the PoE Kickstarter) they shut down a lot of the teams they had working on other things. Only PoE and South Park survived. They’ve scaled back up a bit since then, but they’re not at the point where they can start booting up all the projects they had on hold when things went down.
The involvement of Avellone – who seems to be okay-but-a-little-cool towards Obsidian – is an interesting development, although I think also a little pointless. Avellone’s most interesting work has come when he’s in charge of a project (Fallout 2, Planescape: Torment, Mask of the Betrayer, Old World Blues). When he’s just a team player, his skills fade a lot more into the background. Unless he’s head writer or developer on this project, I’m not sure if we should get too excited about this development.
17/05/2017 at 21:29 Jekadu says:
Small correction, Chris Avellone wasn’t in charge of MotB. That was… hmm, Kevin Saunders and George Ziets.
17/05/2017 at 19:36 jerf says:
These guys from Owlcat made Evil Islands back in the day, it was a very cool game. For this reason I have quite a high confidence that Pathfinder: Kingmaker will turn out to be a good game.