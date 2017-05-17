South Park: The Fractured But Whole coming in October

The mighty parpin’ sweary babies of South Park: The Fractured but Whole [official site] will arrive on October 17th, Ubisoft announced today. It’s the the superhero-themed RPG follow-up to The Stick of Truth, which riffed on epic fantasy movies. All right, superhero jokes are maybe a little behind but hey, so is the game. And you know what else is behind? A bottom. And you know what comes out of bottoms? Farts. See the power of crime-fighting farts in this here new trailer:
The Fractured but Whole follows on from The Stick of Truth with more turn-based tactical RPG combat and those South Park jokes there, though it is made by a different studio. Obsidian Entertainment made Stick, while Fractured is the work of Ubisoft San Francisco.
Something strange and probably awful must have happened with this game’s development, mind. When Ubisoft announced a December launch back in June 2016, they were confident it’d be done within six months. Then Ubi delayed it. Today’s new release date tacks another ten months onto that first date. Obviously Ubisoft decided the game wasn’t ready enough but I wonder what made them go from thinking it’d be ready within six months to giving it sixteen. Were they wildly overconfident or did someone originally have daft ideas about rushing it out? Either way, the extra development time probably works out better for us.
Our John liked Stick of Truth, with some reservations, so fingers crossed for this. October 17th it is.
17/05/2017 at 19:57 ilitarist says:
To be honest, I don’t quite understand how it’s taking so long. The game was announced almost 2 years ago. It’s safe to assume they had something done before that. And, ahem, they had a whole engine done, probably plenty of assets. What’s happening those two years? Scripting of a linear 2D game? Writing? Voice acting? Artist work, if you can call drawing South Park sprites that?
17/05/2017 at 20:54 FurryLippedSquid says:
Keeping it topically fresh, knowing Matt & Trey (as I don’t). I suspect the US election might have something to do with it.
17/05/2017 at 20:58 Assaf says:
You say it as if all these stuff are very simple…
17/05/2017 at 22:51 Marclev says:
I’m worried about the change of dev team. Obsidian are notoriously good at RPG’s. Ubisoft’s internal team … umm, please don’t make it a Far Cry clone!!
18/05/2017 at 00:32 damnsalvation says:
My thoughts exactly. Obsidian did a damn near perfect job doing the damn near impossible.
Ubisoft’s people are certainly competent, but I think a bit out of their depth.
Fingers crossed.