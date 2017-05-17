Torment: Tides of Numenera adds goopy new friend

A new character has arrived in Torment: Tides of Numenera [official site] with a free update, one who might sound familiar. Oom, previously known as ‘Toy’, is a a character who was pitched as a stretch goal in the RPG’s crowdfunding campaign then vanished. Surprise! The glob of goo is now here to be your gamepal and join you on a new quest of their very own.
inXile gabbed about goop in a post on Kickstarter yesterday:
“Oom’s abilities are entirely unique to it, and are designed to be distinctly versatile. Oom’s basic attack allows it to splorch (to use another technical term) at enemies, damaging them with gooey globs of itself which can inflict multiple special effects. Its other abilities center around helping its allies. For instance, Oom can coat another member of your party with goop, bestowing improved protection and other benefits. Oom is also great with consumable items and cyphers, as any it uses have their benefits apply to not just Oom, but the Last Castoff as well.
“We also suggested as part of the initial ‘Toy’ design that Oom would learn from your actions and change to match, and now we have taken that idea one step farther. Oom is a loyal guardian who flows with the Tides, and your Tidal alignment will allow you to not only shape Oom’s appearance, but will also allow you to alter its abilities. Over the course of the game, and as the Last Castoff grows more experienced in using the Tides, you will influence Oom’s play-style.”
Other changes in patch 1.1.0, which launched last night, include a codex to store your lore, a new menu bit making it easier to see what companions think of you, balance tweaks, and a higher tier cap (and therefore a higher level cap). See the patch notes for all that and loads more.
Torment: Tides of Numenera is on sale on Steam right now, with a 25% discount bringing it to £26.24/33,74€/$33.74. If you fancy some thoughts wot were thunk to inform your decision, check out Alec’s review(s).
Goop everyone.
17/05/2017 at 15:40 WombatDeath says:
Seems to be a rather divisive game. I think I’m close to the end and I’ve really enjoyed it (and that’s from someone whose all-time favourite games is PS:T).
17/05/2017 at 17:24 leeder krenon says:
I’m astonished as to how badly received it is been (based on Steam reviews at least). I guess it was too different to Torment for fans who desperately wanted a follow up. If you let it stand in it’s own right though it’s really a fine game.
17/05/2017 at 20:20 soco says:
The tone I picked up was that many of the people that were disappointed at release were kickstarter backers (which I am one).
There were several features and stretch goals that were planned to be in the game that didn’t make it and my read on it is that those backers were rubbed the wrong way. Disappointing your most loyal fans isn’t a strong plan for getting good word of mouth…at least, that is my feeling on why the user reviews haven’t been very good.
17/05/2017 at 20:35 Snargelfargen says:
I liked the review by the guy who said he bought the game based on his love of Planescape Torment, and then proceeded to complain that Numenera had too much reading.
Best not to read too many steam reviews.
17/05/2017 at 16:29 Cyphran says:
So many RPGs these days give me no reason to play them until over a year out because of all the additions and improvements they make (Divinity: Original Sin comes to mind first). I have zero incentive to but initially which is a bit sad. Do they expect us to replay the game when they add a character months after release? Too many games these days to replay anything. But I suppose I am glad that devs keep wanting to make their games better.
17/05/2017 at 17:22 leeder krenon says:
The game was perfectly playable without this companion. You can only take 3 with you anyway so if you want to see everything they do with them all it’d have required multiple play-throughs.
So it’s just a little extra for the hardcore fans I guess.
17/05/2017 at 17:15 Bobtree says:
They still need to fix the blurry text problem.
17/05/2017 at 18:09 Morph says:
The companions were surprisingly dull (surprising because the PS:T ones are so memorable). So let’s hope some goop improves that, might encourage me to go back anyway.
17/05/2017 at 21:34 Samudaya says:
It’s sad really. RPGs are so unpopular now that this is all there is. Games just like they were made 20 years ago with small budgets and every couple of years one with a bigger budget like Elder Scrolls or Dragon Age. That’s if they don’t morph into another genre like Fallout because FPS just sell better.
17/05/2017 at 22:04 clockworkrat says:
I look forward to playing Tides: Torment of Numa Numa again next spring once it has been patched and polished some more. Plenty of interest the first time round, and it sounds like they’re going to keep improving it.