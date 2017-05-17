Torment: Tides of Numenera adds goopy new friend

A new character has arrived in Torment: Tides of Numenera [official site] with a free update, one who might sound familiar. Oom, previously known as ‘Toy’, is a a character who was pitched as a stretch goal in the RPG’s crowdfunding campaign then vanished. Surprise! The glob of goo is now here to be your gamepal and join you on a new quest of their very own.

inXile gabbed about goop in a post on Kickstarter yesterday:

“Oom’s abilities are entirely unique to it, and are designed to be distinctly versatile. Oom’s basic attack allows it to splorch (to use another technical term) at enemies, damaging them with gooey globs of itself which can inflict multiple special effects. Its other abilities center around helping its allies. For instance, Oom can coat another member of your party with goop, bestowing improved protection and other benefits. Oom is also great with consumable items and cyphers, as any it uses have their benefits apply to not just Oom, but the Last Castoff as well. “We also suggested as part of the initial ‘Toy’ design that Oom would learn from your actions and change to match, and now we have taken that idea one step farther. Oom is a loyal guardian who flows with the Tides, and your Tidal alignment will allow you to not only shape Oom’s appearance, but will also allow you to alter its abilities. Over the course of the game, and as the Last Castoff grows more experienced in using the Tides, you will influence Oom’s play-style.”

Other changes in patch 1.1.0, which launched last night, include a codex to store your lore, a new menu bit making it easier to see what companions think of you, balance tweaks, and a higher tier cap (and therefore a higher level cap). See the patch notes for all that and loads more.

Torment: Tides of Numenera is on sale on Steam right now, with a 25% discount bringing it to £26.24/33,74€/$33.74. If you fancy some thoughts wot were thunk to inform your decision, check out Alec’s review(s).

Goop everyone.