Ding ding! Cities: Skylines Mass Transit DLC arrives

A new expansion for Cities: Skylines [official site], named Mass Transit, has arrived to expand the city-building manage ’em up’s public transport. The expansion adds ferries, monorails, cable cars, and — for those building modernist cities of tomorrow — blimps, along with new transport-y challenges, new policies, new road types, and new canal bits. Aw, it’s not for you. It’s more of a Shelbyville expansion.
As I was saying, Mass Transit is out for £10.49/12,99€/$12.99 on Steam.
Alongside the expansion, Colossal Order have released a free update adding features for everyone. These include naming roads, more tools to help understand your public transport, and one-way train tracks. The update also rolls in several features found in mods, such as the abilities to make rails stations only for local trains, to set stop signs at intersections, and to toggle traffic lights at intersections. See version 1.7.0’s patch notes for more details.
It’s handy, being the god-emperor of a city (or perhaps a sentient nanotech city?), able to conjure infrastructure from thin air. Edinburgh’s newfangled trams ran years behind schedule and several hundred million pounds over budget, even after several planned lines were cut – not to mention the nuisance caused by closing some of the city’s main roads during construction. Now plans to extend into Leith are being raised again and someone’s hanging crocheted “LEITH SAYS NO TO TRAMS” banners on railings around the neighbourhood. Consider yourself lucky, virtual godcity.
18/05/2017 at 18:33 ColonelFlanders says:
A little bit of info for moddy people: pleasingly, most of the mods seem unbroken. The only big deal ones which aren’t updated yet are 81 Tiles for which an update is imminent, and Traffic Manager: President Edition, which the developer expects to roll out an update for in the next half hour.
Other broken (but not essential imo) mods are Improved Public Transport, Dynamic Resolution, which for me just loads a blank map, and finally the Loading Screen Mod, which might as well be deprecated now since CO seem to have implemented the improved load order to the base game now.
18/05/2017 at 18:46 Retorrent says:
As of my typing this 81 tiles has been fixed and is now working.
18/05/2017 at 19:30 Blad the impaler says:
Improved Public Transit has a sequel now and it works. Seriously, the modders for C:S are on top of it in a way I’ve never seen before.
18/05/2017 at 18:36 rodan32 says:
*sigh* Here’s my money. Let’s get that installed!
18/05/2017 at 19:30 Tachanka says:
But Alice! I think they should extend the tram, to Leith, Granton and to Muirhouse like they planned to originally!