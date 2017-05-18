Crash-u-like: Danger Zone exploding out May 30th

Shh! I’m typing this quietly so John doesn’t know. If he hears that we’re twelve days away from the launch of Danger Zone [official site], a splode-o-rama drawing heavy inspiration from Burnout’s Crash Mode, he’ll burst into the RPS treehouse shouting “Explosions!” while kicking things over. He flipping adored Crash Mode, see, and Danger Zone is very much doing a similar thing: you try to cause huge crashes to score mega-points. Heck, developers Three Fields Entertainment were even founded by former top brass from Burnout devs Criterion. Here, look at this Danger Zone trailer:
The game set in a crash testing facility, where it’s your job — your very duty to capitalism! — to cause big crashes. Three Fields say:
“Shunt vehicles into oncoming traffic, take down trailers to shed their payloads and use your explosive ‘SmashBreaker’ to move your vehicle around. The more explosions you cause, the bigger your score.”
Explosions!
Danger Zone will cost £9.99/12,99€/$12.99 when it hits Steam on May 30th.
The first game from Three Fields Entertainment, Dangerous Golf, was a bit boring for a game with so many explosions. For John’s sake (and the sake of all us who’ll hear his anguished wails), I’m crossing my fingers that this will turn out better.
18/05/2017 at 20:36 Drib says:
“He flipped adored”? Is that right?
18/05/2017 at 20:42 FurryLippedSquid says:
Not in my book, pal.
18/05/2017 at 22:15 Bostec says:
Oh that sentence is so sexy, i’m going to use it like virgin in a brothel!
18/05/2017 at 20:47 skeletortoise says:
Do you want fans? Because this is how you get fans.
18/05/2017 at 21:04 Diomedian says:
Came for Archer reference. Was not disappointed.
18/05/2017 at 21:53 Darth Gangrel says:
Some men (and women) just want to watch the world burn… and crash and explode. I’m glad there’s games like this for us, because who needs stories when you’ve got this.
18/05/2017 at 23:57 Mumbles says:
Meh. Crash mode was a fun diversion in Burnout, but I don’t think such a mechanic is nearly enough to sustain any kind of game.
I would love to see a true Burnout successor with real tracks – none of that open-world tomfoolery – but unfortunately that seems to be mere wishful thinking on my part. =/
19/05/2017 at 00:12 Nauallis says:
Exciting! Only for PC? Eh. Burnout 3 was an ideal couch gaming experience, especially on the original xbox. I suppose I could play this via steam link, but the link is just so clunky (okay, I admit that I just hate the steam controller, and I don’t like bringing my wired xbox controller downstairs from my computer).
19/05/2017 at 01:40 April March says:
I’m now sad to work on the public sector, because otherwise I’d definitively start using “my duty to capitalism” to mean “my job”.
19/05/2017 at 02:09 syllopsium says:
Why is it all in a damned tunnel? I loved Burnout,but the viewpoint on this looks wrong. Hoping I’m wrong because causing virtual crashes is awesome.