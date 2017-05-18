Crash-u-like: Danger Zone exploding out May 30th

Shh! I’m typing this quietly so John doesn’t know. If he hears that we’re twelve days away from the launch of Danger Zone [official site], a splode-o-rama drawing heavy inspiration from Burnout’s Crash Mode, he’ll burst into the RPS treehouse shouting “Explosions!” while kicking things over. He flipping adored Crash Mode, see, and Danger Zone is very much doing a similar thing: you try to cause huge crashes to score mega-points. Heck, developers Three Fields Entertainment were even founded by former top brass from Burnout devs Criterion. Here, look at this Danger Zone trailer:

The game set in a crash testing facility, where it’s your job — your very duty to capitalism! — to cause big crashes. Three Fields say:

“Shunt vehicles into oncoming traffic, take down trailers to shed their payloads and use your explosive ‘SmashBreaker’ to move your vehicle around. The more explosions you cause, the bigger your score.”

Explosions!

Danger Zone will cost £9.99/12,99€/$12.99 when it hits Steam on May 30th.

The first game from Three Fields Entertainment, Dangerous Golf, was a bit boring for a game with so many explosions. For John’s sake (and the sake of all us who’ll hear his anguished wails), I’m crossing my fingers that this will turn out better.