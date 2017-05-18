Watch Destiny 2’s gameplay livestream here at 6pm BST

The livestream offering up the gameplay premiere of Bungie’ sci-fi FPS sequel, Destiny 2 [official site], is happening later today. I keep closing the tab I was going to watch it on. To save me (and you) the faff of finding it YET AGAIN I’m going to plonk it here on the RPS homepage and pass it off as a service to people who aren’t me. The livestreaming will be happening at 6pm here in the UK which is 10am Pacific and 1pm Eastern. No idea what time it would be if you’re a wizard who came from the moon.

I’d been putting off watching the other reveal bits and pieces because I’m not a big fan of drip-fed information which only serves to make a wait seem longer. I’m very into forgetting things and then having the joy of them suddenly being available. That said I’ve had a cursory watch of the Rally The Troops reveal trailer for the purposes of this post and it was very enjoyable (although maybe I would say that what with the 335 hours on my account for the original Destiny – I mean I’m probably not who Activision are trying to win over here).

“Humanity’s last safe city has fallen to an overwhelming invasion force, led by Ghaul, the imposing commander of the brutal Red Legion. He has stripped the city’s Guardians of their power, and forced the survivors to flee. You will venture to mysterious, unexplored worlds of our solar system to discover an arsenal of weapons and devastating new combat abilities. To defeat the Red Legion and confront Ghaul, you must reunite humanity’s scattered heroes, stand together, and fight back to reclaim our home.”

The game itself is due out on 8 September but there’s a beta early access phase as a pre-order incentive. “Don’t pre-order games, kids,” I say as my finger hovers over the pre-order button. “Especially don’t sit there considering the puffed up nonsense editions because you’ve read the words ‘Booklet with secrets into the Cabal Empire’ and ‘Collectable Postcard Images’.”

PIP PUT YOUR CREDIT CARD IN THE FREEZER.