Wot I Think: Endless Space 2

I can imagine the intervention now, family and friends sitting around me in a circle. “Fraser, we all care about you. You’re in a safe space. But you’ve got to stop falling in love with 4X games. It’s bad for your health.” I’d walk straight out of the room, of course. My new beau is Endless Space 2 [official site], and its got its hooks in me deep. Like its predecessor – definitely Endless Legend and not the first Endless Space – it’s a bold attack on the more staid elements of the 4X multiverse, full of character, weirdness and ambition.
Amplitude have crafted a game that oozes character and charm out of every pore. With its faction-specific soundtrack, lavish art and light RPG-like quests, it’s hard not to fall for it. Character doesn’t just mean flavour, either. Sure, Endless Space 2 is full of that, but what’s most compelling is the way in which it intersects with the mechanics, elevating them both.
Take the factions, for instance. The business-savvy Lumeris colonise worlds by paying private companies to do all the work. No colony ships needed. The arboreal Unfallen, on the other hand, link star systems together with cosmic tendrils, instantly colonising a world once the vines take root. Each of the Xs is informed by the history and abilities of the factions. Even on the same type of map, with the same opponents, playing as the the extradimensional Riftborn or the ravenous Cravers feels like a fundamentally different experience.
Factions aren’t just defined by their unique techs and fancy powers, however. They set the tone and inspire certain types of playstyles, but the politics system has just as big an impact. It’s perhaps the biggest hook that sets Endless Space 2 apart from Endless Legend, and its influence permeates throughout the entire game.
Each empire contains six potential political parties vying for power. How much control they have, and indeed if they they exist at all, is determined by the species living under your yoke. All of them have a political ideology they are most closely affiliated with, and over time they’ll help parties that espouse the ideals they dig. Political events, wars, building projects and other actions can also drum up more support for them.
And that’s why, playing as the largely pacifist Lumeris, I found myself dealing with a government run by the militarists. Through migration and swallowing up minor civilisations, I had a fair number of aliens who were a wee bit militant living in my empire, and I’d gotten myself into a nasty war, forcing me to construct lots of ships and military buildings, which in turn bolstered the party. Come the election, they dominated and the laws changed. Now I could declare war without any cost, get more manpower and buy cheaper ships. My people loved it. Who doesn’t love a warmonger?
With the end of the war and another election, things went back to normal, but the militarists remained a powerful party, allowing me to continue to pass aggressive laws even though my empire had reverted back to a pacifist government. These laws provide huge bonuses, though they cost a great deal of the influence resource to maintain. It’s a risk to rely too heavily on them, but it’s also possible to construct your empire in such a way that it churns out influence through buildings and governors. This is also another way for you to expand, assimilating other species and thrusting out your borders.
It’s a great example of how everything feels interconnected. Migration, expansion, war, politics and construction aren’t these discrete systems – they’re part of a single, huge machine. And via the elegant UI that’s equal parts a work of art and a legible interface, consuming all of this data is easier than expected. In 4X games, aesthetics are often flung aside in the hyperspeed wake of practical concerns, but not so in Endless Space 2.
Things become a bit more complicated when dealing with opponents, though. See, every faction is playing by different rules. This was a problem in Endless Legend, too, but it’s exacerbated here by the politics system. It’s incredibly hard to understand what the capabilities of another empire actually are.
I realised how little I knew what was going on outside my borders when the nomadic Vodyani started invading one of my systems during a cold war. Normally that’s not possible unless war has been formally declared, but there they were, slaughtering my peaceful citizens. I’m pretty sure it’s not a Vodyani-specific trait, so maybe it’s a special militarist law? I don’t know! But it made our diplomatic status meaningless and left me wondering how I could really plan for an event like that. I’ve never wanted an espionage system so much.
The Vodyani invasion is something I wanted to mention because war in general has been a mixed bag thanks to a rather serious bug. I’ve been mucking around in some of the chillest galaxies in the universe, where wars only kick off when I’m the aggressor. The latest pre-release patch does, thankfully, fix this rather major issue, along with enhancing the game’s diplomacy. Now the various empires make logical – if not entirely reasonable – demands, and when they don’t get their way, war becomes increasingly likely. It might be out of fear over aggressive expansion, jealously over a wealth disparity, or simply due to border conflicts. So the galaxy is now a more lively, reactive place.
I’m still not all that enthusiastic about getting into fights, however. It’s not all bad, mind. Amplitude have hit the sweet spot between convenience and letting you customise your ships, and there’s zero faff when it comes to invasions, which are traditionally rich in faff, but actual combat is just a bit dull. You pick a battle plan and then everything else is automated. It seems like a huge waste, given how much effort has clearly gone into rendering the space scraps. Maybe I’m being a bit hard on it? Automated battles are pretty common in 4X games, but we’ve already seen Amplitude buck this trend twice with the card-based system of Endless Space and the turn-based tactical brawls of Endless Legend. This is a step backwards.
Even though wars now kick off with greater frequency, I still find myself drawn towards more subtle conflicts, travelling down less destructive paths of conquest. Economic domination is historically one of the duller victory paths, but the trade and market mechanics in Endless Space 2 are unexpectedly engaging and elaborate.
First off, you’ve got a two-part trade system. You can set up trading companies and then subsidiaries in another system, and ships will chart a course along that hyperspace route, trading and bartering, racking up cash and luxury items. The longer the route, the more you get. And these companies can be invested in, at a high cost, enhancing them further. The danger is that other factions just need to set up a blockade in any part of the chain, and all that cash is gone.
The second part is the market where you can buy and sell goods directly, and this is where things get interesting because there’s a proper economic sim working under the hood. The value of goods change not just because of a surplus or more demand, but due to outside forces. This even goes beyond the market, affecting the price of ships. During an extended period of galactic peace, ships are cheaper, for instance. I have some balance concerns, however, because right now it’s a little too easy to get incredibly rich, though the re-emergence of war creates an additional wrinkle that makes it a little harder to maintain Scrooge McDuck levels of wealth.
Endless Space 2 also effortlessly solves one of my biggest 4X pet peeves, something that Firaxis took years to figure out with Civilization. At no point does it feel like you’re locked into a victory path. Or any path, really.
During my attempt at economic conquest as the Riftborn (admittedly not the coolest of victory paths for a race of geometric, extradimensional aliens who can drop singularities on worlds and manipulate time), I realised that I was having a lot more fun working my way through the gargantuan tech tree. It was a late-game realisation and I’d resigned myself to never living out my nerdy dreams. But, as it turns out, overhauling an empire isn’t all that difficult. Planetary specialisations, new laws, buildings that gobble up currency and spew out research points – if you can’t use one of them, you can probably use something else.
The risk is that this makes specialisation meaningless because you can just switch. But it takes time and effort, and there’s a good chance you’ll be playing catch up with other empires who have stuck with their focus throughout the game. There are ways to close the gap though, and simply having the option to make massive late-game changes is incredibly welcome. Endless Space 2 is full of stuff like this, elements big and small that tackle problems 4X games have been grappling with for a long time.
There’s an abundance of map modes and filters, a search bar for research, even a notification that pops up suggesting what tech you should go for when you’ve just finished a project. ‘How can managing a sprawling, complex space empire be a bit less of a pain in the arse?’ seems to be a question the developers have asked themselves a lot, and the result is a user-friendly experience.
I’m relieved that Amplitude have managed to do some last-minute fixes. It saves me from having to tell you to give it a miss for the time being, even though I’m besotted with it. Instead I get to happily recommend it. From the interface to economics, it sports some of the best systems I’ve seen in a 4X game, and like Endless Legend, it’s simultaneously confident and experimental, finding new ways to spice up a genre that can too often be bland.
Endless Space 2 leaves early access
tomorrow today (surprise!) and is available on Windows for £35/40€/$40 via Steam. This review was based on a review build provided by the developers.
18/05/2017 at 16:14 Tyrmot says:
Sounds good! Been re-playing Endless Legend in prep for this and it really is outstanding good 4X. Far better than Civ, which I tried again and just couldn’t get into.. Glad to hear this inherits some of the best features.
18/05/2017 at 16:19 foszae says:
Amplitude’s franchises are definitely my go-to 4x games at this point. There is simply no-one else who hits the sweet spot like they do. Honestly, they could release a game called Endless Trip to the Grocery Store and i’d prolly sink 600 hours into it.
18/05/2017 at 16:23 Someoldguy says:
I’ve never been as fond of Amplitude’s games as others have been. Both Endless Space and Endless Legends fell flat, for different reasons. Particularly Endless Space with its small galaxy, alien leaders for your xenophobic empire that hadn’t met another species yet and hands off combat. If this one has even less hands-on combat then my hands are off the game.
18/05/2017 at 18:27 Jason Lefkowitz says:
Yeah, I picked up both Endless Legend and Endless Space after hearing them praised over and over by smart folks like RPS, but for reasons I’ve never been able to really quantify I bounced off them both really hard. Just could not get into a state with either of them where they felt engaging enough to grab my attention and hold it. The whole experience was a big disappointment.
Note that I’m not saying these are bad games, since, as noted above, lots of smart people whose opinions I respect absolutely love them. I’m just saying that I can’t understand why those people love them, since despite multiple attempts I just could not get into them.
It’s frustrating — I feel like there’s something there that I just somehow lack the ability to see. It’s not that I can’t appreciate a good 4X or a complex strategy game; I’ve racked up way too many pleasant hours in various Civ and Paradox games for that to be the case. It’s just that, with these particular games, I need some unknown X-factor somewhere that is missing.
18/05/2017 at 16:24 TheManfromAntarctica says:
How does it compare with the popular Stellaris?
I bought the first Endless Space a couple of months ago when it was on sale for £1.00 (!) but asked for a refund 10 minutes into the tutorial because it felt like working with spreadsheets. All these space 4X games look the same to me, what sets them apart from each other?
18/05/2017 at 16:33 causticnl says:
complaining about a £1.00 game, hilarious.
18/05/2017 at 17:22 TheManfromAntarctica says:
I saw the game didn’t do for me, and since there are hardly any demos nowadays I asked for my money back. Got a problem?
18/05/2017 at 17:57 ThinkMcFlyThink says:
I don’t, but I do think it is legitimately humorous that you were unwilling to give such an astoundingly discounted game more than a 10 minute trial, which could not have taken you even out of the tutorial. Your money, your choice, I do find it humorous.
Endless Space similar to other 4X games, but it’s much closer to Civ5/6 than GalVic 2/3 in the spreadsheet category.
18/05/2017 at 16:39 ramirezfm says:
4x games = working-with-spreadsheets games. What sets them apart are the numbers in the cells and the formulas, and sometimes the coloring. It’s really awesome. That’s why I hate/love them. Every 4x game played is at least 100hrs lost :(
Might I venture a guess that these games are just not for you?
18/05/2017 at 17:27 TheManfromAntarctica says:
Yes and no. I’ve poured 900+ hours in Civ V and I love it to death, but when I look at spacefaring 4X games like Endless Space, Stellaris, Galactic Civilizations and the like they all look the same to me (anonymous-looking planets that look like coloured dots spread on a vast black, even more anonymous background), so I’d like to know more about the differences that set them apart from each other.
So far with its (at least, perceived) humour and its colour Stellaris looks like the most appealing to me.
18/05/2017 at 18:13 Doctor K says:
Stellaris may be the best entry point for you then. There’s a good amount of lore hidden in there and the mechanics are about as simple as they can get in a space 4x. I’m another big fan of Civ who had to put some effort into getting into the space 4x genre.
Otherwise, if you aren’t feeling adventurous and somehow missed it, Alpha Centari. Alpha Centari is it’s own argument.
18/05/2017 at 19:26 Butler says:
If you sunk that many hours into Civ V, you owe it to yourself to give Endless Legend a shot if nothing else.
The first time I played it, it was for about 20mins, then I didn’t touch it for about 18 months.
When I finally went back and gave it its due… well, Steam now says 159 hours, and it’s one of my favourite games of all time.
18/05/2017 at 18:23 Corwin71 says:
Endless Space 2 (and Endless Legend before it) are a couple of the least spreadsheet-ish 4x games in existence. Stellaris is much more so, especially after you get past the early stages of the game when you’re investigating anomalies. After a while, it’s just managing resources, building ships and such. Endless Space 2 has a tremendous amount of atmosphere, from the narrative that runs through it for each faction to the descriptions of resources, minor factions, etc. I’m a role-playing game and strategy game player, and very few 4x games scratch both itches simulataneously, but this one does.
18/05/2017 at 17:01 Heavenfall says:
What I like about the Endless games are that they aren’t afraid to throw in a few extra mechanics later in the game. Just when things would start to feel a bit stale in other 4Xs, Endless throws a curve ball that allows you to look at the game differently.
18/05/2017 at 17:03 MikhailG says:
automated combat being the only option is a bonus to me. Even in the great HOM&M3 there were points were repeated battles just get tedious and Id resort to auto resolving them even if it costs me a few more men. in 4X’s in general I would play around with a combat system until I figure it out/find the optimal way, and then resort to auto resolve cause 4X’s consume weeks of my life as it is I don’t need to prolong them for another 500 hours.
18/05/2017 at 17:13 Canadave says:
I think one of the reasons I didn’t play more of Endless Legend was the tactical combat, actually. It’s very good, but it makes wars significantly more time-consuming, and I can’t bring myself to autoresolve because I hate to lose units that way.
18/05/2017 at 17:22 Asokn says:
So, I’m someone who has loved 4X games for years but recently fell out with them; I found the latest Civ to be ruined by arbitrary AI and I played a lot of Endless Legend before I found it to be strangely dull and lifeless, although very pretty.
Should I give this game a try? It sounds like the AI is more interactive and the internal politics system sounds like it would give the game some real life.
18/05/2017 at 17:28 Fraser Brown says:
The politics system is really lively, and it’s very hands-on. You can manipulate elections and swallow up minor civs based on their politics. Diplomacy also feels a lot more reactive. I loved Endless Legend, but there does seem to be a lot more going on in ES2.
18/05/2017 at 17:32 Seerinox says:
Amplitude has launched the game one day ahead of schedule! Here’s the official announcement and patch notes:
link to steamcommunity.com
18/05/2017 at 18:03 Dynamique says:
Not only do you aim to waste my weekend… How dare you!
18/05/2017 at 17:51 Didero says:
This sounds pretty interesting!
Since this review mainly mentions Endless Legend, which I haven’t played, how does it compare to Endless Space 1?
18/05/2017 at 18:27 Corwin71 says:
Factions feel and play more differently from each other and there are narrative elements (a quest line for each faction, and quests for minor factions and other things.) There are many other differences of course, like the political system which is new for the series as a whole, but the biggest differences for me are the ones above. I could never get hooked on ES1 because it was, for me, overly bland and samey, and I’ve had no such trouble with either ES2 or Endless Legend, which are full of life and variety.
18/05/2017 at 19:00 Troubletcat says:
I loved Endless Space and really did not care for Endless Legend at all. At all.
So the opposite stance the reviewer takes in the opening paragraphs.
Will I like Endless Space 2?
18/05/2017 at 19:19 Darloth says:
Maybe.
It has lots of elements inherited from both of them. For a while the tech tree looked like Endless Legend, but now it’s much closer to ES1, with a few branching either-or choices as you climb each quadrant.
There’s still a lot of the flavor and quests and influence uses from Legend, which I personally believe is a very good thing, but the combat is much closer to Endless Space (except you pre-choose a single ‘card’ strategy before battle begins, basically)
Given you liked one and didn’t like the other, I’d suggest you’d probably have to try it to know for sure.