Flight Sim World takes off into early access clouds

Giant flying machinery simulator Flight Sim World [official site] has taken to the early access skies today. Will it soar and glide like a divine condor, or will its engine splutter and crash like a divine condor that has suddenly died of a heart attack? With metaphors like this, who can say. It’s from Dovetail Games, the makers of the Train Simulator series, responsible for the swarms of train-based DLC you often see on the Steam storefront. Our Alice once said that Train simulator is “one of those fascinating games where people who’ve played it for hundreds of hours will tell you it’s awful”. So it is hard to judge how their journey into the air might turn out.
That was a short video of some planes. Here are some short sentences, also about planes.
Take control of your exquisitely modeled aircraft, from take-off to landing, through a variety of dramatic weather conditions. Either fly with friends in multiplayer mode, or fly solo from over 24,000 airports worldwide.
If you are new to flight simulation, learn the basics while working towards obtaining your in-sim qualifications in our true-to-life flight lessons. For those who demand more of a challenge, a series of complex missions will push your skills to their limit.
They are running a typical early access gauntlet, according to some early reviews on Steam. Many people so far are complaining about optimisation problems like poor FPS rates. But Dovetail say updates are planned soon, including “a weather system upgrade, flight planner expansions, and enhanced multiplayer functionality”. I haven’t been for a spin in an virtual aircraft since my flying lessons with a real pilot but I might give this a go and see if I remember everything correctly or if I try to simulate a stall and crash into the sea. It’s on Steam for £19.99/$24.99.
19/05/2017 at 01:28 rsf says:
Dovetail came thinking the coast was clear to buy themselves monopoly of the civilian flightsim scene and paid addon profits without needing to do anything much to improve the old,old,old FSX codebase. Saw X-Plane-11 leap forward and drag civilian commercial flightsims into the modern era. Bailed into early access so they don’t have to foot development costs, withdrew their Dovetail flight school from steam, and dropped their full price flight sim that was scheduled for launch end of last year.
Now they’ve added a bunch of paid addons, done some minor stuff like 64 bit&dx11, and make a misleading pitch pretending they’re saviours taking flight sims forward being the only sim in town. ‘we believe it makes no sense to work in isolation’ – wasn’t the plan until end of last year and X-plane 11, and does that need making the public foot the bill?. Just listen to their trailer for lols.
19/05/2017 at 01:32 trjp says:
I’ve long complained about Railworks/TS’s many foibles and I’m coming-up to 100 hours in the thing (which is a lot for me!) so I identify with the sentiments ;0
The big issue for TS has always been “no effective competition” – there are a few specialist titles but if you’re looking for broad-based rail sim with some varied content (esp. if you’re Euro-focussed), TS is your only real option.
In fairness, it does a lot of things well, it’s just that the developers (not just DTG but the third-parties) are often deaf to feedback and seldom, if ever, fix issues (including outright crash issues – let alone niggling things like impossible scenarios or gamebreaking performance problems)
TS is built on a framework which is almost 20-years-old (dating back to MSTS) – but Train Sim World is brand-new and already has a lot of the same niggly bullshit which TS has long said was a function of it’s legacy – go figure on that one.
No idea if the flight sim market is more competitive – if it is, I only hope it makes DTG up-their-game because I can’t see them getting the depth of content into TSW that TS has – ever – and sim players are not keen to leave their expensive DLC collections behind?