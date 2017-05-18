Have You Played… Adventures Of Shuggy?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives and PC miscellany. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
Touching yourself, as we all know, causes a temporal paradox. The same is true in Adventures Of Shuggy [official site].
Smudged Cat gave us two stunning puzzle games, Gateways and just before it, Adventures Of Shuggy. Neither got close to the attention they deserved, but it’s not too late! Both games mix a fascinating combination of puzzle types in the 2D platforming, with time manipulation, shape changing, portal shenanigans, and in this one, room rotating, rope swinging, multiple versions of yourself working together…
But despite so many ideas in one place, it’s not a mess. It’s a fantastically tight and challenging puzzler, that looks like a classic Amiga game but plays as something much more sophisticated. You’re a cutesy vampire bat gathering green gems, but goodness me, it’ll expand your brain as you go about it. You can find out for yourself on Steam.
18/05/2017 at 15:35 Scripten says:
I think I got this in a Humble Bundle some years ago. I rather enjoyed it, though I never did finish it.
18/05/2017 at 15:51 thenevernow says:
Brilliant little game! Finished it (!) on 360, one day I’ll force myself to face those timed-clones levels I hate and finish it again. :)
18/05/2017 at 15:52 DeadCanDance says:
“Touching yourself, as we all know, causes a temporal paradox.”
Haha.
18/05/2017 at 16:40 LTK says:
Wait, Gateways and Shuggy were from the same developers? I can’t believe I didn’t know this until now! Gateways is one of my favourite puzzle games ever, all its different mechanics came together in a delightfully convoluted way and really made you wrap your head around the time loops, flipped gravity, shrinking, supersizing and more.
Shuggy, on the other hand, I never got along with. It just didn’t feel right, the puzzles were just barely too much of a hassle to complete even if you knew the solution. I would never have guessed the two were made by the same people.