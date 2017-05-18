Give me a hella yeah: more Life is Strange coming

We loved Life is Strange [official site] here at RPS. Even though we’re so old that we had to Ask Jeeves (.com) what all of the slang its characters used actually meant, we fell in love with the autumnal world and the people sighing and struggling through their strange little lives. In a tale as old as time-manipulation, a photography student uncovers mystery and rekindles friendship in a quiet town on the brink of disaster. We’ve all been there.
And we’ve been waiting for more. Turns out development studio Dontnod have been holding out on us because they’ve been working on the follow-up for some time already, as they make clear in the video below.
Life is Stranger? Lives Are Strange? Life is Hella Strange?
Maybe this will be a direct continuation, maybe it’ll pick up the plot years down the line. Maybe it’ll even be an entire new cast of characters in a new place at a new time. Whatever the case, I can’t wait to see more. I was, in fact, hoping to see more in a few weeks at E3 but that won’t be happening:
…we can indeed confirm that the original Life is Strange team at DONTNOD are working on a brand new Life is Strange game. We can’t wait to tell you all about it when the time is right, but for now we are hard at work ensuring it is the very best game we can create. We’re really thankful for your patience thus far and ask for a bit more time. The new game will not be at E3 in June this year but we will be watching the show alongside you all and wish everyone good luck!
Dontnod bring us this news along with a triumphant roar – or a slightly chuffed shrug – as they announce that they’ve reached “over 3 million unique paying players” for the original. They’re also working on RPG Vampyr, though as far as I know that’s a separate team to the Life is Strange folks. I’ll accept goths in my Life is Strange, but no actual vampires.
18/05/2017 at 17:41 quasiotter says:
I was totally satisfied with what already exists, but I do trust these humans for some more quality material.
Also, us Oregonians do not say “hella.” Those are the SF/Bay Area transplants that are infiltrating our cute lil’ state.
18/05/2017 at 18:47 Rince says:
Wait? Oregon is a real place? Oh my… I always thought that Oregon Trail invented it!!
18/05/2017 at 18:05 Sagiri says:
Oh, maybe it’ll be “Life Isn’t Strange” and you play through the same events as Life Is Strange, but Chloe never gets powers.
18/05/2017 at 19:21 Darloth says:
Wouldn’t that just be crushingly depressing, though?
18/05/2017 at 18:07 nattydee says:
Holy crap! I’ll be honest guys – Life is Strange wrecked me. I reeled away from the end of that game and was more than a little distraught for a week or so afterward. Obviously that is to say it was an amazing game that managed to be emotionally compelling to me in a way that no other game has ever done, but it wasn’t an entirely pleasant experience… akin to falling in love or breaking up with someone or something.
So, fuck yeah. More of that.
18/05/2017 at 18:34 zerosociety says:
Completely wrecked me in a way no game never has before. And while I have a lot of gripes about the ending, I can’t wait to see more from this team on this theme/in this world.
18/05/2017 at 18:28 noodlecake says:
Wow. A Stone Cold Steve Austin reference in a game that’s about love and relationships (I think. I couldn’t get past a lot of the bad acting and writing in the first chapter, so I’m not sure what it’s actually about).
18/05/2017 at 18:50 Don Reba says:
Life is Strange II: Revengeance
– More weapons!
– More levels!
– Crafting!
– New special abilities!
18/05/2017 at 19:21 Darloth says:
I’d give it a go. The art style and setting are unique enough for that genre, for sure.
18/05/2017 at 19:28 Scare Tactics says:
You forgot Hats!
and loot boxes!
and an ingame store to buy more hats!