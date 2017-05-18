RPS is hiring! Come work with us on videos and hardware

When we announced that we’d been acquired by Gamer Network earlier this month, we mentioned that this gave us the resources to do things we’d been wanting to do for a long time. Some of those things are happening right now. We’re hiring new people, including a hardware editor and video producer/presenters.
Hardware has been a part of RPS since nearly the beginning, and we want to expand our coverage of hardware news, reviews and guides. Importantly, we want to continue doing all of those things in the same style we always have, with a focus less on graphs and meaningless numbers and more on tangible differences and to-the-point advice for people who just want to play games. The job listing above has more details.
Video is something we experimented with a couple of years ago, but we could only dip our toe in the water via freelancers. Still, we like what we made, and we want to do more videos like Cogwatch and Fail Forward. We’re hoping to hire a team of new people to do that and to help us define exactly what else RPS can be when there’s moving pictures. We’re casting the net wide, too, so don’t worry if you don’t already make videos for a living. Again, there are more details in the job listing above.
Does doing video mean that we’re going to be posting fewer written articles to the site? No. We’re hiring new people because we want to do video as well as and not instead of our current work.
We want to grow RPS, to do more and be better, but we want to do those things with the same spirit we always have. If you think you can help, get in touch via the listings. And if you have more questions, drop them below.
18/05/2017 at 17:40 MiniMatt says:
Well best of luck finding good peeps. I’m something of a late convert to the merits of video content, for many years defaulting to a middle-aged grumbling about the young’uns and their new fangled modern technology of moving pictures. But lately I’ve come to find video has its place, just as text does.
Re wanting to grow RPS, I perhaps revert back to grumbly middle aged grump again and wonder – why? It’s a silly thought I know – all businesses naturally seek growth. But from the consumer perspective I’m not convinced that a bigger RPS necessarily equals a better RPS. Part of the appeal has always been that tight bloggy feel, coming to recognise the writer from their first couple of paragraphs, knowing their interests and styles.
But nevertheless I look forward to your trying, and wish you all success.
(PS stumbled across one of Pip’s Astroneer videos and it was glorious)
18/05/2017 at 17:47 Ghostwise says:
Videos get more revenue. Revenue means money. Money means food, and the eating thereof. Eating food means staying alive. Staying alive is good.
Money also used to repair armour, buy magic swords, woo creatures of preferred genders, repay debts owned to violet-eyed bad devil-men from Dis. Therefore, video.
18/05/2017 at 19:24 milonz says:
This reasoning is mostly true, but quite incomplete.
In order to stay alive, you must earn more than you spend.
Staying alive is the relation between earnings and expenses.
This applies to the video game industry, as well to the video games journalism.
Some studios don’t manage to balance games with *only* 3-5 millions of units sold (like EA, Ubisoft and Square Enix’ franchises), whereas some design their games to be profitable from 500,000 and all above is a bonus (like From Software, with their Dark Souls franchise or Paradox Studio’s whole games catalog).
When you want to make a lot of money, you must also invest a lot.
As the risks are important (a lot of money depends of it), you’re tempted to limit them and to dumb down your product.
Common PR bullsh*t : “the next game will reach a wider audience” means “we’ve dumbed down your favorite RPG franchise, we’ve spend so much money on drugs and prostitutes that if we’re not able to make Mass Effect Andromeda profitable, we’ll put the franchise on ice” ;-)
If what you’re selling is aimed at a mainstream audience, your interest is to grow your business.
However, if you’re selling niche products, going mainstream can cut you from your original niche audience, and your new product is not assured to find the broader audience it’s destined at neither, if the product remains too complex for the mainstream audience.
Warren Buffet sums that with “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it”
I see RPS as a pure niche product : in-depth articles, about the creative process, about the industry.
The kind of topics the mainstream video games audience couldn’t care less …
Most gamers consider video games as brainless entertainment, and don’t want to be reminded that video games are carefully crafted by human beings.
Trying to analyze the kind of “magic” games represent, this is interfering with their phantasms, their hopes.
So most gamers are perfectly happy when most journalists act as PRs for the video games industry, they don’t want the kind of education RPS has to offer.
And in my point of view, RPS doesn’t need to go big, and maybe even shouldn’t try to, because the audience they aim isn’t large enough.
I hope i’m wrong, only time will tell =)
18/05/2017 at 18:00 HothMonster says:
Does the video producer/presenter role require living in/around Brighton? I notice you want a video team, are parts of it going to be remote or do you want these people to sit in the same building on a regular basis?
18/05/2017 at 18:13 mattevansc3 says:
Also the hardware editor position mentions Brighton as a workplace but the previous writing position was advertised as working from home.
Is Brighton a requirement for the post or just something that had to be placed in the advert?
18/05/2017 at 18:46 acespade22 says:
If I come work for you will I be able to post in the weekly “what are you playing this weekend thread”. I so want my picture in a little box and a long winded response of how busy my life is and why I won’t be playing any games as if anyone gives a crap
18/05/2017 at 19:19 ColonelFlanders says:
This comment seems infused with a wistful melancholy.