Best PC gaming deals of the week

Another week has gone by and with it came the news of Destiny 2, a Witcher TV show and a whole stack of new gaming deals to check out.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

There’s a brand new Humble Indie Bundle, this is not a drill. The eighteenth (!) Humble Indie Bundle is live right now and on for just under the next two weeks, featuring some lovely indie gems like Kentucky Route Zero, SteamWorld Heist and Owlboy. Here’s what you can get:

Pay what you want:

Ziggurat

Windward

SteamWorld Heist

Pay more than the average:

Kentucky Route Zero

Beholder

Goat Simulator: GOATY

More to be added

Pay $13 (£10.09) or more:

Owlboy

Humble Indie Bundle 18 from Humble Bundle

On the note of Humble, the site has gone and added a bunch more titles to its already jam-packed Spring Sale offerings. This includes titles from Sega, Activision and Capcom among others. Here are some highlights:

The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition for £17.49 / $24.99 / €24.99

Resident Evil 7 for £29.99 / $44.99 / €37.49

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen for £9.59 / $11.99 / €11.99

Total War Warhammer for £19.99 / $29.99 / €29.99

Alien Isolation The Collection for £6.99 / $9.99 / €9.19

Transformers Devastation for £7.99 / $12.49 / €9.99

Singularity for £3.74 / $7.49 / €4.99

Hitman Complete First Season for £19.99 / $29.99 / €24.99

Valkyria Chronicles for £2.99 / $3.99 / €3.99

Typing of the Dead: Overkill for £3.74 / $4.99 / €4.49

Football Manager 2017 for £17.49 / $24.99 / €27.49

Spring Sale from Humble Store

GOG.com continues its ongoing quest to put every game in existence on sale at some point with another fresh set of offers in a Weekly Sale. This time around, you can find a whole bunch of adventure games among the lot including Resonance, Primordia, Gemini Rue and Shardlight. They’re available from as little as £1.39 / $1.66 / €1.59, too.

Weekly Sale on Wadget Eye Games from GOG.com

Fresh off the back of the news that Devolver Digital is hosting its own conference at E3, the publisher is pulling out all the stops and having itself a Publisher Weekend sale on Steam with up to 90% off. That means Fork Parker and co. have you covered when it comes to games like Shadow Warrior, Hotline Miami, Enter the Gungeon and more. It also includes Luftrausers and in my humble opinion, anything from Vlambeer is worth owning. Here are some highlights from what’s on offer:

Enter the Gungeon for £5.49 / $7.49 / €7.49

The Talos Principle Gold Edition for £10.26 / $13.63 / €13.63

Hotline Miami 1 and 2 pack for £5.99 / $7.99 / €7.99

Shadow Warrior 1 and 2 pack for £23.15 / $27.42 / €25.35

Stories Untold for £5.24 / $7.49 / €7.49

Reigns Collector’s Edition for £2.16 / $2.96 / €2.96

Downwell for 99p / $1.49 / €1.49

Gods Will Be Watching for £1.74 / $2.49 / €2.24

Luftrausers for £1.74 / $2.49 / €2.24

Devolver Digital Publisher Weekend on Steam

UK Deals

There’s not a whole lot I can write about external hard drives that would qualify as insightful or massively entertaining so instead, I’ll focus on pointing out that these Seagate Backup Plus external drives are discounted over at Amazon UK right now, with 1TB drives starting at £49.99. Ooh look, that one is red.

Seagate Backup Plus external hard drive range from Amazon UK

Look, I know it’s not technically a game but if you don’t already own it, it’s time to witness the Black and Chrome edition of Mad Max Fury Road. The Blu-ray set that contains both the full colour version as well as the stylised ‘Black and Chrome’ version is currently down to £10 over at Amazon UK and is absolutely worth that.

Mad Max Fury Road Black and Chrome Edition Blu-ray for £10 from Amazon UK

US Deals

Amazon US is currently taking $50 off the price of this LG 32-inch IPS monitor. That brings the price down to just under $200 for this monitor that features Display Port and HDMI inputs as well as a set of USB ports. If you’re looking for a decent second screen, this might be worth checking out.

LG 32MA68HY-P 32-inch IPS monitor for $199.99 from Amazon US

Okay, we're done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted.

