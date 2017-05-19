Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare hosts free MP weekend

With Call of Duty headed back to the oh-so-familiar battlefields of World War 2 later this year, I’ll be sorry to see some of its ludicrous sci-fi bits go. If you’ve not played CoD in a while but do fancy seeing the apogee of its sci-fi silliness, you can check it out this weekend in a free multiplayer trial of 2016’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare [official site]. That’s the one which goes to space, remember?
This and other CoD games are half-price on Steam this weekend too, though they’re still too expensive for me to buy old ones just for the rollercoaster campaigns.
Our lad Brendy did not dig Infinite Warfare’s multiplayer but hey, it’s free to see for yourself. You will get to fight across places including a shipyard orbiting Mars, a space station orbiting Neptune, a spaceship crashed near a methane lake on Titan, and a facility on the frozen wastes of Europa. You’ll get to see some really nice skyboxes, I’m saying.
If you fancy a crack, head on over to Steam. The multiplayer trial ends at 9pm on Sunday (1pm Pacific).
Meanwhile, the Steam sale runs until Monday. The prices are not great: £7.49 for the original games, £9.99 for Modern Warfare, and up and up until it’s £19.99 for Cod Blops 2 onwards. Given that I’ve basically missed the boat on multiplayer for those (and am not really into CoD MP anyway), those are big prices for singleplayer campaigns. Even if they do have a lot of explosions. Ah, but I do like the explosions.
19/05/2017 at 13:14 Bull0 says:
Infinite Warfare’s MP isn’t too bad, has lots of neat little tricks and abilities that shake the formula up a little bit. Main problem is the lack of players means good luck getting a game outside of team deatmatch and domination
19/05/2017 at 16:51 brucethemoose says:
Wait what? Lack of players in a COD game?
That’s very different than my childhood, where the COD/Halo player count (according to the menu) would be mind-boggling
19/05/2017 at 14:26 Synesthesia says:
Call of Duty’s pricing scheme is the douchiest thing. They can choke on it.
19/05/2017 at 16:25 Frankie The Patrician[PF] says:
Yup, still too expensive…. I grabbed Wofenstein: The New Order for $5.99 instead – excited, the download is half-way there (40 GB is quite a chunk..)