Destiny 2’s PC release might come later than console

Though Destiny 2 [official site] is indeed coming to PC, after the first game skipped us, our version might come a little later than the September 8th release date Bungie have been shouting out. That’s only the console date, Bungie have said, and the PC date is yet unconfirmed. Which I suppose means that it could be the same, or it could not. Either way, Bungie say they want their online sci-fi FPS to be good on PC so they’ll release it when it is.
“We’re not committed to a PC date yet, but at Bungie we’re totally committed to making a PC build as great as we can,” Destiny 2 director Luke Smith told the folks at cheery RPS fanzine PC Gamer. “Our partnership with Blizzard and being on Battle.net, we want to make sure that this version of the game has the time it needs to bake in the oven so it’s a delicious piece of bread when it comes out.”
Oh, yes, Destiny 2 is exclusive to Battle.net (or whatever Blizzard decide to call their platform now). The first non-Blizzard game on Battle.net, it’ll tie into Blizzard’s cross-game social features and that.
Our boy Brendy stared at yesterday’s big Destiny 2 reveal-o-rama livestream and has gobs of other ‘deets’ for you.
Smith told PCG that Bungie hope to confirm Destiny 2’s PC release date “in the coming weeks”, which is a pretty vague window.
It would be a shame if the PC version were held up, more than it usually sucks for any game. We’ve missed the start of the trilogy so we’re already a little left-out. Missing the chatfest around the launch weeks would make it a double whammy. If they do muff this up, maybe they’ll get it right for the third Destiny, yeah?
19/05/2017 at 12:43 Suits says:
Does the release date announcement need more time to bake in the oven as well then?
19/05/2017 at 13:05 FurryLippedSquid says:
I honestly thought it was out in the next few days looking at all the bloody coverage Eurogamer is giving it.
19/05/2017 at 13:53 BockoPower says:
I mean logically it makes no sense for a game to be released later on a PC with the explanation “making a PC build as great as we can” when you consider every console game is made first on a computer.
It’s just a more subtle and short way of saying straight: “Screw you PC donkers! We will milk the console turdheads as much as we can before releasing the game on the superior platform, because we all know nobody will play console games without exclusives”.
19/05/2017 at 13:54 Chromatose says:
From now on, I am absolutely going to refer to myself as a ‘PC Donker’ if anybody asks me about my gaming preferences.
19/05/2017 at 15:29 Crafty_Banana says:
I don’t think this is entirely fair, especially given the number of complaints which crop up about ‘shoddy console ports’. The UI requirements for PC vs console are very different. Optimising for the wide array of possible PC specs is very different to optimising for console. Beyond that, Destiny in particular, like the Halo series before it, is a game carefully balanced around the fact that the player has a controller in their hands – ensuring that PC players are able to leverage the full power of a mouse and keyboard in a satisfying way is presumably non-trivial.
There’s more to a good PC release than the raw ability to push out the code to PC gamers and have it hobble along.
19/05/2017 at 14:02 Chromatose says:
I’m really excited for Destiny 2 as I genuinely loved the first game on 360 (until they killed the content updates for it). However, hearing that (a) there’s not going to be any dedicated servers, (b) it’s likely arriving late, (c) they’re using it as a means to push battle.net membership; and (d) the port is being handled by Vicarious Visions, who mostly deal with second-tier ports to legacy and portable systems, and have almost no prior experience of shipping a game on Windows, has really made me take a step back and check my hype.
It’s most likely going to be an incredibly messy launch on PC, unfortunately.
19/05/2017 at 14:13 floweringmind says:
If you remember what garbage Destiny 1 was, you won’t care that it is coming out late for the PC. If you watch this video: link to youtube.com
You can see how they are try to sell you that this is such a great game that gamers will love. Instead it is just a shooter with a pretty skin on top. You can tell they still have done nothing to add any substance to the game. Also these days you can tell that a game is really bad by the amount of advertising. Destiny 2 has a TON of advertising. They even have Blizzard managing their network servers for the PC version. I would bet money that this game is going to be one big stinker. Go throw your money at smaller games on Steam or get on Kickstarter and invest in some of the amazing games there. It will be way more rewarding.
19/05/2017 at 14:37 Chromatose says:
Destiny 1 was, for me, one of the most mechanically satisfying shooters of the last decade. Bungie never reinvent the wheel, but their games always have a level of mechanical polish that puts most other development studios to shame.
I get not enjoying a game, but your assertion that it’s somehow objectively meritless is contradicted by a pretty die-hard playerbase and a whole ton of articles documenting the game’s kind of uniquely un-toxic place in multiplayer gaming.
19/05/2017 at 14:57 Moraven says:
It looks like a bigger Destiny expansion. More of the same, but better. Nothing wrong with that.
New subclass, more story missions, better Strike bosses, better open world content, revamped weapon system.
PvP going 4v4 is the biggest disappoinment.
19/05/2017 at 15:40 Lobotomist says:
Another great news : Destiny on PC will be Peer 2 Peer , it will not have dedicated servers !
I applaud their forward thinking !
19/05/2017 at 16:06 Doomlord says:
I doubt many people care, really. This isn’t going to be the “smash hit” they’re hoping for, anyway.