Destiny 2’s PC release might come later than console

Though Destiny 2 [official site] is indeed coming to PC, after the first game skipped us, our version might come a little later than the September 8th release date Bungie have been shouting out. That’s only the console date, Bungie have said, and the PC date is yet unconfirmed. Which I suppose means that it could be the same, or it could not. Either way, Bungie say they want their online sci-fi FPS to be good on PC so they’ll release it when it is.

“We’re not committed to a PC date yet, but at Bungie we’re totally committed to making a PC build as great as we can,” Destiny 2 director Luke Smith told the folks at cheery RPS fanzine PC Gamer. “Our partnership with Blizzard and being on Battle.net, we want to make sure that this version of the game has the time it needs to bake in the oven so it’s a delicious piece of bread when it comes out.”

Oh, yes, Destiny 2 is exclusive to Battle.net (or whatever Blizzard decide to call their platform now). The first non-Blizzard game on Battle.net, it’ll tie into Blizzard’s cross-game social features and that.

Our boy Brendy stared at yesterday’s big Destiny 2 reveal-o-rama livestream and has gobs of other ‘deets’ for you.

Smith told PCG that Bungie hope to confirm Destiny 2’s PC release date “in the coming weeks”, which is a pretty vague window.

It would be a shame if the PC version were held up, more than it usually sucks for any game. We’ve missed the start of the trilogy so we’re already a little left-out. Missing the chatfest around the launch weeks would make it a double whammy. If they do muff this up, maybe they’ll get it right for the third Destiny, yeah?