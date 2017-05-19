RPS Feature Escape plan

Have You Played… American Truck Simulator?

Still an ongoing concern – we really want to see those states, SCS – but I’m have-you-playeding it because I suspect many people moved on from it fairly soon after launch due to its somewhat small size. You know it’s huge these days, right?

American Truck Simulator [official site] was my go-to time-to-myself game even before the ‘rescale’ that massively hiked up the size of its landscapes and the lengths of its roads. A combination of half-filmic, half-mundance scenery, refreshingly slow vehicular motion and the crucial ability to tune the radio to either hilariously local stations or a soundtrack of your own choosing made it a bliss-out roadtrip game even when the roads were short.

Now they are long, and I can spend hours driving them with no particular place to go. It is heaven. Even with only three states, it’s a glorious state-of-mind journey to nowhere, peppered with sights seen on other screens. The closest thing to driving them for real, with none of the footcramp and worrying about getting murdered in a motel in the middle of nowhere.

I cannot wait for the day when all or at least most of the states have been included. I’ll book a week off work, I’ll ceremonially bolt my plastic steering wheel to my desk, and I shall drive.

  1. 19/05/2017 at 15:49 Chaoslord AJ says:

    It’s not huge compared to ETS2 but a great game nonetheless.
    I only wish they’d hire more dev as it would take decades to have the USA finished or even North America.

  2. 19/05/2017 at 15:58 maxbuttpayne says:

    If it wasn’t for that alien structure at the top right corner that doesn’t seem to obey the laws of lighting, that screenshot would actually look pretty photo-realistic.

  3. 19/05/2017 at 16:27 wombat191 says:

    i remember pulling into a motel so my driver could rest.. i looked around.. standard motel.. with a house on the hill.. that looked like the place from psycho..

    started up the engine.. ill stop at the next one thank you

  4. 19/05/2017 at 16:32 Frankie The Patrician[PF] says:

    It is funny how SCS came full circle – from the 18 Wheels of Steel franchise (U. S. centric) to Bus Driver, then to ETS seriese, and then to ATS, back to the U. S. soil….

