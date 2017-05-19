Don’t let this golden age of games end

We are living in a golden age of big-budget PC games that offer us choice and freedom. Be they descendants of the System Shock model – finding a route around a meticulously-crafted, locked-down and hostile place, most recently seen in Prey [official site] – or the roleplaying games based around choice and consequence rather than action alone, they are legion. There are so many, even, that I’m not sure we can fully appreciate how good we’ve got it.
So spoilt for choice, we fall inevitably into gripes about lesser failings or delay our purchases until a steep discount. Understandably so, when we have gigabytes of existent delights clogging the extra hard drives we’ve had to buy to contain all these things.
Where once I flocked urgently to even the faintest promise of what was once called an immersive sim or a cRPG, nowadays glossy, multi-million-dollar descendants of those concepts seem to arrive so regularly that making time in our lives or leeway in our bank accounts for them is a significant challenge. Sometimes, an impossible one.
What a time to be alive and with a computer in the house. We should not take this golden age for granted.
PC games in general are in particularly rude health right now, but I’m talking specifically about games in which you choose your path and your playstyle. Even that falls into two distinct categories: the Ubilikes, sandboxes in which you choose who to kill, in what order and with which weapons, and the Shocklikes, those with more constructed, almost puzzlebox worlds of bespoke challenges with multiple solutions, their emphasis more on finding your way around than on violence.
It is this latter that I feel we may be taking for granted. The former, with its Arkhams and its Mordors and its guerrilla-strewn tropical islands (and even its Zeldas, now), is so wildly popular that I have no fears for its health. Killing a lot of things in a wide-open space (and invariably being rewarded with points for it) is going to be a mainstay of videogames for many years to come.
Games about finding one of multiple possible paths into locked-down spaces in rich, detailed worlds can never be so ten-a-penny. They are an inherently harder sell to a twitchy crowd and, with the greatest of respect and reverence for the skill required to create a Ubilike, this other sort requires a particular degree of master-crafting to get right. The extreme delicacy required to build a world that feels real, and that creates a compulsion to explore every corner on it, then balance that with solid combat and storytelling and characterisation is exactly why minor or major failures within a game like this can feel so jarring.
That’s exactly why I can end up being so very picky about a Shocklike or RPG; hung up on minor foibles, failing to appreciate quite how many plates this thing is spinning in order to entertain me.
Coupled with the certainty that another one will be along soon, that is also why I can end up leaving Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Dishonored 2 unfinished. Where once I would have persevered regardless – those game-breaking bugs and countless rough edges in Vampire: Bloodlines didn’t stop me, for instance – the modern belief that a game like that is no longer a rare and precious commodity means I feel safe to eject early. Perhaps because I don’t enjoy the characterisation, or some new area isn’t compelling, or the overall familiarity is a bit of a drag.
So I hang on for the next one instead, or tell myself that this is only a brief abandonment, leave it on my hard drive for years, never buy the DLC, never give a real vote of confidence in wanting more.
What a thing it is to live in a world where we’ve had a new Deus Ex, a new Dishonored, a new Hitman, Prey, The Witcher 3, even Mass Effect: Andromeda, for all its stumbles, all within the space of a couple of years. I’m sure there are more still, but I struggle to recall them all because they seem to arrive and then pass by so quickly. It has been a delight: so many happy hours of hacking and sneaking and lockpicking and deciphering and negotiating and choosing who to be, where to go and how to do it. And, yes, who to kill and how, or who to choke or taser into unconsciousness, or who to avoid entirely.
There have been successes and there have been failures. There have been games with extraordinary fidelity of world-building, and games which rely more on wide-open spaces and routine combat. There have been games I have lost myself to for weeks, and games I felt I was skating around the edges of, waiting for a moment of connection that never came.
I often whinge at the time (and it is my job to do so, in fairness), but really I am grateful for them all, glad that these concepts continue to be explored. That someone tries this hard to make the biggest budget games more than just various different remixes of the shooting gallery concept.
The firms behind them could be creating more military shooters or zombie survival games or cynically microtransacted horrors instead. The developers make these games because they want to make these games (and though they might sometimes get it wrong, I always appreciate the attempt). The publishers commission to make these games because they believe that people will buy them.
What happens if they don’t, or not in sufficient numbers, or they wait too long for sales or for experiments to complete? Then Square-Enix abandons its planned second series of Hitman (and even wants to offload the developer), the Deus Ex series grinds to an indefinite halt, the Mass Effect franchise is put on ice.
Sure, we can name credible reasons for some of those, but is this the trend we want? If it doesn’t work out then it’s killed off? How safe are we to presume that there’ll be something else with similar ambitions along before too long? Will we still be happily drowning in Games Like These in the years to come if publishers lose their financial faith in them?
Clearly, we must exercise discretion. I’m not saying buy a relative stinker like Mass Effect Andromeda for the sake of Supporting The Cause, but if we’re avoiding or putting off almost everything because of bet-hedging, be it concerns about quality or cost, we’re going to have the rug pulled out from under us before too long.
From afar – and I might be wrong here – it looks a little like Dishonored 2 and Prey have not been the smash hits they might have been expected – or required – to be. I do worry. Will we see Arkane make more games like them, or will they be tasked with making straight shooters, more like the Dooms and Wolfensteins and even Fallouts that have been more reliable cash-cows for their parent firm?
Not so long ago, it seemed every publisher was trying to make its own Call of Duty. We didn’t know how good it was going to get a few short years later. I don’t want this time to end. I want Hitman season 2, I want Prey 2 (2), I want Dishonored 3, I want another Deus Ex (albeit Jensen-free), I want to see how that Warren Spector-helmed System Shock 3 pans out, I want things I’ve never heard of but which are all about finding a way into that locked place by hook or by crook.
I don’t want to be simply choosing whether I kill the baddies with that gun or this knife, or grinding animal skins to unlock ammo pouches, or just more cod-parkour in some fantastical environment. I enjoy all those things too, but I don’t want only those things, and sometimes the trend seems to be going the way. I don’t want this current time to end. I want to keep living in a world where something with a little bit of Shock or Black Isle in its blood is only a few months away.
This greed I am guilty of is what makes us take these games for granted, to think it’s OK to put off Dishonored 2 for months or not bother with Hitman until the series completes (by which point it’s old news). I say: enjoy these times, appreciate these times. Whether or not they last, whether or not they come again, they are here now, and not so long that did not seem at all likely.
19/05/2017 at 21:09 Faldrath says:
Now imagine if you had played Nier: Automata, it would be the icing on the cake of this golden age :) Not a dig at you, I swear, but it saddens me that you haven’t because of the (admittedly shitty) tutorial with no saves. As someone who has been reading RPS since 2010 or so, I think Nier would resonate most strongly with you, of all the writers here.
For what it’s worth, I think Nier has the most interesting story in a game since Planescape: Torment, and I do not say that lightly. (and for some probably-not-needed personal info, I’m 39, father of a 3-year old girl, and with less time to play games than I’d like. My daughter liked to watch me play “the robot game”!)
19/05/2017 at 21:19 Tetrode says:
Nier Automata isn’t an Immersive Sim though, that’s what Alec is on about.
20/05/2017 at 00:05 Chillicothe says:
This is true, but the freedom that allowed for these allows for others to flourish like Character Actions like Oh Tomato, or 4Xs like Stellaris or a host of others that were considered “archaic” or too “underwhelming focus group results” to exist in the gibbering madness that was 10 years ago.
19/05/2017 at 22:10 Hoot says:
I’m halfway through the 2nd play-through on NieR : Automata and I can say it’s one of the best games I’ve ever played, and my first Japanese style game at that!
I’ve also played Planescape : Torment, all the Deus Ex games, Dishonoured, etc, etc, so I see the point of the article and agree with it wholeheartedly. The new Hitman is an excellent game and a complete return to form for the series, it would be criminal if it didn’t get a follow-up.
19/05/2017 at 23:22 Javier says:
Nier Automata, as far as I’m aware, doesn’t really have much to do with the games Alec is praising here, which as it’s been said are mostly immersive sims or RPGs based around choice and consequence such as every Witcher.
19/05/2017 at 21:17 subdog says:
We’ve never had it so good. Whether it’s the choice and consequence/immersive sim renaissance described above, the resurgence of the old-school style western CRPG, a spectator-friendly competitive gaming scene that we never would have dreamed of 10 years ago, or the flourishing indie scene that both embraces the best ideas of the past and pushes the envelope with new experiments in gameplay.
I take none of it for granted. We pined for all of these things, and now we have them. I don’t expect them to be frozen in amber, but with a bounty like this I can only be optimistic for the future of the medium.
19/05/2017 at 21:28 Blake Casimir says:
Let me TL;DR this for you all:
MORE IMMERSIVE SIMS PLEASE
Forgetting the wretched ending, Prey is an object lesson in doing a modern first person game with deep systems and interaction. MORE PLEASE. I’m sick of simplistic barely-interactive open world games and walking simulators. And third person games as a whole, really, though nu-Hitman is good.
19/05/2017 at 23:10 Godwhacker says:
I actually really liked the ending of Prey.
19/05/2017 at 21:30 automatic says:
It’s 1983 for video games all over again. Too many titles and questionable quality bred out of faith on profit from pure market hype. You can’t do anything bro, that’s how our economic system works. Pile out too much cash on a handful of studios and eventually they fall down. Executives move on to more profitable business and employees are left to their destinies. It’s not really a matter of how much people buy or not (like you said yourself, you’re so stuffed with great games you don’t have time to play them) it’s just that there’s a point when the profit required by studios to keep the gravy train running is not fair to consumers anymore. That’s capitalism for you.
19/05/2017 at 21:54 subdog says:
That is the opposite of the point of this article.
19/05/2017 at 21:59 automatic says:
Sorry, I’m an anti-capitalist AI. Maybe the article input was misunderstood by my systems. Care to elaborate your comment?
19/05/2017 at 22:25 Unclepauly says:
I think he is just giving the reason why the companies are leaving these franchises to die. Pretty sure tangents are allowed to be explored.
19/05/2017 at 22:20 causticnl says:
and whoosh.
19/05/2017 at 21:44 Infinitron says:
Then Square-Enix abandons its planned second series of Hitman (and even wants to offload the developer), the Deus Ex series grinds to an indefinite halt, the Mass Effect franchise is put on ice.
From afar – and I might be wrong here – it looks a little like Dishonored 2 and Prey have not been the smash hits they might have been expected – or required – to be.
I was wondering when somebody in the mainstream press would notice this trend.
19/05/2017 at 21:45 jezcentral says:
I’m most worried about Hitman. There’s just nothing like it, and there has never been. If that were to go (although IO seem quite confident that Series 2 will happen no matter what) there’s nothing that I can see that will step in to replace it.
19/05/2017 at 21:47 pigy33 says:
Too late Battleborn is already dead :P
Have fun playing your over glorified Overwatch copy of TF2 w/ skills and Battle Royale games that favors that one jerk who is tea-bagging da afk guy he killed in the corner while devs kill all the good Battle Royale games *cough* The Culling
19/05/2017 at 22:08 jellydonut says:
“the roleplaying games based around choice and consequence rather than action alone”
Which are these, then? I’ve been dying for more of these.
19/05/2017 at 23:43 NarrowCentury says:
Pillars of Eternity, Tyranny, Wasteland 2, Shadowrun (Dragonfall and Hong Kong), Divinity: Original Sin, The assorted Enhanced Editions for previous Infinity Engine stuff you might have passed up, Siege of Dragonspear (Okay, serious problems, but still cool), with Pillars of Eternity 2 and Divinity 2 coming soon.
19/05/2017 at 22:20 Unclepauly says:
I personally think these studios are sabotaging their own games. Purposefully or not I don’t know. DX:MD had an aura of taking a political stance which nobody wants in their games. Not to mention it stayed the course from Human Revolution instead of trying to improve or evolve into something better like the original Deus Ex game. Andromeda took many steps back instead of going forward, Hitman improved in some ways but went episodic, etc, etc. They are all shooting themselves in the foot. For what reasons I can only speculate. I feel like they are being spiteful and don’t want to give us exactly what we want. What the dummies don’t realize is that we’ll give them exactly what they want, which is cash. It’s ridiculous.
19/05/2017 at 23:59 Marclev says:
Mostly agree with this, except I boycotted the latest Deus Ex due to its inclusion of micro transactions in a full priced game, nothing to do with politics.
I’d imagine others did the same.
19/05/2017 at 22:23 Kingseeker Camargo says:
Well, I had something to say on the topic, but on my way down here I was greeted by one of those fucking revcontent ads showing some kind of gross skin condition or another, and it ruined my fucking mood. I even tried to be civil and use the “Remove Content Link” button, but then I reloaded the site and the same fucking picture was right there again.
I understand that money has to come from somewhere. I actually use adblock, but I disable it for RPS, PC Invasion and any website I visit regularly. Hell, I don’t really mind having those ugly adclick/googleads images all over the place selling me vacations I can’t afford and games I don’t care about; but revcontent crossed the line way too many times with this kind of gross shit.
19/05/2017 at 22:46 Viral Frog says:
I would agree that this is the Golden Age of Small-To-Medium Budget Indie Gaming. But large budget gaming? I have never been more disappointed in the wasted potential of large budget development than I have in the last 5 years. It almost seems like the bigger the budget, the less enjoyable the game will turn out to be. Of course there are exceptions. But overall, big budget gaming is in a very sad state. AAA developers are more concerned with pumping out new iterations of the same trite systems and mechanics with no meaningful differences between titles (other than setting) than they are about producing games that will be played for years to come.
There’s no real choice in these huge open world games. The choice of where to start doing the same thing you’ll be doing 100 hours from now, sure. Or you get the dialogue wheel that you can pick one of multiple options that will, in the end, lead to the exact same outcome as every other option. Sure, maybe you get a new NPC or one dies. But outside of that, nothing about the rest of the game is impacted in any way that matters.
My qualms with big budget gaming aside, I can say that I have never been more impressed by indie gaming than I have been in the last 5 years. I can think of so many indie games that I’ve grabbed on a whim that have ended up being some of my all time favorite games ever. Enter the Gungeon, Nuclear Throne, Stardew Valley, SteamWorld Heist, Unexplored, The Deadly Tower of Monsters… and far too many more to spend more time listing out.
TL;DR: Big budget and/or AAA gaming is trash right now. Definitely the Golden Age of Indie Gaming, though.
19/05/2017 at 22:48 Banks says:
They all bombed hard, sadly. We won’t be seeing more high budget ImSims in a long time.
Hitman 2016 was probably the pinnacle of the genre, so at least we got that.
19/05/2017 at 22:53 Derpkovsky says:
One thing I think that’s really important to remember when thinking about this topic: games last longer than their first week of sales. Even if the trend of game development veers off to a more action-only oriented design, the fantastic ones won’t just disappear. I feel like people (and due to their job journalists very much) think that once a game no longer has media posts, it stopped existing and I just wanted to say that that’s not true. Dishonored 1 and 2, Prey, Deus Ex, Hitman, all these games will still exist and be good even if they don’t get a sequel.
19/05/2017 at 23:02 Someoldguy says:
I don’t think this age is going to die, although it might have a short lapse into torpor. With the crowdfunded model established, if all the bid studios shelved their games of this (or any) genre, pretty soon ex-employees would band together as a new entity and crowdfund one. It’s resurrected older-style RPGs, thank the gods, so no doubt it will resurrect any other genre once the public is nostalgic enough to throw money at it.
The trouble at the moment is that these games all aim to be not just the one that you buy and play for two months on release, but also revisit every time they want to sell you more DLC. Unless you’ve got very deep pockets and many gaming hours a week, you just don’t need a new title or two every month and new DLC for your old favourites.
19/05/2017 at 23:45 Infinitron says:
Immersive sims are a more high fidelity genre that requires a budget beyond most crowdfunding campaigns.
20/05/2017 at 00:03 Marclev says:
Am I the only one that thinks how tragic it is that we live in an age where in an article about immersive sim type games, “Fallout” is mentioned in the same sentence as “straight forward shooter”??