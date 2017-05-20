Early Access launch for Oxygen Not Included, the space colony management sim

Oxygen Not Included [official site] is a space colony management sim from Klei, the guys behind the excellent Invisible Inc. It’s been in alpha since February but now it’s launched on early access, and I’m intrigued.
It’s got the aesthetic of Don’t Starve, another Klei game, and involves building up a settlements beneath the surface of a distant planet and battling through the inevitable crises, whether that’s clouds of poisonous red gas in your base or a shortage of pepper bread. A lot of it is in the style of RimWorld, except it’s all side-on.
Now, before you decide whether you suit up and blast off, it’s worth reading Brendan’s alpha Premature Evaluation, in which his colonists were forced to wade through ankle-deep puddles of human urine. Here’s his account:
“Sadly, the mopping was doing little to stop the failure of the colony. All these crises culminated and Yellow Water soon descended into absolute piss carnage. Stress levels among the colonists sky-rocketed and a man called Grub began to vomit from the anxiety of living in such a stinking yellow hell. Snores O’Duggan, a man who slept apart from everyone else because he snored so loudly that it kept the others awake all night, began to destroy batteries throughout the colony in a blind rage, systematically disabling filters, air pumps, the distillery and the mush machine. Even in the dark and quiet nights, piss dripped down from the sleeping quarters, going from level to level before finally getting into the water supply.”
That sounds like great fun to me, in a gross sort of way. Overall, Brendan thought it had promise but lacked some of the drama and personality of Rimworld.
Since he gave it a go there’s been a few new features implemented, and the early access launch adds a beefed up agricultural system that makes farming a more central part of the game. Read about the changes in detail here.
For what it’s worth, the Steam reviews are looking good so far. If you fancy solving your own piss crisis it will set you back £18.99/22,99€/$24.99, and if you own any other Klei games you’ll get a 20% “loyalty discount”.
Here’s the trailer. What do you reckon?
20/05/2017 at 13:36 Hoot says:
I’ve got a lot of time for Klei Entertainment but after playing this and getting a refund on Steam the only conclusion I could draw was that it’s a more expensive, worse version of RimWorld.
At least for me there is no reason to play it while RimWorld exists.
20/05/2017 at 13:41 Ur-Quan says:
By that sort of logic there should be zero reason to play Rimworld since Dwarf Fortress exists.
This game has just entered Early Access OF COURSE it’s going to have less polish and content than Rimworld which has been in development for ages.
20/05/2017 at 14:14 Hoot says:
You could say that but it wouldn’t be true. ONI is in many ways a blatant rip off of RimWorld. Sure, similarities exist between Dwarf Fortress too but there’s a massive difference between an ASCII driven game and a 2D topdown game with an actual UI and actual graphics.
ONI is just a side on version of RimWorld with less character and less emergent stories, in my opinion.
Also, RimWorld is being developed by an extremely small team whereas Klei is a fairly accomplished development house these days.
20/05/2017 at 14:29 ButteringSundays says:
“there’s a massive difference between an ASCII driven game and a 2D topdown game with an actual UI and actual graphics.
ONI is just a side on version of RimWorld with less character”
Peppering your crappy argument with your opinions doesn’t make it stronger.
How you can see ONI as a ‘rip off’ of rimworld is beyond me, and I’m sure anyone with cognitive functions.
RimWorld is a layman’s DF. There’s no shame in that, and I’d never be caught using the phrase ‘rip off’, but if you can’t see the direct parralels between the games,including their presentation, then you’re being willfully ignorant. ONI is a different take on the genre, one that has existed for many a year.
20/05/2017 at 14:38 burn_heal says:
I don’t really see any of Rimworld’s original ideas in ONI. Their shared dna comes from both being based on DF. Both games seem to have their own approach and I look forward to making time for both.
20/05/2017 at 14:37 Someoldguy says:
It’s not immediately obvious what this’ll do that Craft the World and hasn’t already done, apart from the gross-out factor. I think I’d prefer my subsurface colonists to be just a little smarter and the presentation a little less Heath Robinson. More like Hugh Howey’s Wool books.
Rooting around looking for good examples of colony managers (this genre is littered with a lot of not-so-good ones) did enable me to stumble on Aven Colony so I’ll be watching that space for a review.
20/05/2017 at 14:41 Heavenfall says:
I just want to chime in and say Klei’s track record for EA games is stellar. I played Don’t starve, Don’t starve Together and Invisible Inc. in their EA programs and content updates were always frequent and significant.
I think ONI needs a better defined goal and/or endgame. It doesn’t quite scratch the marvel of a simulation with endless depth like DF. That is to say, if you tick all the boxes in the right order you’ll reach a point where the game doesn’t offer anything more. There aren’t any curve balls or obstacles to overcome. And the mechanics aren’t interesting on their own to compete with something like Factorio. I mean, it’s awesome the first time you manage to construct a polluted water steam purifier room by putting all the bits and pieces together, but that’s the one piece of complexity the game has at this point.
20/05/2017 at 14:42 Wormerine says:
So far so good. It is a promising game. There seem to be a possibility to add a lot of depth to the game, as individual mechanics seem to be quite nuanced but it is simply not there yet. Every colony so far feels a bit same-y but I hope that as they keep expanding tech and bioms your interactions with the enviroment will become more and more varied. Already a creative mind can do some really cool stuff with what is there. Not me though.
20/05/2017 at 15:01 Voxavs says:
I like Klei and I like these type of games, but this looks incredibly stale. The art direction is mostly a miss too, characters and buildings look nice, but the rest dosen’t seem to work in tandem with that, etc backgrounds and mechanics with repetetive base designs make it look weird and artificial. To me it just seems a less charming and less interesting version of 2001 Diggles.