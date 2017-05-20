The Walking Dead season 3 finale is just 10 days away

If you’ve been itching to tie up all the loose ends in The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – A New Frontier [official site], then you won’t have to wait much longer. Telltale Games have announced that the conclusion of season three of their point-and-click zombie ’em up will shuffle onto screens on 30 May and will be called From the Gallows, which sounds pretty ominous.

They’re keeping their cards very close to their chest on this one. There’s not even a trailer to look at yet – that won’t arrive until next week.

Telltale promise that it will be the “most tailored episode to date”, with all your decisions in previous episodes coming to a head. Here’s what they had to say:

“Thanks to the nuanced relationships you’ve developed over the course of this season, ‘From the Gallows’ will be Telltale’s most tailored episode to date. As you know, Richmond teeters on the brink of collapse, and the lives of its citizens and all those closest to Javier hang in the balance. The decisions you’ve made and bonds you’ve nurtured will determine which characters now trust Javi to safeguard all they hold dear as this crisis pushes every relationship past its breaking point.”

The series launched back in November with a two-part special, and John didn’t get on with it one bit. After a three month gap the episodes have suddenly all sprayed out at once, and this will be the third that has arrived since the end of May. The jury is still out, with fans generally convinced it’s a step down from previous attempts.

If you want in, the season pass is available on GOG, Steam and Humble Bundle for £18.99 (there’s currently 25% off at Humble Bundle).

How are you finding the series so far? And what shocks do you think are in store for the last episode?