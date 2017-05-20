What are we all playing this weekend?

Bruce Foxton’s War In The West is rising in the east and, as Gary Gilmore’s Eyes Over Azerbaijan begins to blink, the telegraph taps out this week’s missive from HQ. Roman, as ever, is lurking in the wardrobe with a wicked smile. Wait. Hang on. The cheek of it!
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.
Adam:
I’m heading back into Offworld Trading Company
to check out the new expansion, Jupiter’s Forge. Competitive real-time economics is how I like to spend a Saturday evening. I’m also planning to make a start on Endless Space 2, having waited so long for it to leave Early Access. STRATEGY STRATEGY STRATEGY.
Alec:
I am playing FINALLY UPGRADING MY ANCIENT PC. The deed is done, in fact – it has a new processor, motherboard, memory and hard drive. Now I just need to work out why any game I run on it runs at half the speed it did on the old system. I hate computers.
Alice:
Endless Space 2 sounds great
! That is the space strategy I want. I’m also committing crimes in Payday 2 once more, following an update giving the meatshield AI squadmates customizable gear and team-boosting passive perks. They remain braindead lumps who can’t even carry a bag farther than ten metres but at least they contribute more. Look, Payday 2 provides the selection of chunky revolvers and pump-action shotguns that other FPSs deny me.
Brendan: The Surge
. I was too stupid to get early review code for this sci-fi Souls impersonator, so I’m still slogging through its narrow corridors and killing mobs of disgruntled factory workers. I just dropped 22,000 not-souls after purposefully jumping off a high place so that I would die closer to the restart point. It didn’t work, the not-souls are still on the ledge. Duh.
Graham:
I’m going to continue playing Dead Cells, the early access roguelite Brendy recommended last week
. It is everything he says it is: frenetic combat, crunchy pixel art and, yeah, I’m getting slightly tired by the sameyness of the opening level each time. I wish it forced me to make a few more important decisions in the initial section. But I’m still loving it.
John:
I fully plan to finish CrossCells
, which Pip’s reviewing for you gorgeous people. Beyond that, I’ve the usual teetering tower of indie games I wish I had time to play, and the competing interests of a family who seem to think weekends are supposed to be used for wherever this ridiculous “Outside” place is. True fact: no one has ever been eaten by a bear indoors.
Philippa:
This weekend I will be playing “continuing to KonMari my possessions”. I’m not particularly stringent with her methods of tidying but some of her ways of thinking about things have enabled me to let go of possessions which have long outstayed their usefulness or gifts which were wide of the mark but which I felt obliged to keep because of the person they were from. She and I have VERY different thoughts about books though and thus my beloved shelves will remain unscathed.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
20/05/2017 at 10:13 Chorltonwheelie says:
Might pick up the space COD on the cheapso.
Immersive Sims are so yesterday Dadio.
20/05/2017 at 10:24 Ghostwise says:
Burnt out on a lengthy, grindy project. So I’ve been playing way too much Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition because I’m a sucker for classic AARPGs.
20/05/2017 at 10:36 field_studies says:
Oh, I’ve been doing the exact same thing! But might be burning out on the length and the grind of it (sure is pretty though).
20/05/2017 at 10:38 SaintAn says:
I was playing Way of the Samurai 4, and then it made me want to play Samurai in FFXIV so I resubbed that and am getting caught up with everything to get ready. Bit worried about FFXIV though because there are some big hints that it’s not getting the subs it needs to fund its content. It’s likely going F2P/B2P before too long which would be very bad and very sad. Shame they have such an idiot running it. Should bring back Tanaka.
20/05/2017 at 10:41 Minglefingler says:
Finishing Prey and then, despite promising myself that I would make some progress on my backlog, Endless Space 2. I really hope the end of Prey isn’t what I think it’s going to be but evebn if it is it won’t detract from what has been one of the best games I’ve played in ages. I hope Arkane are allowed to keep doing what they do for a long time.
20/05/2017 at 10:42 Styxie says:
Alec’s problem sounds like what happens when there’s power saving options enabled. If you go into settings on Windows 10, then system, power and sleep, additional power settings, change it to ‘high performance’, click ‘change plan settings’, and ‘change advanced power settings’. In here you should also change PCI Express settings off, so that the GPU is getting enough juice.
Nvidia control panel also has some power saving options enabled by default. Just go into ‘manage 3D settings’ and change ‘power management mode’ in the global settings to ‘prefer maximum performance’. I’m not sure about AMD, unfortunately.
Beyond that, it could be that not enough power is going to the CPU, in which case you’d have to start messing around in the BIOS switching off any default power options. Oh what fun PC gaming isn’t. Just buy a console and never think about this crap ever again.
20/05/2017 at 10:53 Vandelay says:
I had a similar problem as Alec when I built my comp end of last year. Turned out one of the cables was blocking the CPU fan, so it was getting really hot, really fast.
Moving the cable out of the way solved it and the computer was suddenly running like a turtle with a jetpack.
20/05/2017 at 10:54 njury says:
Trying out the newly launching Warmine WoW TBC Private server.
Had a lot of fun playing legacy cient WoW recently but the server I’m playing on is kinda dead, and there’s a server launch today at 3.