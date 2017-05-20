What are we all playing this weekend?

Bruce Foxton’s War In The West is rising in the east and, as Gary Gilmore’s Eyes Over Azerbaijan begins to blink, the telegraph taps out this week’s missive from HQ. Roman, as ever, is lurking in the wardrobe with a wicked smile. Wait. Hang on. The cheek of it!

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.

Adam: I’m heading back into I’m heading back into Offworld Trading Company to check out the new expansion, Jupiter’s Forge. Competitive real-time economics is how I like to spend a Saturday evening. I’m also planning to make a start on Endless Space 2, having waited so long for it to leave Early Access. STRATEGY STRATEGY STRATEGY.

Alec: I am playing FINALLY UPGRADING MY ANCIENT PC. The deed is done, in fact – it has a new processor, motherboard, memory and hard drive. Now I just need to work out why any game I run on it runs at half the speed it did on the old system. I hate computers. I am playing FINALLY UPGRADING MY ANCIENT PC. The deed is done, in fact – it has a new processor, motherboard, memory and hard drive. Now I just need to work out why any game I run on it runs at half the speed it did on the old system. I hate computers.

Alice: Endless Space 2 Endless Space 2 sounds great ! That is the space strategy I want. I’m also committing crimes in Payday 2 once more, following an update giving the meatshield AI squadmates customizable gear and team-boosting passive perks. They remain braindead lumps who can’t even carry a bag farther than ten metres but at least they contribute more. Look, Payday 2 provides the selection of chunky revolvers and pump-action shotguns that other FPSs deny me.

Brendan: The Surge . I was too stupid to get early review code for this sci-fi Souls impersonator, so I’m still slogging through its narrow corridors and killing mobs of disgruntled factory workers. I just dropped 22,000 not-souls after purposefully jumping off a high place so that I would die closer to the restart point. It didn’t work, the not-souls are still on the ledge. Duh.

Graham: I’m going to continue playing Dead Cells, the early access roguelite Brendy I’m going to continue playing Dead Cells, the early access roguelite Brendy recommended last week . It is everything he says it is: frenetic combat, crunchy pixel art and, yeah, I’m getting slightly tired by the sameyness of the opening level each time. I wish it forced me to make a few more important decisions in the initial section. But I’m still loving it.

John: I fully plan to finish I fully plan to finish CrossCells , which Pip’s reviewing for you gorgeous people. Beyond that, I’ve the usual teetering tower of indie games I wish I had time to play, and the competing interests of a family who seem to think weekends are supposed to be used for wherever this ridiculous “Outside” place is. True fact: no one has ever been eaten by a bear indoors.

Philippa: This weekend I will be playing “continuing to KonMari my possessions”. I’m not particularly stringent with her methods of tidying but some of her ways of thinking about things have enabled me to let go of possessions which have long outstayed their usefulness or gifts which were wide of the mark but which I felt obliged to keep because of the person they were from. She and I have VERY different thoughts about books though and thus my beloved shelves will remain unscathed. This weekend I will be playing “continuing to KonMari my possessions”. I’m not particularly stringent with her methods of tidying but some of her ways of thinking about things have enabled me to let go of possessions which have long outstayed their usefulness or gifts which were wide of the mark but which I felt obliged to keep because of the person they were from. She and I have VERY different thoughts about books though and thus my beloved shelves will remain unscathed.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?