Nier: Automata white screen bug fixed for AMD cards

Nier: Automata [official site] is a wonderful action-RPG plagued, for some, by technical issues. Random crashes, blurry visuals and low frame rates are just a few of the problems players have faced, but those with AMD cards have had it worst. It’s been virtually unplayable for some because of a bug turning the screen white, which is pretty inexcusable.
AMD have finally got round to addressing the problem with new drivers.
Why has it taken so long, you ask? Here’s what a chap from AMD had to say for himself in a Reddit post:
“I know I will be asked ‘why did it take so long’ and the short answer is sometimes when an issue seems like it’s so simple can turn out to be incredibly complicated to resolve, taking longer than expected time to discover, resolve, and verify the root cause.”
Better late than never, I suppose!
Hopefully now that the biggest technical issue is out of the way, Platinum Games can concentrate on solving the long list of other gripes (Redditers have compiled a comprehensive list here).
Until that happens, there’s still some decent solutions provided by the game’s modding community, god bless them. Andon ‘Kaldaien’ Coleman, who has also helped fix up games including Final Fantasy X, Tales of Berseria, and Disgaea, has released the FAR (Fix Automata Resolution) tool, which fixes the blurry screen problem and also helps boost performance.
Alice didn’t have any massive technical issues with the game, but using the FAR tool to knock the global illuminations shader down a notch gave her a 5-10% performance boost. That’s not to be sniffed at.
It’s a real shame, because Nier: Automata is a game than any RPG fan should be able to experience. I’m glad AMD users can finally get their chance, and let’s hope the fixes keep coming.
21/05/2017 at 09:20 Halk says:
“Hopefully now that the biggest technical issue is out of the way, Platinum Games can concentrate on solving the long list of other gripes”
Good one.
21/05/2017 at 09:57 lordcooper says:
Still completely unplayable on 700 series cards.
21/05/2017 at 10:05 Hoot says:
Here’s a Steam Forums link for the FAR Mod. There’s an install guide and an autoinstall option which I couldn’t easily see in the link in the article.
I’d say it’s an absolutely essential mod if you’re playing on PC. It gets rid of the “mouse always there” bug and fixes a lot of performance / graphics issues.
I installed it before I started playing and I’m now 27 hours in with zero bugs and a constant 60+ FPS on a 970 GTX.
link to steamcommunity.com
21/05/2017 at 12:04 LazyAssMF says:
“…those with AMD cards have had it worst.”???
That’s not really true. Nvidia users had it worst. Most AMD users had no problems with this game, me included, and it was only some RX series users having these “white screen” problems.
Nvidia users, on the other hand, had A LOT of problems, especially performance related and crashes. Steam forums were/are full of them. Just saying… ;)
21/05/2017 at 12:17 TheAngriestHobo says:
Seconded. I played it on a R9 380X with no issues whatsoever. Graphics looked great and it ran as smooth as butter.