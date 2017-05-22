War is changing in Crusader Kings 2

Forget everything Fallout has ever taught you because war is changing. We already knew about upcoming geographical expansions in Crusader Kings II [official site], making areas that were previously impassable playable, but fresh news arrived in today’s dev diary and it involves changes to fundamental systems. The major shift will be in the causes of war, which will no longer require justification in every instance. That could be a dramatic change, given that one of the most important aspects of CK II is the need for a Casus Belli to not only declare war but to inform the goals of a war. The other alterations will come in battle itself, specifically sieges. More below.
If you’ve never played CK II you might not understand why an unjustified war would be such a big deal. After all, what kind of medieval king doesn’t assume the same powers as Oliver Stone’s Nixon who reckoned he could “bomb whoever he liked?” Well, you might not get impeached for stabbing your neighbours in the back but you are going to need a good reason to carve up their territory and take a slice for yourself. Traditionally, the best way to seize land that you had no authentic claim on, through familial connections, de jure rights or other means, was to fabricate a fresh claim. This takes time and CK II maestro Henrik Fåhraeus says he met a lot of players at the Paradox Convention a couple of weeks ago who find the process “annoying”.
And so, change is coming:
“First off, we’re going to deemphasize the ‘Fabricate Claim’ job by giving all playable entities (including Christians) a form of ‘Unjustified War’ Casus Belli that will allow you to seize a single County for an upfront cost of Piety, Prestige or Gold (depending on your Religion and Government Form.) Ideally, I’d also like to replace the ‘Fabricate Claim’ job with something else (maybe something to do with foreign embassies and arranging marriages, or something to do with Laws. Suggestions are welcome!) However, we might decide leave it there as it is (it does still have some uses.)”
As long as the balance is right, in terms of the cost of this kind of action as well as the targets it can be used against (Christian against Christian should carry a much harsher penalty, for example) and the reputation hit that it causes, this seems like a way to cut out a repetitive process and that would be a good thing. But if the balance isn’t right, war might become a thing of little note or consequence, and that would be irritating. I have faith that Henrik and his team will settle on a good solution eventually and hope whatever expansion or patch this update arrives in doesn’t land in my game before that solution is in place.
The changes to sieges are intended to prevent assaults that can blitz through defenses too quickly.
“Next, we’re adding a Game Rule for Siege Assaults. The options are ‘Unlimited’, which works like before, ‘On’, which disables Assaults against Holdings at Fort Level 6 or above, and ‘Off’, which disables Assaults entirely. We’re currently playing around with these changes, so the exact rules for the ‘On’ setting might change. On a related note, the time it takes to siege down Holdings is also being tweaked, to make it quicker overall but also making the Fort Level matter more.”
Essentially, this shouldn’t make any holding flat-out invulnerable but it should make whittling down the defenses of a well-fortified location a far more drawn-out affair.
I’m guessing these changes will come with the next expansion, which will also open up Tibet and its environs.
22/05/2017 at 15:58 Drib says:
CK2 is altogether too complex and too poorly tutorial’d for me to figure out. I bounce off hard, every time I try.
22/05/2017 at 17:11 Vandelay says:
I’ve bounced off it a couple of times too. My last attempt was better, but came to a crashing end when I attempted lead my fellow Normans into conquering the English. I couldn’t be bothered to re-build everything, but did intend to start a new game, which I never did. I would probably have to try learning it all over again now.
One of the elements that was confusing was sieges. Took far too long. I’m glad to see they are making… WHAT! THEY ARE GOING TO TAKE LONGER!?
22/05/2017 at 17:32 Scelous says:
Yeah, me too. Plus, despite the flavorful patch notes, CK2 has always felt as dry as hell, like I’m working on an accounting spreadsheet.
22/05/2017 at 15:58 Faldrath says:
Those changes look very far-reaching, I’m really curious to see how they will end up. I suppose they should also take into account the size of whoever wants to declare an unjustified war – Charlemagne shouldn’t be too much bothered if he wants to add yet another county to his domains, but an unknown count from some backwards place would probably find it much more difficult to just say “I like that land over there, I hope people won’t mind if I take it”.
22/05/2017 at 17:14 Styxie says:
I liked the rule for reformed Norse Pagans, where once in your character’s life you could declare war on any non-Norse ruler. Maybe any subsequent conquests after the first would incur penalties, like negative character traits.
The idea of creating border incidents also appeals to me. Like you’d have to go through some expensive and carefully orchestrated series of events to make it look like war is justified.
22/05/2017 at 16:15 Sin Vega says:
Have they, are are they going to make it so that you can actually play it with the geography visible? It’s such a waste of a potentially lovely world map, because 98% of my play time was spent in the ‘who owns this territory’ map mode.
Not that I’ll be buying any more of it anyway, mind. I bought a couple of the early DLCs and never even got round to playing them, since I already had a jillion hours going on my first game. I always feel weirdly anxious when I play any one game that much. It is odd.
22/05/2017 at 16:22 matthewcooley says:
There should be a piety cost for attacking coreligionists, but no prestige or financial cost to start such a war, which doesn’t make much sense. You already pay money to field your armies, what is this other money supposed to be for.
Maybe fielding your armies is more expensive or your max levies take a hit as your subjects are less willing to fight?
And to keep players from using this without consequence, you just need a rapidly escalating threat penalty for non-causus belli invasions, whether you win or not. Also, if you attack without a causus belli, both defeat and white peace should result in a huge prestige penalty.
Siege assaults should remain, but should just be more difficult and have more random variety in outcome. Like, a slightly larger army can sometimes sneak in and win in a route, but an army outnumbering defenders 10-to-1 could find themselves losing half their men. They should be wildcards.
22/05/2017 at 16:46 Foridin says:
This seems like a promising change to me. I’ve never really been able to get into CK2, despite loving EU4 and Stellaris, largely because it seems like I spend so much of my time waiting for my counselor to fabricate a claim, or for the slow process of having a child, finding someone with a claim to marry them off to, waiting for them to have a kid, and then using his claim as a CB. It’s totally possible I’m just misunderstanding how the systems work, but it seems so much less active and engaging than EU4 is, where I’m always making quantifiable progress towards one goal or another.
22/05/2017 at 16:50 darkath says:
I might be alone with this opinion but i don’t think those changes are newsworthy. It doesn’t fundamentally changes how war is played out in the game. At best it will means more wars between counts/dukes in the early game, but it doesn’t sound like a “huge” change. It’s only quite an issue in early game, but after the first 100 years if you play the wedding game correctly, you should have lots of small claims to pursue in your family.
As for rules for level 6 forts well, you’ll spend most of the game without those usually (esp if you start in one of the earliest dates)
22/05/2017 at 16:50 DefeatedByTheCat says:
I have almost 300 hours in CK2 and I’d love to play more. But I enjoyed the old mechanics and too much is changing.
Whilst I respect that they’re still supporting an old game rather than make everyone pay for CK3.. I do wish there was an option to jump back to an earlier version. Some of the new changes aren’t that enjoyable for me so I just don’t bother playing anymore.
22/05/2017 at 17:07 Fede says:
If you’re playing via Steam, you should be able to choose which version you want. Right click on CK2, Properties, Betas. You should be able to choose older versions of the game.
22/05/2017 at 17:08 Styxie says:
The older versions are available in the Steam client. Just right click and select ‘properties’, then look in the ‘Betas’ tab.
22/05/2017 at 17:19 Gothnak says:
I know it isn’t this game, but i still want CK2 intrigue on top of a solid strategy game, so if i do mess up the diplomacy, i might have some knowledge of how the hell combat works.
I’d also like to come up with plans with other nations and then put them in to action, rather than hoping they’ll join me when i declare war. Almost no game has done that…
Do you think anyone really declares war before finding out what their potential allies will say first? (Of course, they can lie if there is a specific reason to benefit them, but that would be part of the fun)
22/05/2017 at 18:02 desolation0 says:
“Ideally, I’d also like to replace the ‘Fabricate Claim’ job with something else (maybe something to do with foreign embassies and arranging marriages, or something to do with Laws. Suggestions are welcome!)” Planning war with your allies would seem like a good way to waste a diplomat’s time. Maybe worth suggesting on the Paradox forum.