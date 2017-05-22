King of Fighters XIV punching to PC in June

Having made the transition from 2D pixellated punching to 3D dropkicking, The King of Fighters XIV will next come from consoles to PC. Developers SNK have announced a June 15th release date for what they’re imaginatively calling The King of Fighters XIV Steam Edition [official site], which will be ten months after the PlayStation 4 release. Hey, after years of catch-up, they are closing the gap. Here, have a look at side-on action in this highly enthusiastic trailer trying to upsell:

The main change with KoF 14 is obviously a switch from 2D pixel art to 3D, which is a look I’m not entirely digging. It does also rework the underlying fighting systems a touch, mind. As the exuberant announcer says:

“There are of course new advanced systems added as well for fighting game fans, including the Climax Cancel feature, which allows players to string together multiple super special moves for extremely flashy and damaging combos.”

I’m told the kids are calling that ‘edging’ these days.

For the PC version, SNK have called in help from Abstraction Games – the folks behind the PC ports of games including Danganronpa and A Boy and His Blob.

The King of Fighters XIV will cost £44.99 when it hits Steam on June 15th.

If you’d simply like to see some punching, voila: