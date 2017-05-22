Red Dead Redemption 2 delayed into 2018

We still don’t know for sure whether open world western Red Dead Redemption 2 [official site] is coming to PC at all. But one thing we do know for sure is that it’s coming out for consoles this Autu– what? Oh. Oh, I see. Red Dead Redemption 2 will be coming out for consoles in Spring 2018, says Rockstar, embracing the delay into next year by saying that “some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans.” Fair enough. They’ve also released some dusty screenshots, to soften the wound.



“We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes,” said the developers, “but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready. We are really excited to bring you more details about the game this summer.”

We’ve been speculating about an eventual PC release because it would be silly for the business-minded maker of blockbuster vidyagames to ignore the same crowd that continuously buys copies of GTAV as if they were loaves of bread. The first Red Dead Redemption never appeared on PC because it was, for some untold reason, “not viable” but that was ten years ago and today we live in the future. It’s likely the PC version will be arriving later than consoles, if we do get invited to the shooty saloon. But we are a patient peoples. Yessir. We waited until last year to play the first one, even if it is via PlayStation’s streaming service.

You can see more of these screens in Rockstar’s announcement.