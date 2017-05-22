The RPG Scrollbars: The Fall Of Tyranny

Kickstarter’s been pretty good for RPGs. We may not have seen the next big leap yet – Divinity: Original Sin 2 is looking pretty damn special, mind – but it’s certainly breathed new life into the classics. Wasteland and Pillars of Eternity are both returning. Numenera went down well, despite a little over-promising. Divinity was superb.
Have I left anyone out?
(Oh yeah, don’t forget Taz.)
Oh. Yes. Tyranny. If you thought that game kinda landed and faded quickly, you’re not alone. Despite being a very solid half of a game, even Obsidian/Paradox have admitted that when it came to it, “everyone was hoping that it would do better.” I think it deserved to. The thing is, I’m not sure this should have been a huge surprise.
There’s obviously market reasons that it might have underperformed, and political ones that I’m not going into here. Players were a touch cool on it at release and have only got frostier since. Not least after realising just how long a decade is in Infinity Engine years. However, I don’t think most of that really explains it. Certainly, in terms of feel, Pillars was by far the clunkiest of the revival projects, and folks were still warm enough on that to almost immediately fund Pillars of Eternity 2: This Time With Pirates.
What separates Tyranny from the crowd – indeed, what was intended to separate Tyranny from the crowd – was its premise of being the bad guy. It doesn’t really matter that in practice it was more open than that. That was its hook and its central draw in all the marketing; marketing which went out of its way to promise a cruel, bleak land in which heroism is dead and the only music left in the worlds are everyone’s favourite lamentations from Now That’s What I Call The Crunch Of Jackboots Stamping On A Human Face Forever Vol 2 – the one with Gilbert Gottfried’s ‘Trapped In The Closet’.
And the problem is… being the bad guy just isn’t that much fun.
I know that sounds weird when you look at the success of Grand Theft Auto and the like, and I suspect all of us have done some spectacularly fun, individual evil acts in games to either see what happens or just for the fun of it. Nevertheless, in most cases, there’s a bit more to the story than that. Not for nothing do we have the phrase ‘every villain is the hero of their own story’, just as the kind of card-carrying villain that punts puppies into the sun tends to be the player who gets the most glares in a group.
The basic mistake people make is that when we talk about ‘evil’, what we’re generally talking about is, well, ‘naughtiness’. The fun of transgressing a bit. The power of being outside the rules. That most often shows itself in two ways – in playing around with a game once the artifice of reality has worn off and even the best-realised character is just a glorified Barbie doll to stick in the microwave, or the allure of what I call ‘fun crime’. This is mostly evident in something like GTA – whether it’s something orderly like a bank heist, or just sowing chaos for funsies, versus crimes like torture, scamming pensioners out of their life savings, or recommissioning 2 Broke Girls.
The catch is that the further you get from this detachment, the less fun it becomes to most people. Destroying a city? Cool. Kicking over a child’s sandcastle to make them cry? Unpleasant, because while that act might seem completely trivial in comparison, most of us are wired to feel extra shitty about that kind of thing. Even when it’s an accident. Destroying Dubai in Spec Ops: The Line is just more property damage, but destroying the city’s water and condemning everyone to slow death-by-thirst is something both more evocative and harder to cheer at.
An example I like to bring up here is the City of Villains (RIP) arc about a guy called Weston Phipps, a fairly regular guy compared to all the costumed freaks and literal demons splashing around in the Rogue Isles – yet one of the most despised characters even next to the self-proclaimed supervillains, because his story arc was about crushing the hopes of a nearby teacher, seducing the poor and sick into his lair, and generally crushing the hopes of the Isle’s most downtrodden. He was specifically written to counter players’ complaints that they were only ever really fighting other villains, and quickly became an object lesson in ‘be careful what you wish for’.
In practice, there’s a reason that most games that focus on being evil pretty quickly shift focus to be Evil vs. Evil. Dungeon Keeper was mostly spent fighting other Dungeon Keepers, just as Overlord was about fighting corrupted heroes with the help of wacky comedy sidekicks. Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodlines might seem an example of relishing the power of the night, but in practice, you’re surrounded by dicks and again, most of the ‘bad’ stuff is designed to make you feel shitty.
The whole ghoul sequence with Heather Poe, for instance, plays out as an abusive Joker/Harley Quinn style relationship where you’re the Joker, is designed to make you start by smirking at the situation but quickly realise the horrible thing you’ve done in saving her life. Or a side-quest involving destroying a would-be scriptwriter’s vampire movie screenplay, which is necessary to maintain the Masquerade, but deemed bad enough that even the vampire requesting your services feels sorry for him. Throughout most of the game you’re instead encouraged to play nicely, to not kill, to not make a fuss. True, the official reason is that nobody wants tomorrow’s headline to be “SANTA MONICA RAMPAGE, P.S. HOLY SHIT VAMPIRES EXIST AND ARE REAL”, but potato, po-tahto. You also spend the game firmly on the side of more or less ‘good’ vampires (and before anyone says it, I don’t mean ‘the Camarilla’) going up against or reluctantly following orders from the darker ones and the douchebags respectively.
Evil vs. Evil works because regardless of what the Rolling Stones told us, there’s rarely much sympathy for the devil. We can relish in the same acts and the same satisfaction of crushing, humiliating and dominating an enemy, without that pesky moral aftertaste. The catch is that for it to be more than just swatting flies, a la Carmageddon peds or random civilians in Syndicate, those characters need to be built up to some degree, and the more that happens, the greater the odds of developing a degree of sympathy.
As soon as that line is crossed, the maniacal fun usually draws to a halt. Likewise, if the player character does anything to lose the psychopathic link, it’s effectively game over. I can think of plenty of cases where this has happened for me, including GTA: San Andreas, Saints Row 2, and the entirety of Watch_Dogs, which never seems to realise that its vigilante main character is worse than any of the villains. It shouldn’t logically make any difference that brutally torturing one set of pixels has more of an emotive punch than running over other pixels… but it does, and doing it to groups of pixels that your brain has spent the last few hours learning to recognise as a friend can be a sickening experience. Putting Morte into the Pillar of Skulls in Planescape Torment, for instance. Dealing with Harold in Fallout 3. Or The Iron Bull in some situations during the Dragon Age: Trespasser DLC. And these are cases where you’re doing it for good reason, not that you’ve actively decided to spread a little misery.
Away from games, it’s also worth noting the general agreement that media with villain protagonists really requires some degree of punishment. Walter White. Scarface. Tony Soprano. Frank Underwood. Even when we love seeing them get away with things, there’s always that deep-down level that the show or book or whatever else won’t be complete until it all comes crashing down. Until the taxes arrive on those wages of sin. Until all those trampled in their wake get a degree of justice, in at least some form. Villainy and tragedy are intrinsically interlinked in every form of media, with those that escape almost always having done at least something redemptive to earn their second chance, or paid some price greater than failure or incarceration. There’s exceptions to the rule, sure, but not that many, and fewer still great ones.
None of this means there’s no scope for evil in games. Far from it. For starters, just having the option is a power trip, whether you actually use it or not, and done right those options can be very satisfying. The Sith Academy in KOTOR. The Dark Brotherhood of Skyrim. The many awful things you can do in Planescape Torment, and the aforementioned Bloodlines. What all these and the other games that stand out as making wicknedness work have in common though is that they understand that evil is a spice with many uses. KOTOR, for instance, lures you to the Dark Side with ‘fun crime’ options, like hurling force lightning and making would-be Sith Apprentices shit themselves, only to have team moral compass Mission finally protest and be given no option but to either kill her or make her best friend do it. A more active choice would be Undertale, where a ‘Genocide’ run involves killing everyone in the game. Players who don’t balk at offing lovable best-friend Papyrus typically do when the adorable, naive Monster Kid shows up on cue. Though in practice, the game immediately backs down, with local heroine Undyne taking the hit in its place, and the Kid escaping unscathed.
(Undertale also of course does something interesting with its central stats of EXP and LOVE – treating them not just as a demonstration of power, but a basic willingness to hurt begetting hurting being an easier and easier path towards sociopathic murder for the sake of convenience, and then doubling down on that by accepting that the most likely reason to be doing a genocide run is that you’re simply bored, and using that as a glimpse into the game’s official villain and their completely broken psyche.)
Even then, it’s not enough just to offer the option to do something bad. Fallout 3’s opening choice of whether to destroy the city of Megaton or not is seemingly a good one, but in practice it’s so ridiculously Saturday morning cartoon level evil that the only reason to do it are to see what happens and then reload a savegame where you didn’t. This too is one of the big problems that evil faces in games – that without purpose, it’s just pulling the wings off flies and making enemies. Even Quest For Infamy, a game designed to be Quest For Glory’s dark mirror, has a main character smart enough to know that you get more results with honey than vinegar, to the point of being a polite, mostly respectful guy with a slightly filthy internal narration and occasional tendency to be a little snarky to people without actually offending them. The actual villains, almost inevitably, turn out to be local authority figures, and our Infamy-loving main character finishes his quest being declared a proper hero after all. To nobody’s surprise.
The sad thing about Tyranny is that it actually did a good job of making evil into something more than that – to allow for the options, yes, but also to push towards your own goals and conquest plans or treat the evil rule of law as at least a stabilising force in an uncertain world. Ordinarily, making evil decisions actually work out is the province of grand strategy titles, like rampant heir murder sprees with a potentially even holy purpose in something like Crusader Kings, where the effects spread far enough for there to be more than just minute by minute decisions and where your motivations for evil acts are your own. In most games that simply offer branching narrative though, you’re usually just sabotaging yourself by making unnecessary enemies, being a little bit rude to people, or being finger-wagged for demanding payment for deeds. At best, it’s cosplaying as a villain without actually doing anything. At worst, it’s the puppy-kicking option. Stupid. Self-destructive. What players often refer to as ‘Chaotic Stupid’ – being a complete dick for the sheer hell of it, and revelling in Being A Baddie.
Tyranny is better than that. There’s always that bigger picture in mind. There’s always a plan and purpose beyond minute by minute decisions. There’s always a justification for things and an argument against, even if it does end up railroading you into the ending that it wants for the second half of the game. Sorry, I mean of course, ‘the sequel’. I’m not going to say it’s one of my favourite RPGs or anything because honestly, it left me quite cold in many ways, but I’m glad I got to both play it, and play around a bit inside it.
Could it have landed better? Perhaps. Another time. Another revival. Different screenshots and colours that don’t immediately scream ‘All hope is gone!’ when it actually isn’t. There’s so much still do be done with most RPGs, and evil is no exception. When it’s the primary draw though, beyond naughtiness and fun crime to a level where it might mean anything, I like to think that we’re mostly a little bit reticent to jump in, simply because most of us know that doing bad just doesn’t feel good.
22/05/2017 at 13:17 Leland Davis says:
The evil bit was the part about Tyranny that I actually liked. If the combat had been turn based, or non-existent, or I dunno, something … it would have been better. As it was, after dying over and over and over (thanks to what I realized had to have been one of the worst possible opening builds), even on easy, I just could not be bothered to keep going.
22/05/2017 at 13:34 Unclepauly says:
Hmmm, I thought the combat was very good. A huge step up from Pillars for sure. The clunkiness gone with cool mechanics there to play around with. The evil stuff was cool too, it’s just that the game was short and probably needed some more grand set pieces. Budget was probably the culprit here.
22/05/2017 at 13:40 Wormerine says:
Oh, I so disagree. I hated combat in Tyranny. I found it boring. PoE style combat has issues but there were decisions to be made. Tyranny is just a boring MMO buttons mash even on PotD. Cooldowns simply suck – you use whatever you have available on whatever enemy is available and wait till combat ends. Really dull. Serious lack of variety in enemy types was a serious problem too. It reminded me of Dragon Age Origins and for me it is not a good thing. Either do a mindless direct imput combat, if you want more accessible combat, or, if you go tactical route – do tactical combat. There is nothing more boring than a tactical combat without tactics.
22/05/2017 at 13:53 Unclepauly says:
You may be right, PoE was my 1st game like this, so I don’t have many points of reference. Maybe because I very carefully equipped all my characters and built them well the combat in PoE was a cakewalk for me, auto attacks won almost every fight(second hardest difficulty). Tyranny combat felt much smoother and action packed, enemies were all samey though I agree. Maybe I should try PoE on the hardest difficulty.
22/05/2017 at 14:07 Wormerine says:
Well, if you beat it on hard on your first try, than congrats anyway:-). PoE does need some work, but I found it more engaging. Even if resource management is a bit artificial, I found myself thinking what spell/ability I want to use, and if I need to use it or should I just leave it for later. I did like how enemies in PoE had resistances, and special abilities (like stun per hit etc.) I found fighting big enemies (dragons, bounties) super fun.
Tyranny had a nice presentation, animatins were smoother, overall improvements of a second game in the same engine. But if it was any longer I would die of boredom. I do have history with Infinity Engine games so my nostalgia might make me unreliable:-)
22/05/2017 at 14:30 Rumpelstiltskin says:
I quite liked Tyranny’s combat actually (and pretty much everything else about the game, maybe apart from the questionable end “choice”). It was reasonably challenging, the magic system was interesting, and unlike PoE they put back prebuffs, so my mages could spend their time doing cool stuff instead of running away in circles.
22/05/2017 at 15:56 Magus42 says:
The combat mechanics were alright, but there wasn’t much variety in enemies. Various flavor of human and a handful of supernatural creatures. You had faced one of everything fairly early on after which it just became a matter of repeating the same tactics indefinitely. Which gets old fast. And there’s enough depth and challenge that you still have to pay attention even when nothing is ever new. I eventually cranked the difficulty all the way down so as to not have to pay attention to the combat anymore. I know I’m not alone in this.
Which is a shame. There are some really fun ideas in this game which are obscured by the fact that playing it is a chore.
22/05/2017 at 16:01 shde2e says:
Agreed. The combat was enough to keep me engaged for a while, but it was too slow and there was too much of it.
By the halfway mark it became a real slog to get through.
22/05/2017 at 16:07 Danarchist says:
The issue I have with the combat was the same I had with the last few Final Fantasy games. In an RPG I like to kick back with a beer or ten and think my way through both gameplay and combat. When I have to spend the entire time staring at hotkeys so I dont waste a cooldown…it removes damn near all the fun for me.
Satellite Reign was a damn good game entirely hampered by an overly finicky combat control system. I know Syndicate was the same, I played the crap out of that game, but in this case clicking a couple pixels off where you intended could send your guy running a large loop around the map gathering every cop and drone in town. It would have been MUCH better as a turn based game.
As for character creation woe’s, after losing the very first fight multiple times I ran to google for help. Ended up with the ultimate min/max character of course, and I think that removed more from the game than it added.
Divinity 2 does all of these things right. It will be my favorite game for a long time when it releases. If I can keep from playing the first mission so many times I burn out.
22/05/2017 at 13:21 Mungrul says:
Have you ever read the comic version of Wanted Richard?
I think that’s what keeps me from playing Tyranny; its description reminds me too much of the premise behind Wanted (a world where the supervillains have won), and while it achieved what it set out to, the book left me disgusted at the end, and I’ve not read any of Mark Millar’s stuff since.
22/05/2017 at 13:25 Richard Cobbett says:
I have. I thought it was absolute garbage. Tedious, smug, fetishistic shit.
22/05/2017 at 13:36 Unclepauly says:
You’ve piqued my interest! (The same way a car crash does)
22/05/2017 at 13:41 RedViv says:
Don’t say you weren’t warned.
22/05/2017 at 13:45 Mungrul says:
Good to see I’m not alone then!
Mind you, if Tyranny’s more comparable to something like Chronicles of the Black Company, I might be inclined to give it a shot.
But grinding, relentless evil is also a big factor behind why I stopped watching (and reading) The Walking Dead.
I ended up having no sympathy for any of the characters, and found I simply wasn’t enjoying it any more.
22/05/2017 at 14:23 CubeTruth says:
Tyranny is very very Black Company. If it were any more Black Company it’d need to be called Glenn Gook’s Tyranny.
It is presently a bit like reading the Black Company novels without everything past the start of the last plot arc of the first novel though.
22/05/2017 at 14:37 Mungrul says:
I’m a little hazy on the chronology of The Black Company, having only read the book “Chronicles of the Black Company”, which I believe is a collection of the first few books narrated by the Company’s medic, Croaker.
But I found the first part very rough, and quite badly written, which put me off of the book for a while. But I eventually picked it back up, and it massively improved. So are you saying it’s like that first book?
22/05/2017 at 15:32 Syt says:
I agree, though my closing thoguhts were, “What was the point of this infantile power fantasy and why did I spend time and money on it?”
22/05/2017 at 13:28 wombat191 says:
i can see it now
judge dredd” citizen you have been found guilty of a level 3 fun crime.. 6 years isocubes!”
22/05/2017 at 13:31 CynicalPleb says:
Honestly I stopped playing because I didn’t like the combat which is a shame since I believe playing evil (either cartoony evil like overlord ) or more grim evil (vtm bloodline) is very rewarding and fun to me.
22/05/2017 at 13:31 Ghostwise says:
I dunno. A rather vocal percentage of gamers seems to really like evil, pretending that they’re dominant and treating others like shit. I suspect that they don’t react as discussed in the article.
22/05/2017 at 14:56 Zeewolf says:
Those are typically stupid people, and stupid people don’t play intelligent games.
22/05/2017 at 13:34 NetharSpinos says:
I think the whole “being evil doesn’t feel good” only applies if you label your choices and characters as such. For example, in Tyranny I didn’t consider my party to be the Heralds of Oblivion spouting proclamations of DOOOM, they were simply bringing order and stability to a lawless(ish) and war-torn region. Likewise with the Courier, the Dragonborn, the Warden, and all the rest; they acted as they saw fit with the available choices that befitted their resepctive characters. Some games do ram home the Eeevil nature of the player, e.g. Dungeon Keeper, Impire et al, but like you mentioned earlier the “good” guys you fight against are either morally dubious or are just others of your kind.
22/05/2017 at 13:41 Unclepauly says:
I went the evil chaos route and it really does feel evil. There were moments where I felt a slight sickness in my stomach for pixels, and then I felt a slight sickness at that realization lol. I set out from the beginning to feel that evil vibe because hell, isn’t that why I was playing this game? Guess I got what I asked for.
22/05/2017 at 15:27 NetharSpinos says:
I must admit there was one ‘incident’ (you can probably guess which one) where I had to pause to reflect on the nature of the situation I was in and the only choice available, but other than that I think it was just business as usual.
22/05/2017 at 16:33 Firkragg says:
I think I know which incident you are referring to. A good wake-up call that was. The only thing which stopped the queasiness for me was that I kept thinking, “this is the action my character would take, not me myself”.
22/05/2017 at 15:32 Hawke says:
NetharSpinos, I wholeheartedly agree. The “good” factions aren’t better than Kyros’ subordinates by any measure (e.g. slavery in Azure, nationalism in Stalwart, etc.) and the generals were shown as interesting characters with own agenda. The Voices of Nerat, while being close to a typical villain, reminded a player character in most RPGs, trying to recruit everything in sight, grab every piece of knowledge and to perfect his army. Graven Ashe cared deeply about his troops (which didn’t include civilians or the Fatebinders, unfortunately) and protected them from harm to the best of his abilities. Tunon provided resources from the Empire, when a city in the Tiers needed it, and strived to bring order and (some sort of) justice to the region.
And the protagonist could just do their job with as little collateral damage for the potential citizens as possible (or the opposite).
22/05/2017 at 13:38 felipepepe says:
I’d blame on how mediocre Tyranny was as a whole. Everything about the game felt generic and uninspired, especially the combat.
Also, IMHO being evil only feels satisfying when there’s a cost and a sense of freedom/transgression. It has to be a Machiavellian proposal, challenge your ethics and have weight, not just “lol let’s blow up Megaton because lulz”.
RPGs (and systemic games like Crusaders Kings) are perfect for this, but Tyranny was a game about choosing faction A or B, then doing a billion errands with no agency whatsoever. You can’t even be a “Lawful Evil” Judge Dredd, you’re forced to be a power-hungry douche dealing with douches. It’s Obsidian’s story, not yours.
For counter-example, being violent in Deus Ex and killing everyone for money & loot but then being yelled by your brother and other NPCs is much more interesting than anything in Tyranny.
Age of Decadence is also a good example, especially in how it allows you to double cross basically anyone. I can do things in a way that fits MY goals, not what the story writers thinks is edgy. And it’s VERY satisfying to pull off.
22/05/2017 at 13:47 Unclepauly says:
I get the feeling you didn’t go down the chaos evil route. It had many moments where you could choose to make people suffer just out of pure satisfaction of watching them suffer.
22/05/2017 at 13:55 felipepepe says:
That’s the point, by doing that you’re just being an edgy asshole.
You know what’s a lot more interesting? Killing everyone in Camp Hope in New Vegas. It’s undeniably evil, but there’s a big challenge and a reward behind that.
Put it this way: if you’re gonna play a villain, isn’t it better to play a complex criminal mastermind than a dumb Saturday morning cartoon villain?
22/05/2017 at 14:01 Wormerine says:
I feel Tyranny works pretty well as a roleplaying game, as long as you roleplay. When creating my character I did pay close etention to my background and history I have with factions and game not only acnowleged those connection, but allowed me to be as evil to those I despised and ally with those, my character would logically join up with.
I don’t think you want what you say you want. Deus Ex is quite controlling game. You are JC Denton. And the game will treat you in context of you being JC Denton. Tyranny makes you a fatebinder. And that’s it. It is not an open game, but within the story you can make choices driven by your character. I wouldn’t apply D&D morality system here, as it is not present.
22/05/2017 at 15:16 felipepepe says:
Nonsense. Deus Ex offers a sense of agency vastly superior to Tyranny. Things like shooting Anna Navarre, killing the rebel leader or staying back to help your brother are about acting the way you want to do, not choosing limited dialog choices on your screen.
22/05/2017 at 16:06 shde2e says:
You say that as if those options aren’t just a small set of specific choices which the developers specifically designed for you.
Unless you do something which they did not anticipate, in which case the game will either ignore it or break narratively. Neither of which is desirable.
22/05/2017 at 13:38 TomxJ says:
I personally felt that where Tyranny went wrong was contextualising ‘Evil’ within its setting.
If this was a game set in Games Workshops Imperium of man, the afformentioned Judge Dredd universe, our own Dark Age (Hell, even if it was a modern setting and you character was in Credit sales trying to make a monthly quota!) its audience would have had different expectations.
Where Tyranny excelled was providing grey areas. Where it fell down was, right off the bat, defining good and evil in black and white terms.
22/05/2017 at 14:46 Archonsod says:
It’s the gray areas that were the problem. If they had separated it into a clear good vs evil storyline it would have been more effective. As is it’s kinda hard to feel particularly evil when you find out the supposed good guys are just as bad.
It’s where it fell flat for me. Rather than being good or evil the storyline ends up being more about three squabbling siblings with you being sent by a far off father figure to restore order. The ‘good’ guys don’t hate you because you’re evil, they hate you because you’re reigning in their independent streak; meanwhile the two younger brothers are arguing over whether to tidy their room or party.
22/05/2017 at 13:43 Minsc_N_Boo says:
It is on my “wishlist”. I think the problem is (and it is great one!) there are too many good RPG’s around at the moment.
I have only gotten around to finish Witcher 3 recently, and I am half way through Divinity OS. I should be nearing the end of this, but I got side tracked by Dark Souls…
22/05/2017 at 13:53 Wormerine says:
Yes, time is an issue. Luckily (sadly) for me D:OS doesn’t work for me singleplayer, and my Divinity buddy is living on the other side of the globe. Maybe we will finish it one day.
Tyranny has a benefit (or fault) for being rather brief in RPG standards (around 25hours).
22/05/2017 at 13:51 Wormerine says:
Evil was done well in Tyranny. Personally I despised “evil” in KOTOR (in general Bethesda and Bioware RPGs.) Playing bad guys in most RPGs feels like slapstick, rather than being selfish or inconsiderate. Tyranny did a good job giving you horrible choices to choose from and giving you a reason to do them.
The big fault of Tyranny, in my opinion, was marketing. Not the evil part – but what game it is. In all the marketing the big emphasis was put on choices – you will have limited time, not all quests can be done, you won’t see all the content. And to be honest it is quite false. I don’t know if something changed during the development, but many things they were talking about just arent’ in the game. Game gives you a time limit at the start, but you will have a really hard time going past it. And I really can;t imagine a situation in which someone wouldn’t be able to complete all quests. And yes, game has multiple “states” (a bit like witcher 2 but more of them, while less sagnificant) but I still didn’t bring myself to play through it again – I don’t think changes are that engaging.
The point is, the iniatial reception of Tyranny was quite negative, which delayed my purchase anyway (it is quite good BTW- in some aspects better (tighter&easier to get into) than PoE but personally when all is said&done I found PoE more memorable and engaging in a long term.)
I don’t think people are tired of isometric RPGs (as linked article suggests.) Maybe it is just me, but I can’t wait for PoE2, Divinity2. If Tyranny2 happens I will probably get it (I even bought crappy DLC to let Paradox know that I am interested.) However, by it simpler mechanics I felt it aimed to impress more wide crowd (Dragon Age Origins fans) and ended up being a weaker product than it could be. If it was any longer than it is I would get just annoyed with its gameplay as I did with DA:O. I tried to replay it recently and the combat just turns me off. It is way to boring.
22/05/2017 at 14:03 Bent Wooden Spoon says:
Thanks for the pure, undiluted nostalgia hit.
22/05/2017 at 14:10 Richard Cobbett says:
No reference too obscure :-)
22/05/2017 at 14:31 deiseach says:
He put the Taz in Taz-Mania! Down in Taz-Mania! Come to Taz-Mania… WE MEAN YOU!
In truth, I was, and am, rather hostile towards Taz-Mania. Back in the days when everyone just watched what was on the telly at the time, I remember seeing the animated Batman series and having my pre-pubescent mind absolutely blown that this was being marketed at kids. I’d run home from school every week to see it. Then, without any preamble, it was replaced by Taz-bloody-Mania. Oh yeah, it was clever and oh-so-knowing. But it wasn’t Batman. Sorry about that, Taz.
22/05/2017 at 14:34 Richard Cobbett says:
Things could be worse.
22/05/2017 at 14:44 deiseach says:
My eyes! The goggles do nothing!
22/05/2017 at 14:43 deiseach says:
“I can think of plenty of cases where this has happened for me, including GTA: San Andreas, Saints Row 2, and the entirety of Watch_Dogs, which never seems to realise that its vigilante main character is worse than any of the villains.”
I’m glad you said this regarding San Andreas. There is one mission ***SPOILER WARNING FOR DECADE OLD GAME*** where a foreman, whose crime seems to have been in the vicinity when you are trashing the place where workmen leered at Carl’s sister, is punished by having the portaloo within which he has taken refuge pushed into a hole and covered with cement. While still alive. All the other missions had a gangsta v gangsta vibe so this was genuinely out of place, and my abiding memory was: what on earth were they thinking?
22/05/2017 at 15:04 BaronKreight says:
I think you are wrong here. Being a bad guy can be very much fun. Take Star Wars. The dark side campaign in SWTOR is amazing. According to your assumption there should be less players playing for the Empire but it is not true. My SWTOR experience showed me there were many many players on the Dark Side.
22/05/2017 at 15:31 Richard Cobbett says:
Not necessarily, given that even Empire players can be Light Side. I have a fully light-side Imperial Agent because those choices made more sense. In an MMO, things are also more complicated due to the meta. Take a look at KOTOR 2 though. On Steam, the Dark Side victory stat is 3.2% versus 7.7% for Light, and in one of the darkest Star Wars games ever made.
22/05/2017 at 15:05 walruss says:
Anyone see the sketch on SNL where villains are competing to create the “most evil invention” and come in with things like a shrink ray and a freeze ray? And then Dwayne Johnson shows up as some guy named Roy and explains that he’s built a child molesting robot. The other villains are horrified, and he doesn’t get it. This is clearly the most evil invention. He was just trying to win the contest. This article reminded me of that somehow.
22/05/2017 at 17:26 Emeraude says:
One problem is that the face of evil in the real world can at first sight look so clean, rational even. No twirling mustache, no glam. It’s the police agent sending people to death camps with all the conscientiousness of a dedicated, dutiful civil servant. It’s the neighbor that smiles when saluting you but thinks you deserved to be beaten up and put in your place by the local homophobic gang.
Read the US eugenics laws and campaigns, or how the French high officers managed their own soldiers during WW1. Or the 101 Reserve Police Battalion in Poland. Or mining companies willfully letting people work and die in inhumane condition because they know it’s cheaper for them to pay restitution damages to the families than to pay to ensure worker safety.
The real face of evil is too common and familiar to be comfortable. We can rarely stand to look at it for too long.
22/05/2017 at 15:09 Risingson says:
I think you imply but do not quite mention when being evil woprks: when the character really think that he/she is doing the right thing or that it justifies the means. Like in Mass Effect :D
22/05/2017 at 15:17 Phantom_Renegade says:
The reason I didn’t get is pretty simple. You’re supposed to be a kind of inquisitor right, send by emperor something something, imbued with ultimate authority etc etc. But then in the same trailer I’m supposed to take sides with one of two factions within the realm. Oh hell no. They should be currying my favour, otherwise what’s the point?
22/05/2017 at 15:28 Drinking with Skeletons says:
The story was the good part of Tyranny. The bad parts were the endless, uninteresting combat that was worlds slower than Pillars of Eternity despite having far fewer abilities to juggle at any given time, the very clunky UI (especially compared to Pillars of Eternity), and the terrible character leveling system. And the story, as interesting as it was, didn’t really have an ending and suffered from plenty of typos and poorly edited turns of phrase (the game often had your character speak in a very informal manner that didn’t match the status your character holds in that society).
I think there’s a lot of potential there, but the idea that it just failed on account of “evil wins”–which I think probably didn’t help it, especially as it released shortly after the 2016 US elections–is laughable.
22/05/2017 at 15:50 Stargazer86 says:
I relatively enjoyed Tyranny, both the story and the combat, but by the end I felt as if it were a somewhat mediocre game at best, especially in comparison to Pillars of Eternity which I believe had the better story. Your companion characters were certainly a lot more interesting than what we received in Tyranny.
Now, there are a lot of interesting elements within the “you’re working for an Evil Overlord” premise and I felt as if they started down a decent road in exploring them and dealing with the moral grey areas of such a world. Too many games and movies paint evil as cackling, grandiose madmen that eat puppies and burn down orphanages, so having nuance and depth is a refreshing change of pace. The problem is that the game doesn’t go far enough, dipping its toes in the prospect rather than jumping in, leaving you with a second half of the story where you’re essentially railroaded into decisions and then brought to an abrupt cliffhanger ending with “SEQUEL” stamped all over it. Anyone remember Halo 2’s ending? It was like that, running face first into a brick wall at the height of the action.
So yeah, it had promise but turned out to be rather mediocre. Though to be fair, they always have a chance to fix things. The first Witcher was a boring slog, 2 got better, and 3 turned into one of the best RPG’s in years. And Obsidian has proved to be a decent developer of solid games, so I think they can do better.
22/05/2017 at 15:52 Minglefingler says:
I loved Tyranny, it was one of my favourite games last year. I saw my character as someone who did evil things purely to survive in Kyros’ realm, which made the game a refreshing change from most other rpgs. Sure you can be a dick in other games but here you were doing it because the state’s apparatus was watching and so it became a question of ignoring your conscience when you thought it may be dangerous to do the right thing. I also loved the world Obsidian created, to me it was far more interesting than many other fantasy setting which can feel a bit bland. Didn’t mind the combat either, sure it was simplified compared to Pillars but there was less of it and as I get older I find myself wearying of rpgs that throw encounter after encounter at you, something that Pillars was guilty of to my mind.
The marketing was off on this game though. You certainly weren’t railroaded into playing an evil character, with one or two exeptions to that in my playthrough. I think some average reviews, complaints about the combat, the abruptness of the ending and the overall length of the game did more to put people off than the promise that you could be a complete bastard.
22/05/2017 at 15:58 Aerothorn says:
I think Tyranny handled evil so, so well – I say this as someone who NEVER does evil playthroughs for all the reasons you mention. Really hope it gets a follow-up, though that looks unlikely. Though unlike most I was actually satisfied with the ending.
22/05/2017 at 16:02 lanelor says:
I couldn’t find true evil in Tyranny. All I remember is morally grey situations with a lot of dull combats (cheating them with poweroverwhelming). But there were moments to make me cackle with joy. Plus, read Birdy’s stories. There was one of the rare moments that make me stop playing and just take a walk thinking about what I read.
22/05/2017 at 16:30 FreshHands says:
Yes.
My reason for refunding it though was mainly based on the horrible visuals. Seriously, I hated that art style the moment I saw it.
And the combat failed to engage me as well.
Sad. The lore and the premise itself seemed promising.
22/05/2017 at 16:32 Hyena Grin says:
I doubt that I am terribly representative here, but despite actually being kind of excited about Tyranny as a project, I basically told myself that I wasn’t going to buy another major CRPG until I finished Pillars of Eternity.
What I have played of Pillars, I loved. And I expected to have it finished not terribly long after Tyranny released. But Pillars was so big and so very much the sort of game that requires consistent and undivided attention that I kept nudging it back for a rainy day when I didn’t have other titles to play. I kept imagining some theoretical two-week period where I had nothing else to play and would just throw myself into it.
Never happens.
In any case I think the article is probably right, the marketing was probably poorly targeted. There are people who get off on doing the bad thing (I have a player in my tabletop group who is obnoxiously murderous), but it’s reasonable to say that most people, whether consciously or unconsciously, are repulsed by the idea of a game orchestrated around doing evil.
They probably should have marketed it more toward a struggle to deal with the ethical dilemma of evil winning, and what actions are appropriate in that situation. I think that would have resonated more. And not just because of Current Events, though I have no doubt that a certain degree of fatigue for enabling awful stuff played a role in lower than expected sales.
22/05/2017 at 16:41 Hyena Grin says:
(Honestly, if anything DID put me off of the game it was the idea of having a time limit to play through the game. I just really dislike that sort of thing in RPGs, I like to take my time and explore everything in one playthrough. Though later on I would learn that there’s more or less enough time to do almost everything, but it was an initial speedbump in my enthusiasm)
22/05/2017 at 17:31 Emeraude says:
I ‘m thinking this is another example of authorial intent vs entertainment value, and how difficult it is to navigate in the field.
22/05/2017 at 16:34 ahkuilon says:
By this argument, you believe game sales would have been better if everything in the game was exactly the same, but the game was titled “The Fall of Tyranny?” And the narrative surrounding the marketing was about “how a hero rises from within an organization to overthrow the overlord?”
22/05/2017 at 16:53 Chaoslord AJ says:
Tie Fighter is reallly the game where you fight for the evil empire. Of course you’re not doing things like killing kid padawans on screen but you’re still serving an oppressive or “peace-keeping” force for the sake of order.
But most games opt for Diablo 3 -style comic evil without a cause.
Less scary than reality.
I also think Walter White nailed evil pretty well. Starting out as the good guy in bad circumstances we can sympathize with and as the plot goes by we’re surprised, wait a minute he actually became evil. Brilliant.
22/05/2017 at 17:02 gunny1993 says:
Death star was a defensive instillation, destroyed by terrorists, Empire is not evil at all. SAD
22/05/2017 at 16:56 Emeraude says:
I’m sad about Tyranny because it was a nice idea that didn’t pan out, as is wont to happen with any creative endeavor. Failure in execution.
Solid base combat, very interesting but somewhat flawed magic system (which I hope will be iterated upon again, it deserves it), but an abysmal encounter design.
Some nice reactivity at times but then framed into a structure that will funnel you in ways that leave the rope grossly apparent, impressing feelings of significant vignettes lost in a greater stream – and not in a good, deliberate way.
Disregarding the writing issues, which I thought missed the mark on many things, showing at times a lack of understanding of the greater context being created, I think the biggest failure was framing you as that heroic character.
It tries, but you rarely feel that mix of power over the weakest, yet powerlessness to a greater force that makes evil acts their greater significance. More cape comic book than Greek tragedy.
Worth experiencing if you’re a fan of the genre, but certainly not at full price I’d say.
22/05/2017 at 16:59 Antongranis says:
Great game, shame it did not do very well.
22/05/2017 at 17:08 mactier says:
I think you have a valid point, but you’re going way overboard (and wrong) if you make this the fundamental, “deep” reason for why it “failed”.
I don’t think the vast majority was bothered by it at all, but genuinely found it intriguing and worth exploring, as intended.
I think the reasons are much more basic than that: everyone was shouting from the roofs that it was a short, or incomplete game. This style of gameplay is still kind of seen as “forbidding”, which is based on wrong perceptions – and here is a “deep” reason of mine: true graphical highlights are few and sparse (no progress since 2014/2015), making people less interested in and tolerant of games that don’t even try… (This is a feeling I have myself.)
And the game itself apart from being touted as “short”, “incomplete” or being slightly forbidding/dry doesn’t make a “big” impression, it doesn’t create much of a feeling for what it is and doesn’t seem like a highlight. That and braind-dead political Zombies with too twisted agendas and subconscious motivations to ever be unravelled and for anyone with better things to do (like playing this game) to care about.
22/05/2017 at 18:06 1FSTCAT says:
Being the evil guy is appealing to me. The issue is, this game
didn’t get very good reviews. Sometimes, you can overlook a mediocre review and support the company behind the game. I was very unhappy with how Obsidian handled Pillars of Eternity. Immediately after the release of that, they started taking full-price preorders for its expansion pack (which were divided into two parts). Where other developers feel committed to their games (Wasteland 2, and Divinity: Original Sins), Obsidian feels like they’re just out to get my money. Mediocre game from mediocre company, does not equal a sale for me.