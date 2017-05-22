Valve hire some Kerbal Space Program developers

The big boys at Valve have hired an unknown number of folks behind the space sim Kerbal Space Program [official site], RPS fanzine PC Gamer is reporting. A former Valve developer said as much in an interview on the podcast Game Dev Unchained and a current Valve spokesperson confirmed it to the mag, saying “We’ll be announcing more soon”. Good work, everyone, I’ve had to do absolutely no digging of my own.



“They [Valve] are still buying up mod teams,” said Roger Lundeen of Turtle Rock in the podcast (at the 20 minute mark). “The modders who made… is it Kerbal Space Station [sic]? … They just gave that entire team jobs, if they wanted it.”

We don’t know if that’s exactly what happened, nor do we know how many of the original team from Squad have been employed. But the lead developer on KSP, Felipe Falanghe, did quit his old project in June last year saying: “I desperately need to have something new, to create more than one game in my life.”

It would certainly be interesting to see what that next game might be. We thought Kerbal Space Program was rather splendid, and work on it continues. Just last week a mission editor was announced as part of the sim‘s first expansion, along with missions based on real-world space jaunts from history, while an earlier update has also added communications networks.