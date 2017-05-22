Valve hire some Kerbal Space Program developers

The big boys at Valve have hired an unknown number of folks behind the space sim Kerbal Space Program [official site], RPS fanzine PC Gamer is reporting. A former Valve developer said as much in an interview on the podcast Game Dev Unchained and a current Valve spokesperson confirmed it to the mag, saying “We’ll be announcing more soon”. Good work, everyone, I’ve had to do absolutely no digging of my own.
“They [Valve] are still buying up mod teams,” said Roger Lundeen of Turtle Rock in the podcast (at the 20 minute mark). “The modders who made… is it Kerbal Space Station [sic]? … They just gave that entire team jobs, if they wanted it.”
We don’t know if that’s exactly what happened, nor do we know how many of the original team from Squad have been employed. But the lead developer on KSP, Felipe Falanghe, did quit his old project in June last year saying: “I desperately need to have something new, to create more than one game in my life.”
It would certainly be interesting to see what that next game might be. We thought Kerbal Space Program was rather splendid, and work on it continues. Just last week a mission editor was announced as part of the sim‘s first expansion, along with missions based on real-world space jaunts from history, while an earlier update has also added communications networks.
22/05/2017 at 23:39 DollarOfReactivity says:
Wow, over the past year as devs/contractors started Squad leaving in waves I thought for no apparent reason: wouldn’t it be cool if they were going to Valve? :o Clearly I should start a psychic hotline.
KSP is one of my favorite games ever, so I’m excited to see what they might do under (hopefully) better management and with infinite funds.
23/05/2017 at 00:14 brucethemoose says:
Well, with this being Valve, we’ll get something good or nothing at all, right?
From my understanding, they tend to abandon projects that aren’t working out as opposed to pressing on like normal studios.
23/05/2017 at 00:45 Cvnk says:
Doesn’t Valve pride itself on its distinct lack of management? A distinction that results in relatively few games?
23/05/2017 at 00:21 hamburger_cheesedoodle says:
I can’t wait to see what exciting new games will never get made with these developers on board.
23/05/2017 at 00:51 Chillicothe says:
Good. These folks got worked over during Kerbal’s development.
23/05/2017 at 02:14 wengart says:
My pet theory has been that they had a relatively open environment with a certain amount of managerial and financial push pre-Steam.
“Hey guys we need to ship a game by X date or we have no money.”
This allowed their open system to work. That and the right people who could take advantage of it.
However, since Steam started printing Valve money their “new games” teams have largely been without that same push.