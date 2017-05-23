How Far Cry 5 can reclaim the open world crown

Poor Ubisoft. They crafted this enormous open-world icon-riddled niche of their own, trod it into the ground while flogging it to death, and then other people came along, borrowed their ideas, and built superior games with them. In the last year, despite decent showings from Far Cry Primal, The Division, Watch Dogs 2, and Wildlands, players and critics were beginning to weary of yet another open map of odd jobs. None was particularly at fault, but we were experiencing perhaps the sense of diminishing returns, and certainly the weariness of fatigue. And then this year we got Zelda: Breath Of The Wild from Nintendo and Horizon Zero Dawn from Sony. Pow. Two platform-pushing monoliths that schooled Ubisoft at their own games.
In the wake of being so astoundingly outshone, what can Far Cry 5 [official site] do to reclaim the crown?
No one can claim that Ubisoft couldn’t have seen it coming. 2015 had seen The Witcher 3, Arkham Knight, Metal Gear Solid V. It was clear that their open world toes were being trodden on, with other studios often outdoing their own efforts. They had to step up. Of course, development lead times meant that we wouldn’t see this in 2016, and as mentioned above that year saw them put out a solid list of fairly standard examples of their format. But it’s perhaps fair to say they couldn’t have expected the degree to which 2017’s two console-exclusive big hitters would so enormously lift from the open world model used across so many Ubi franchises, nor that these new games would utterly blast even Ubi’s best efforts out of the water.
But that does make life tricky. It’s with some cruel irony that they announce a Far Cry – surely the flagship titles in their map-icon formula – into the fray having been so recently outdone. So what to do?
It’ll take more than money
I think the first thing is that the challenge won’t be solved purely with money. And I’d be willing to bet that would be Ubi’s first instinct. Zelda: BOTW and Horizon Zero Dawn (HZD) are both expensive games made by enormous teams over many years. Figures are vague, as you’d expect. But we know BOTW took over 300 people five years, and Nintendo say it will take an extraordinary 2 million sales to break even. At £60 launch price, that puts it at around £120 million. HZD is slightly more confusing because the developers gave a figure to a Dutch magazine, and it’s clearly far too low. Despite a team of 250, plus another 100 outsourced, and at least four years development, they claim it cost €45m (£39m). Although it’s likely this is minus the advertising budget, and since Sony was using the game to sell PS4s (just as BOTW was used to sell Switches), you can expect the same figure again or more to be tacked on. Which is all to say, these are a couple of £100m games.
Of course, Ubi has to make everything confusing, and not even a hint of budget figures has been released for the previous games. (We’ve asked.) Their games are made in a very peculiar way, with different portions of a single game made by different studios. Take FC4, for instance: those Shangri La dream sequences were made by a completely different team at Ubi Toronto, with completely different creative options, from those at Ubi Montreal making the waking world of the game. They compare this to movie studios, who will have multiple production companies working together to build a film, and overseas filming units with their own local assistant directors and production teams. Which makes guessing at costs even more ridiculously hard, but I strongly suspect the Far Cry series hasn’t nudged those astronomical budgets just yet, and I really don’t think it’d help if this one did.
More money often means more beautiful, more detail, more content, more side quests, and so on. More money can be really good for a large open game. But as the subheading says, it’ll take more than cash, and so we go on.
Remember to be a playground
I think this is probably the most essential thing to let Far Cry 5 be a game that stands out in such a busy open field. Because when you look back at the history of the Far Cry series, that is where it has always shone.
Far Cry, the original Crytek shooter in 2004, has more in common with the Crysis series than it does with where Ubi took the franchise. But despite that, if you look at where the game worked best, it was in those early stages where the player was bestowed with (then) unbelievable freedom to go off fixed paths and explore. To grab a hang-glider and soar wheresoever they may wish. To stumble into enemy soldiers and scramble your way out of the impromptu skirmish, then dash off in a stolen car. Gosh it was great. Right up until the bloody aliens show up. (It’s quite the thing that the notion of reintroducing aliens to the series at this point would seem outrageous.)
Far Cry 2 is a divisive game, where very wrong people think it was the best of the series [if that’s wrong, I don’t want to be right – Ed], whereas right people recognise that for all its intentions of delivering absolute freedom, it was in far a clown car of broken AI and repetition [my other car is a clown car – Ed]. But despite that, it too was always at its best when letting the player improvise within its world. As hilariously bad as the AI was, it was brilliant fun to set up a trap on a bridge for the sake of it, rather than because the plot demanded it. (That you’d then get to watch soldiers deliberately driving cars into rivers or shooting each other for no reason was a bonus.)
By Far Cry 3 a lot had changed, and what I think we can identify as modern Ubisoft’s core concepts were put into place. Big open island, lots of bases to capture, animals to skin, and side quests and collectibles to busy you for dozens of hours. And then, uncomfortably squeezed into that, was A STORY. A big stupid ugly really quite racist story of rubbish, but we’ll get onto that in a bit. I wasn’t as down on the action in the story missions as were others – I thought the different approaches broke the flow quite nicely. But even so, there’s no doubt it was best when it was freest.
Far Cry 4 was very much more of the same, slightly better refined, but not altered enough to avoid making the same mistakes. Primal tried to be slightly different, add in tribal business, recruiting characters, and so on, but yet again was only ever brilliant when you were mucking about.
I feel despondently certain that Far Cry 5 will have an over-written overwrought story that incessantly interrupts the entertainment. I feel more certain, in fact, because of the success of Horizon Zero Dawn, which had a bloody enormous story with lovely twists and turns, genuinely interesting characters, and a protagonist who felt real, vibrant and splendidly honest. If Ubisoft have proven anything with Far Cry, it’s that they don’t seem to be capable of that, and the worst thing they could do this time out is try. We don’t need an interrupting story – we just need an excuse to be playing.
Don’t be afraid to ditch a core idea
The situation Ubisoft have found themselves in is one of sticking too arduously to their formula. You know when you pick up one of their open world games you’re most likely to be gathering resources to craft, taking out enemy encampments to take them over as your own, and climbing some awkwardly designed towers. Each of these and so many other repeated factors, are I suppose “proven”. They’ve worked before, so they’ll work again. Except we’re now at the point where others are besting Ubi, and they need to be brave enough to abandon some of their core ideas.
My suggestion would be the enemy encampments. Why? Because they’re often my favourite bits of the previous games, and as well as not wanting to feel as weary with the concept as I already do, I’d love to see what they’d be forced into inventing if they couldn’t depend on them.
Maybe don’t be racist
Not something that usually comes up when considering how to sustain a long-running series, but good grief. I loved Far Cry 3 – I was one of the ones who successfully fought to see it as our Game Of The Year for 2012. It was, despite itself, an amazing festival of stupid fun. And, at the same time, it contained some absolutely embarrassing crap. With some homophobia thrown in. And an extremely badly handled rape plot. And magical Negros. And a colonial mindset. Games are complicated! Something that became even more bewildering after one of the strangest moments in my entire career – interviewing the game’s writer and realising midway through that he was giving excuses instead of answers, that entirely contradicted previous things he’d said. It was weird.
I guess I can better put this as: don’t see Far Cry as the place to make extraordinarily convoluted political points unless you actually know what that point is and why you want to make it. I mean, that’s probably a good rule to apply to everything, ever. So it certainly counts here.
Don’t be Zelda: Breath Of The Wild nor Horizon: Zero Dawn
It must be so tempting. You’ve seen these two very different games interpret the ideas you worked so hard to foster in such exciting and enormously successful ways, and dammit, it’s your right to take them back! But we don’t want Far Cry to be Zelda, and we know Ubisoft Montreal is not the studio to deliver something so delicate and intricate as Horizon. “But what about some boss fights?” NO! No Ubisoft, no. “But maybe we could have mechanical animals from the pas…” Ubisoft! “How about we borrow from…” Be careful now. “…From Shadow of Mordor?”
YES!
Oh my goodness yes. Please, finally, someone do that. Someone have the good sense to steal the Nemesis system, for goodness sakes.
Be weird
Perhaps I’m retro-fitting this rule having seen the the teasers we saw yesterday revealing the Montana location, and suggesting some peculiar goings on. But it could also be defensive in response to them too. Maybe I’m overreacting to my pleasure on learning it’s another big red reset button, no tropical island in sight.
My immediate vibe from the FMV clips was something akin to The Leftovers, my absolute favourite TV programme in a decade. That sort of lonely subdued horror. And then my imagination span away, thinking what Far Cry could do with something Lynchian, unnervingly quiet and subtly wrong. The little vignettes, the bell being struck by the man’s head, the dead body drifting down the river. They make me wonder if it could be a post-virus near-empty world, a last few survivors grappling with a planet where the rules of reality don’t quite work any more.
Of course, I could be being ridiculously optimistic and maybe it’s the more prosaic interpretation of what we see, with the worst possible outcome being – eurgh please no – zombies. It could be, couldn’t it? And then it wouldn’t be weird at all. It’d be bloody The Walking bloody Dead bloody again, wouldn’t it?
Weirdness would be so much more interesting, quiet, peculiar, unsettling just-off-balance reality. There’s the Far Cry 5 I’d love to see. Along with one that reaches above itself, lets itself let go of the remnants of its past, and responds to those games that blew its format out of the water not by trying to outdo them where Ubisoft are historically weakest, but rather where they’re demonstrably strongest. Playgrounds – big, daft, ridiculously free playgrounds.
We’ll find out just how disappointed I’ll be by the crushing reveal in a couple of days time.
23/05/2017 at 17:15 int says:
Give us something like Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, honestly how great would it be to play coop as Eastwood and Bridges:
(jump to 4 min)
23/05/2017 at 18:08 songkran says:
Great movie! You reminded me I should rewatch this again soon.
23/05/2017 at 20:09 jonahcutter says:
Excellent suggestion. Thunderbolt and Lightfoot is kind of a proto-neo-noir. It’s a bit lighter in theme than No Country For Old Men, but that might actually suit Ubi-level storytelling better.
Urban crime tropes placed within a western/road environment, with some slightly off-kilter weirdness.
23/05/2017 at 17:24 Carlos Danger says:
Can drop the don’t be racist already. With its setting I expect every villain to be a white drug/meth-head, sleeping with his sister and wearing a MANGA hat while driving his pick-up truck to the next clan meeting that is run by the town’s pastor.
23/05/2017 at 18:19 stringerdell says:
manga?
23/05/2017 at 18:23 Scare Tactics says:
Make America Not Great Again
23/05/2017 at 17:25 Crafter says:
Honestly, BotW did not even have to try that hard.
It took the sames basics of open world games as Ubi, it just had the balls to really look at what worked and what did not.
Towers are stupid in ubi games. Climbing them is just boring.
Climb the tower (without any challenge), get some new POI in the map, go there and do generic quests, repeat to the next tower.
BotW breaks this by :
-having an unique twist for each tower : frozen, hidden behind the terrain, in a battlefield, etc
-having less towers
-climbing the tower reveals the map, but not the POI. It is up to you to actually explore this open world. Guess what ? you are on top of a tower, the perfect place to have a look at what might be interesting to explore.
23/05/2017 at 20:22 Moraven says:
Being able to look out and mark beacons was great.
POI marker infested Horizon also, but you had the option to not buy the maps that added them to your map. But the graphics are not as intuitive to clearly get you curious to explore various areas. Things in Zelda grab your interest and it has been the most fun to randomly explore.
23/05/2017 at 17:39 draglikepull says:
I found Horizon to actually have a lot of the same problems that Ubi games have. The map is cluttered with icons and boring side-quests, the story is boring and poorly told, pointless time sink skill trees, and so forth. But.
But!
The dino hunting combat in Horizon is fantastic. In a lot of ways it’s a cookie-cutter Ubi game saved by the fact that the core gameplay itself is really good.
Breath of the Wild, on the other hand, is a game I hope Ubisoft learns from. BotW strips away so much of the pointless fluff of open-world games and has confidence that if you give the player interesting tools and some space to figure them out, you don’t need to constantly prod the player with map icons and skill trees and other time-wasting fluff.
23/05/2017 at 18:46 Daymare says:
I disagree. HZD had
– a really engaging, twisty story
– an entirely likeable protagonist
and I want to add:
– not just good gameplay but also many, many different kinds of enemies and tools.
– All *collectible* icons hidden except if you wanted to go look for them (I didn’t); other icons also simply served as markers, e.g. where some specific sorta robot was.
– a cool, mostly un-exploited post-post-apocalyptic setting and some pretty awesome technology behind the graphics. I spent a long time in screenshot mode.
23/05/2017 at 18:59 Daymare says:
Except for the animal hunting. That was taken a little too directly from the Far Cries. While within the setting it made sense, and one didn’t have to do tons of it, it was — to me — by far the most unengaging part of the game. Fuck raccoons.
23/05/2017 at 20:25 Moraven says:
Collectibles you have the choice to enable or not via map purchase.
You can turn off markers and route tracing in options. That along with a dynamic UI, it became a bit more immersive and less hand holding.
23/05/2017 at 17:49 Nauallis says:
Intriguing thought, implementing something akin to the nemesis system in a game like Far Cry. I think Zenicetus pointed out on the FC5 reveal commentary that the fundamental problem with that sort of idea is that no more than a handful of the characters that you typically kill in Far Cry are meaningful in any sort of way. If you don’t want bosses or mini-bosses in Far Cry, I cannot think of any way to make something like the nemesis system fun, as that’s based around marking and co-opting meaningful mini-bosses. In fact, the brilliance of such a system is in removing some of the player’s own personal agency and need to clear a map of icons, rather opposite the formula that Ubi’s been pursuing with the last three FC games (and the Division, and Wildlands, and AssCreed).
23/05/2017 at 17:49 playzintraffic says:
The problem is that you’re expecting all of this from Ubi. To wit:
“Each of these and so many other repeated factors, are I suppose “proven”. They’ve worked before, so they’ll work again. Except we’re now at the point where others are besting Ubi, and they need to be brave enough to abandon some of their core ideas.”
and:
” Their games are made in a very peculiar way, with different portions of a single game made by different studios. Take FC4, for instance: those Shangri La dream sequences were made by a completely different team at Ubi Toronto, with completely different creative options, from those at Ubi Montreal making the waking world of the game. They compare this to movie studios, who will have multiple production companies working together to build a film, and overseas filming units with their own local assistant directors and production teams.”
Ubi can’t pull off anything other than a mediocre, unimaginative game for the simple fact that they make games in this fashion. Most of the best movies do not in fact utilize these sorts of production methods; yes, the *highest grossing* ones tend to, but that’s far different from *best*. Look at the mishmash that was Age of Ultron (subpar compared to its less ambitious first installment), or the last Transformers movie. That’s what you get with multiple production teams working on a movie.
Same goes for games. Ubi simply is constitutionally unable to muster the creative coherence necessary to pull off a great game. All their production method can do is create games with AAA production values, because what it is is an EFFICIENT production method, not a COHERENT one.
23/05/2017 at 17:54 DanTheDragonman says:
BotW was good, but I don’t know about Horizon. I feel like it’s the overrated stuff that Sony always makes and pays reviewers to give really good scores. I never played it though, so I can’t really judge. The only Far Cry game I really played was Primal, and, other than it being somewhat hard, it is a pretty good game. Other Ubi games are pretty good as far as I know, but I haven’t played Wildlands yet.
What really matters, though, IS CO-OP!!!
23/05/2017 at 17:54 Zenicetus says:
I don’t have high expectations for change. The template for the series (and the genre as a whole) is that the game’s play time is extended by killing hundreds of enemies. Every point of reference for something that would be fun to see in this setting, like “No Country for Old Men,” is based on a few meaningful deaths. Not wading your way Rambo-style through a few hundred dead bodies.
If the game doesn’t include aliens or zombies (and it shouldn’t), then it will probably be something stupid like going up against a religious cult, where local law enforcement isn’t noticing the carnage. They’ve kidnapped your sister or something, and that’s all you need for a plot.
I hope it’s more than that, but the series is boxed-in by the amount of killing used as filler. It’s what people buy these games for.
23/05/2017 at 17:54 Flopdong says:
You are getting Far Cry and Crysis confused. There have never been aliens in a Far Cry game. The first game had you fight Dr. Kreiger’s mutant experiments.
And while certainly flawed, Far Cry 2 was the best in the series
23/05/2017 at 18:23 jeremyalexander says:
I wanted to like Far Cry 2 so much, but the near instant respawn and the stupid sickness mechanic made it unplayable for me. How nobody has ever modded those things out, I’ll never understand.
23/05/2017 at 19:43 Al_Scarface_Capone says:
Someone has actually modded those problems out – link to moddb.com
It doesn’t eliminate the sickness, but makes it happen much less frequently. Base respawn times are extended to like five or ten minutes (and they don’t just respawn, you see the enemies drive in, and can take them out at that stage). Additionally, it changes the damage modelling a bit, so that there are one hit kill headshots on both sides – enemies can one hit you, you can one hit them.
Far Cry 2 is probably my favorite game, but the first time I played it I only got like ten hours in before getting frustrated with those issues. It was only playing with Dylan’s Mod that let me enjoy it so much. I replay it every year now, always with the mod.
23/05/2017 at 17:56 Bostec says:
Horizon: Zero Dawn has a similar open world design like your usual run of the mill Ubisoft title but thats where it ends. Horizon just had so much going for it! A decent story, characters, game play that oozes class and superb ideas that far dwarf a Ubisoft game. More importantly the game has soul, something that Ubisoft have lacked and failed into putting into a game since…I can’t even remember. Something seriously missing in their games and its just a little bit sad.
23/05/2017 at 18:06 Kefren says:
I’d like:
– Remove uPlay if it is bought on Steam.
– Make sure you have settings to turn off all the pointers, mini-maps and so on.
– Remove silly (and slightly repulsive) stuff like killing animals to make a backpack when you’re probably raiding bases packed with fully-equipped soldiers. Erm, just take one of their backpacks. Or make one from a shirt or something.
23/05/2017 at 19:29 Damocles says:
Option to turn off the GPS and do some real navigation. This is what I have long hoped to see in open world games. Of course it would require detailed quest descriptions and proper maps but should be doable without too much development effort.
23/05/2017 at 18:22 jeremyalexander says:
I don’t know, the setting is interesting, but without drastic gameplay changes, it will just be the same game we’ve played 5 times now.
23/05/2017 at 18:30 shocked says:
From wikipedias FarCry 4 article:
Perhaps I’m too cynical, but I think that’s it, really. It’s a working formula, and I don’t believe that Ubisoft is interested in this risky and dangerous concept of change.
23/05/2017 at 19:06 LewdPenguin says:
Sadly I feel much the same, just because others have taken the concept and moved on with it wont matter a bit to the Ubilords if they think they can make the same game again with slightly prettier pretties and automatically collect another big pile of cash.
I don’t really care where they do it, whether it’s Far Cry Next or AssCreed Next or in an ideal world both, if they take enough of a step away from the formula they’ve kept on regurtitating and make an Ubilike that manages to feel fresh and interesting again I’ll buy, otherwise I’ll keep on picking up other developers variations on the theme instead, because at least on occasion other people manage to add a bit of variety into their iterations of the style.
23/05/2017 at 18:34 goodpoints says:
Since when did Far Cry ever have the “open world crown”? I love-hate FC2 as much as the next sensible fellow but GTA IV came out earlier in the same year. If we’re talking strictly open world FPS, well Operation Flashpoint came out in 2001.
23/05/2017 at 18:46 Penguin_Factory says:
As much as I’m hoping otherwise, I’m guessing the tone of the actual game will be much closer to the title-with-guitar-riff from those teasers, as oppose to the eerie, quiet videos that play before them. We’ll probably have a generic story where an evil militia (led by an oh-so-wacky “insane” leader) fight against a band of plucky rebels who turn out–uh oh!–to not be as good as they seem, and there’ll be a drunk cowboy guy for comic relief and some unfunny dipshit on the radio.
Again: I would love to be proven wrong, but knowing how Ubisoft write stories doesn’t make me optimistic.
23/05/2017 at 19:42 goodpoints says:
They should really bring back that Conrad fellow that wrote Far Cry 2.
23/05/2017 at 20:25 onodera says:
Or maybe hire that Cormac gramps.
23/05/2017 at 18:52 Daymare says:
Glad to read some of your thoughts on HZD, John! I was curious what you thought about it.
Now I’d like a seamless version of Prey, no loading between levels.
23/05/2017 at 18:52 Carra says:
Played Far Cry 4 half a year ago and I liked it. But yes, it felt like playing Far Cry 3.5. That’s OK if you leave a decade between two games (like Fallout 3 & 4) but it’s not if you release a game a year.
23/05/2017 at 19:28 OmNomNom says:
As long as I don’t have to climb any fucking towers to reveal a new map area, I’m good.
23/05/2017 at 19:43 Chaoslord AJ says:
Again BotW did it better. There were towers revealing only the map for orientation not spoiling every secret.
Also they had map markers for PoI but not breadcrumbs or arrows pointing the way.
23/05/2017 at 19:40 Chaoslord AJ says:
I guess Primal while flawed was a step in the right direction by being weird, they had no guns and spoke a strange language throughout. Somewhat bold.
Also recent Syndicate was one of the better ACs despite having the usual formulaic icon clutter of useless collectables.
The rest of the industry goes ahead and I can see no reason why they shouldn’t produce something nice given good personal and time.
23/05/2017 at 19:49 Chaoslord AJ says:
Also: open world game Xenoblade Chronicles X basically how they should have made ME:Andromeda, five huge offworld planet continents which you would travers in a flying transformer-mech later and you’re basically stompkilled by the alien wildlife 50 levels above yours the moment you exit the safezone, lol.
23/05/2017 at 20:18 jonahcutter says:
Primal is my favorite Far Cry, short of the first (I actually liked the mutants). They created an interesting, fun world, actually put the effort into not having everyone speak in english, gave a solid survival mode with increased difficulty, and even put the “harvest rare animal skins for new wallet” Ubi trope into an actually believable context. And perhaps best of all they gave us a setting we’ve not had a chance to play in before.
It was a big, fun, silly and super-satisfying game.
23/05/2017 at 20:20 haldolium says:
Ubi never held the “open world crown” so they cannot reclaim it. Before it became an abused sandbox excuse for compliant game design following the least common denominator, open world has been good in games like GTA. Since then, it’s a curse rather and seldom works out.
Unless Ubi decides to kick out their icon hunt core dynamics and trying to please everyone, all their games will be the same.
Most of your points really don’t matter much to me. Be racist even (they won’t, see Watch_Dogs 2 where they went SO FAR to battle everything with stereotypes, they could not be called racists anymore) – I wouldn’t care as much as I care about the blunt, overused core mechanics all their (3D, AAA) franchises share.
Although after a decade of this, I think there is absolutely no way whatsoever for Ubi to turn around. Especially not with a popular franchise. They don’t even get their artistic side-franchises right (except Rayman maybe).
23/05/2017 at 20:34 Tom Servo says:
Good to see someone else like the Leftovers, I really need to start watching the new season. You’re wrong about Far Cry 2, that game’s fire mechanic was insanely entertaining and I haven’t seen anything match it yet (admittedly I haven’t played a Far Cry since Blood Dragon). Nothing like setting a wildfire to smoke out enemies and then have the wind change so it starts blowing towards you!
23/05/2017 at 20:35 krikitarmy says:
I know I’m being That Guy, but there’s some beautiful irony to there being a typo in this piece sandwiched between two comments from the editor. “It was in far a clown car”.