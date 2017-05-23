Have You Played… Demigod?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day of the year, perhaps for all time.
When people remember Demigod, mostly they recall Rook, the character with castle towers for shoulders pictured above. That’s fair, he’s great, but Demigod was fun across the board.
Demigod was a MOBA before the entire industry started making MOBAs, in which teams of five heroes fought while creeps trickled down lanes towards the enemy base. It never took off because it wasn’t a free-to-play game, because it had only a small number of heroes, and because it had a terrible launch with broken multiplayer servers.
But the small number of heroes and decent singleplayer mode also meant it was more accessible to regular strategy game player than a DotA, Dota 2, or a League of Legends. Eg. someone like me. I liked Rook, but also the angel-sniper character. Demigod is another reason to be sad that developers Gas Powered Games disappeared.
23/05/2017 at 15:47 Mungrul says:
I have indeed, but it didn’t manage to keep my attention long due to the lack of variety in maps, which seems to be a “feature” of MOBAs from the point of view of an old fart who squints at them from a distance while mumbling about bloody kids and their new-fangled gibberish…
23/05/2017 at 16:53 Darloth says:
People only played one map, but it actually had several. some of them, especially the later ones, were really quite interesting. There was one made of two snakes biting each other’s tails twined around each other… one generic fantasy floating platform one, I think that’s the one everyone played… uh… I forget the others, but it had quite a lot and I thought they were fairly different.
23/05/2017 at 15:55 plavski says:
I played the hell out of this game and it was a shame it was mired in technical issues. It gave me a taste of the simple, accessible MOBA I wouldn’t find again until Heroes of the Storm.
23/05/2017 at 15:58 DelrueOfDetroit says:
What ever happened to Chris Taylor? When is he going to Kickstart all those games that were cancelled when Cavedog was shutdown?
23/05/2017 at 16:04 Misaniovent says:
Unfortunately, this game’s launch was a disaster and it failed accordingly. Retailers started selling the game before it had launched — before servers were online.
I only played it years later, but it apparently had serious netcode issues, too.
23/05/2017 at 16:08 BockoPower says:
I really wanted to play it as I wanted to play a new MOBA after DotA exhaustion but I think it was 30 euro at release if I remember right. And there was no way to pay such money for such game.
Anyway I see it’s still on Steam right now. It has an average peak of 7 players per month for the past 3 years so they probably play only vs AI.
23/05/2017 at 16:19 Bayemon says:
People played one map and there were 8 heroes. Was fun for about a week.
23/05/2017 at 16:20 lasikbear says:
Demigod had some cool ideas that other MOBAs never really picked up on. Every hero had multiple upgrade paths, so you could have builds focused on totally different skills, and you could also spend money(skill points?) to upgrade your sides units instead of your hero.
Shame the broken netcode meant it never took off, would have been interesting to see how the would have genre evolved if it had had more influence.