Have You Played… Demigod?

When people remember Demigod, mostly they recall Rook, the character with castle towers for shoulders pictured above. That’s fair, he’s great, but Demigod was fun across the board.

Demigod was a MOBA before the entire industry started making MOBAs, in which teams of five heroes fought while creeps trickled down lanes towards the enemy base. It never took off because it wasn’t a free-to-play game, because it had only a small number of heroes, and because it had a terrible launch with broken multiplayer servers.

But the small number of heroes and decent singleplayer mode also meant it was more accessible to regular strategy game player than a DotA, Dota 2, or a League of Legends. Eg. someone like me. I liked Rook, but also the angel-sniper character. Demigod is another reason to be sad that developers Gas Powered Games disappeared.