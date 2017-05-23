Layoffs at Hitman devs IO as Square Enix ditch studio

Less than one fortnight after Square Enix announced they were ditching IO Interactive, IO have announced a round of layoffs. While that’s no surprise, it is certainly a shame. We still don’t know what the future holds for the Danish studio, who are best known for their Hitman games, and the path forward is looking bumpy. Squeenix had said they’d try to find new investors in IO to replace them, but we’ve not yet heard much on how that’s working out. Initial impressions: not entirely great. Fingers crossed, everyone.
IO Interactive tweeted the following statement this afternoon:
“Today at IOI, we had to make some changes to our studio, which will allow us to be better equipped for our future adventures.
“We’re sad that great talent and good friends will be leaving the studio. We are doing everything possible to look after everyone affected.
“Thank you for your support and understanding.”
They don’t say how many people are gone.
An unconfirmed rumour last week said that IO would keep Hitman and continue their plan to make a second season of its episodic latest. Though that rumour also said IO would make an official statement on that this week, and all we’ve heard so far is, er, this bad news. Don’t take the rumour as fact.
Hopefully IO manage to turn this around, both for their sake and for ours. Our Alec has highlighted the new Hitman as one of the fine games making up this “golden age of big-budget PC games that offer us choice and freedom.” And I’d still like to see a third Kane & Lynch game, sending the creaking uncles stumbling through yet another mess of their own making.
Best of luck to everyone at IO affected by this.
23/05/2017 at 15:02 poliovaccine says:
I know I’m no business-savvy expert in the standards and pressures facing large corporations, but dammit it boggles my mind how a franchise as uniquely adored as Hitman can go bellyup, or how a group of utterly reliable developers of quality such as IO can have done to them the same. The only thing even close to a gaffe in the whole series I can recall is Absolution, and I feel complaints about that were justified but overblown. Their brief forays into other areas, with stuff like Kane and Lynch, were totally solid, but even if they were a one-trick pony, Hitman’s one hell of a trick horse. And it’s not as if their last iteration was a big flop either – they didn’t sell as well as they hoped because it was on this season to prove the worth of the experimental, episodic format, okay, sure, but how could they have expected any different? And besides, in the end it seems like the experiment was a success to me..?
I just don’t get a business where there’s no room for a franchise like this or a dev like IO. I’d call it throwing out the baby with the bathwater, but I’m not even seeing the bathwater here. They’re just straight up huckin’ the baby.
23/05/2017 at 15:23 davethejuggler says:
Yeah this is weird. It’s also weird how no other big publishers are swooping in to pick up the newly successful hitman franchise.
23/05/2017 at 16:42 JohnnyJustice91 says:
Welcome to a fictionalized economy, where even traditional rules of supply and demand in relation to goods and services are pretty meaningless.
Can’t buy back stock with a good game and a cult following.
23/05/2017 at 15:22 noodlecake says:
That is really bizarre. Why would it be hard to find investors for a company that made a game that got generally favourable reviews and did moderately well in sales? Business is weird.
23/05/2017 at 16:45 Frosty Grin says:
Because it wasn’t profitable even when the game turned out fine, I guess. If a game was unprofitable because it had bad marketing, for example, it would make sense for another publisher to step in. But as it is, I don’t know if anyone can make Hitman profitable without taking it a a direction fans won’t like.
23/05/2017 at 15:30 Mungrul says:
Who’s getting the continued revenue for Season 1? Do we know?
I know the rumour is that IOI retained rights to the Hitman IP, but there’s no mention of where the dosh from continuing sales of Season 1 and the rest of the back catalogue is going.
Gods, I hope they successfully ride this out. Hitman’s been my favourite game since, well, Witcher 3.
23/05/2017 at 15:32 brucethemoose says:
Mass Effect is shelved, Prey and Dishonored 2 aren’t selling as well as hoped… And now Hitman, the pillar of stability and quality in all that, is getting hit itself.
That “golden age” you mentioned appears to be ending. The big studios probably think the multiple-path AAA game market is over-saturated, and they’re not completely wrong either.
Now, there are some big open world releases on the horizon (looking forward to 2077 myself). But most of those franchises (AssCreed, TES) haven’t exactly been moving in the best direction.
23/05/2017 at 16:36 Jstn says:
I don’t think it has anything to do with the multi-path AAA game market’s being over-saturated. When I think back on those three games that you mentioned (Mass Effect, Prey, and Dishonored 2), they’ve all had issues.
Maybe I’m not reading reviews as closely as I should, but my take-away from reading about Mass Effect: Andromeda is that it’s a buggy mess surrounding mediocre, samey gameplay–not the sort of reviews that would make me want to play it (and this is actually the first time that I recall hearing it described as having multiple paths). I kinda assumed that the last vestiges of BioWare’s old RPG model were finally stripped from Andromeda.
My take away from reading reviews of Dishonored 2 is that is was “more of the same but buggy.” Again, nothing that made me think Dishonored 2 was special. I was actually shocked that PC Gamer gave it its game of the year award because reading about Dishonored 2 made it sound so much like a rushed, cash-in sequel.
Prey has had lots of reviews praising its mechanics, but the theme and story always seem to be disparaged as generic at best, which may be a problem for it as Alien: Isolation exists. Also, I think naming it Prey was a huge mistake. Every time I see it mentioned, there’s always someone who is genuinely confused as to why the “Prey reboot” is so different from the original. Also, I think people consider old Prey to be decent but nothing spectacular, and that impression has carried over to new Prey.
Assassins Creed and The Elder Scrolls have been slouching towards mediocrity for ages–nothing new there.
The good strain in multi-path AAA games–and the reason I don’t think there’s burnout–is stuff like the Soulsborne games (Dark Souls series, Bloodborne, many new spinoffs). People talk about it as though it is a new genre (hence the name Soulsborne), but I think they’re really a return to the true core of metroidvanias–multiple paths, fair gameplay that starts out hard but becomes easier with skill in addition to leveling up instead of pure number grinding. These games seem to be wildly popular (hence like 10 Soulsborne games announced or released recently). They aren’t lowest common denominator games like Assassins Creed, The Elder Scrolls, etc. are becoming. Though many “Soulsborne” games don’t understand why Dark Souls 1, 3, and Bloodborne are actually good–it’s not difficulty, it’s not a forlorn aesthetic. Dark Souls and Bloodborne are good because they have a cohesive world that is available to be explored for lore that makes sense, for those that want it, and because their level design is varied, cohesive, and supports multiple ways and paths to play–the true heart of a metroidvania. Side-note: I get frustrated at “metroidvanias” that are completely linear and think that merely because you have to backtrack (often while putting a flashing symbol on a map telling you to “go back here to use your new item”) that they are non-linear. NO! But the good ones seem to be growing in popularity still (I keep hearing about people going back to play Dark Souls 1 even).
23/05/2017 at 16:23 Shinard says:
Damn it, Hitman’s great. I quite enjoyed Blood Money, but the recent reboot hit it out of the park for me. Fingers crossed they pull it off, somehow.
23/05/2017 at 16:27 LaundroMat says:
I suspect too much focus on direct return on investment, while the Hitman series has always seemed to be a long-tail type of game, i.e. one that sells steadily instead of in a spike.
23/05/2017 at 16:49 Kingseeker Camargo says:
“I’d still like to see a third Kane & Lynch game”
Well that’s a sentence I would’ve never imagined I would read.