Trackmania 2 Lagoon roars out

Ah, a tropical getaway! Sun, sand, surf, and speeding through loop-de-loops into corkscrews at 300mph until you sick up your sangria. That’s the fun offered by Trackmania 2 Lagoon [official site], which launched today. The latest in Nadeo’s wonderfully silly racing series takes the tropical environment from 2016’s Trackmania Turbo and whacks it into the interconnected ecosystem of Trackmania 2, bringing new modes and whatnot too. It looks like a good time. Check out the launch trailer.



Along with the Lagoon environment and all its bits and pieces to use in your own maps, TM2 Lagoon packs a 65-track singleplayer campaign and multiplayer racing around tropical places. Beyond that, it’s… more Trackmania? That’s not a bad thing to be.

For those who haven’t played it, Trackmania is a time trial racing game where players compete with the ghosts of each other (or the medal holders, in singleplayer). Cars can’t collide so it’s purely about finding the best line through tracks – tracks which incorporate wacky elements like driving vertically along walls, loops, corkscrews, jumps, and all sorts of other wonderful unrealistic bits. I know some folks would like to see it add collision for ‘proper’ racing but I’m quite happy driving through a shoal of ghosts.

To prepare for Lagoon, Nadeo recently launched Maniaplanet 4 with new map editor tools and pieces, support for creating solo campaigns, and more.

Trackmania 2 Lagoon is out for £15.99/19,99€/$19.99 on Steam, Maniaplanet, and Ubisoft’s store.