Warframe devs announce Keystone, a new F2P FPS

Digital Extremes, the developers behind wildly popular free-to-play robocrustacean action-RPG Warframe, have announced a new F2P first-person shooter. Keystone [official site] is its name and blending FPS with deck-building is its game. Players will get to journey around a mystical board game, shooting baddies with the help of abilities and weapons from their decks. Quite how it works is a mystery for now but this is pre-E3: we don’t need no stinking details, only pure hype injected right into our eyeballs, baby! Ah. Well. All I can really show you is that ↑ artwork. It’ll have to do.
Here’s how Digital Extremes describe Keystone in today’s announcement:
“With the look and feel of the 1970’s retro-pulp era, Keystone will take players on a journey through a multi-verse that begins on the starting square of an intriguing, mystical board game. Players will wield unique decks of cards throughout the match that offer handy benefits, amazing powers, and fearsome weapons. With timing and resourcefulness, personally customized decks give players the upper hand in battle both individually and when strategically coupled with teammates’ decks.”
I’d imagine they’ll have more to say and show at E3 in June.
For those who fancy helping to shape Keystone, closed alpha signups are live on the game’s site. The first alpha test will run May 26-29th.
23/05/2017 at 17:59 KDR_11k says:
So is it PVP or PVE?
23/05/2017 at 18:12 LearningToSmile says:
Assuming the characters in the artwork are playable, it’s a hero-based shooter with deck building, huh? So they realized going after Overwatch directly is a fool’s errand and decided to find a more easily reachable target in Paladins instead? Smart.
Joking aside, the aesthetic has potential, and Warframe was always in the back of my mind, only having other games to play stopped me from giving it a shot. So I’m curious where this goes.
23/05/2017 at 18:15 Kollega says:
All of a sudden, I feel somewhat interested. Sure, it would be even more appealing to me if it was straight-up dieselpunk… but the Golden Age of Sci-Fi stylings look fine too. One of the main reasons I’m utterly disinterested towards Warframe is its unremarkable-looking “dark future” setting, even if it has funky stuff in it.
So now, I guess, we’ll have to wait on the explanation of what sort of gameplay it will have, and whether the monetization model will be completely horrible. If it’s PvE like Warframe, and doesn’t require massive cashola to be competitive… then it might just be a game for me.
23/05/2017 at 18:53 geldonyetich says:
Honestly, that “box” art alone (speaking figuratively, as there surely will be no box) was enough to fish me in for a closer look. Whatever they’re paying that artist, it’s not enough.
23/05/2017 at 18:16 AYZON says:
I always wondered why no one wants to make a proper 1970 Style game. I absolutely loved those parts in Saints Row and Fallout. (The NewVegas Science expansion, cant think of the name right now.)
Hoping they go for a light hearted approach instead of the kinda serious but then again not really serious Fallout4 went with.
23/05/2017 at 20:40 Ushao says:
Old World Blues. Though that always felt more 50’s pulp to me.
23/05/2017 at 18:20 KillahMate says:
I appreciate that they were smart enough to pick a truly distinctive aesthetic for their hero shooter, as opposed to just about everything else on the market bar Team Fortress 2. It might work for them if they really lean into it – I’m waiting for some in-game shots to see how much they’re willing to resemble their concept art.
23/05/2017 at 19:44 Anti-Skub says:
If DE are good at anything it’s visuals.
23/05/2017 at 19:42 Anti-Skub says:
Assuming this is what it looks like ie another Hero based PvP FPS game, I have to say, this is disappointingly unimaginative for a studio that created probably the most unique F2P game around.
23/05/2017 at 19:50 Chromatose says:
The fact that this is probably going to be yet another hero-shooter doesn’t exactly fill me with deep joy; but I’m still hopelessly hooked on Warframe and that art style is hella sweet, so I’m gonna bite on this regardless.
23/05/2017 at 20:16 DeFrank says:
Ah I just rememberd this: link to kotaku.com
makes me laugh.