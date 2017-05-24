Exo One channels Kubrick, Dear Esther and Carl Sagan

Whenever I post about the delightful 3D sci-fi momentum-based explorer Exo One [official site] on RPS the comments are always interested and enthusiastic. With that in mind I figured you might be interested in a video with dev commentary which digs a bit further into the game’s structure/chill-ness and developer Jay Weston’s influences – everything from Dear Esther to Carl Sagan’s novel, Contact:

I must admit that I watched the video and cursed myself for not demanding a demo build when I played it at Rezzed earlier this year. I, your Exo One correspondent, am a dumdum.

Anyway, to give you an idea of how enthused I am when it comes to this game, I paused Metallica’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct for a full 5 minutes and 38 seconds for this video. I was on Moth Into Flame as well so this is no mean praise. These videos always seem to coincide with me listening to bands I was into as a teenager – when I posted about the Kickstarter it was Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged album.

That Kickstarter is still going, by the way. It’s in its final few days so take a peek if you’re curious – the target is AU$35,000 (just over £20,000) – as there’s a chunk more info in the campaign blurb and the FAQs!