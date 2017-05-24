Hack the planet! Hacknet launches mod tools

Fab computer hacking game Hacknet [official site] has launched its mod tools, letting players create their own missions, campaigns, music and more. Or if you don’t fancy making things yourself, hey, you’ll still get to play the ‘extensions’ other people make. I’ll be sorely disappointed if someone isn’t already making a campaign recreating the great movie of our cybertime, Hackers. I’ll make it myself if I have to. I’ll get some friends in to help me type. The Gibson must fall.

If you’re not already hacking the planet yourself, hey, Hacknet is on sale right now too.

“Hacknet Extensions enables players to create their own Hacknet campaigns, system networks, nodes, themes, music and story missions, and share them with other players through Steam Workshop,” developers Team Fractal Alligator explain.

Several new campaigns are already up on Hacknet’s Steam Workshop. A small mod-making contest is going on too.

Hacknet was already one of the best hacking games, according to resident leet dood Br3ndy, so mod support on top sounds splendid.

If you fancy jacking in yourself, a 66% discount makes Hacknet £2.39/3,39€/$3.39 on sale on Steam until Friday. Or it’s £6.62 to buy Hacknet together with Labyrinths, its recent expansion. Go on, you kn