Mirage: Arcane Warfare’s magical bust-ups out now

Aspelliarus! That’s a magic spell from the popular series of children’s books, Harry Potts. Another thing that features deadly magical nonsense is Mirage: Arcane Warfare [official site], the multiplayer first-person shooter from the makers of Chivalry: Medieval Warfare. You swan around with swords, spears and maces while partaking in some feisty wizardry as one of six distinct classes of murderous mage. I’m telling you all this because it’s out now, innit.
Here’s a launch trailer so you can see what the craic is, but there’s also a lore trailer, er, if you give a donkey’s about that.
As you can see, there’s magic. Your spells can be customised in the loadout of whatever spellcaster you like, “from the ghostly Vypress assassin to the hulking Taurant.” It’s all wrapped up with 27 maps and six game modes: Arena, Capture the Jinn, Team Objectives, Capture Point, Pushable, and 10v10 Team Deathmatch. Characters can customised with different tattoos, weapons and armour and you can also change your voice lines, which is a very Overwatchy feature.
I tried to play a recent beta but the servers kept telling me “nope” for reasons I could never discover, so I’m sorry that you won’t be hearing what I think about casting giant flaming orbs. If you are sold, however, it’s on Steam with a 10% launch discount making it £20.69/25,19€/$26.99.
To quote a lovable character from a well known series of children’s books: “You’re a wizard boy now, Harry Potts!”
24/05/2017 at 10:10 Someoldguy says:
But can you ride a broom and play Crudinaditch?
24/05/2017 at 11:08 Daymare says:
I remember reading JRR Rolling’s “Harry Potts and the Philosophic Stoner” when it came out. I was about twelve at the time, it was revelatory and totally enchanting! That famous scene when Hermaphrodite Grung casts her first Flingardium Levitosa drew me into the world of Schlogwards.
Despite the Potts series being labelled Satanic in my village — and my family’s subsequent banishment from our home — it remains, to this day, a bright and fundamental part of my childhood.
24/05/2017 at 10:16 Pravin Lal's Nuclear Arsenal says:
It wasn’t off to the greatest start, sadly.
According to the devs the servers were up but, due to a problem with Steam, they didn’t appear in the list. Valve has fixed the issue this morning but the servers were understandably empty since there was no clear idea on when they’d start working.
24/05/2017 at 10:51 Tetrode says:
This just doesn’t look as fun as Chivalry. From the videos I’ve seen it’s less about raw and ridiculous melee combat and more about the rock paper scissors overwatch style gameplay which I just find a bit dull and predictable.
24/05/2017 at 11:11 Pravin Lal's Nuclear Arsenal says:
I can see why you’d think that from videos but nah, not really. There’s no intricate meta of hard counters and stupidly fun melee is still king. The abilities are there to give it some depth (they did streamline the basic combat from Chiv) but anyone can kill everyone.
The ‘rock paper scissors’ part is more like: “Well, we’re pushing the cart, might as well switch from the minelayer Tinker to the Vigilist. Here, I’ll drop the bubble shield to help the team then I’ll go kill somebody”.