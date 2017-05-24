Mirage: Arcane Warfare’s magical bust-ups out now

Aspelliarus! That’s a magic spell from the popular series of children’s books, Harry Potts. Another thing that features deadly magical nonsense is Mirage: Arcane Warfare [official site], the multiplayer first-person shooter from the makers of Chivalry: Medieval Warfare. You swan around with swords, spears and maces while partaking in some feisty wizardry as one of six distinct classes of murderous mage. I’m telling you all this because it’s out now, innit.

Here’s a launch trailer so you can see what the craic is, but there’s also a lore trailer, er, if you give a donkey’s about that.

As you can see, there’s magic. Your spells can be customised in the loadout of whatever spellcaster you like, “from the ghostly Vypress assassin to the hulking Taurant.” It’s all wrapped up with 27 maps and six game modes: Arena, Capture the Jinn, Team Objectives, Capture Point, Pushable, and 10v10 Team Deathmatch. Characters can customised with different tattoos, weapons and armour and you can also change your voice lines, which is a very Overwatchy feature.

I tried to play a recent beta but the servers kept telling me “nope” for reasons I could never discover, so I’m sorry that you won’t be hearing what I think about casting giant flaming orbs. If you are sold, however, it’s on Steam with a 10% launch discount making it £20.69/25,19€/$26.99.

To quote a lovable character from a well known series of children’s books: “You’re a wizard boy now, Harry Potts!”