Verdun expandalone Tannenberg hits WW1 Eastern Front

World War 1 FPS Verdun is off to the Eastern Front in a standalone expansion this year, developers Blackmill Games and M2H have announced. Named simply Tannenberg [official site], after 1914’s Battle of Tannenberg, it’ll see the Russian Empire scrapping with the Central Powers from forest to plains. Verdun is fairly serious as shooters go, more Red Orchestra than Battlefield, and Tannenberg will continue that with new men, maps, weapons, tactics, and all that. Check out the announcement trailer:
Here’s what today’s announcement says about shiny newness:
“A brand new game mode designed for player counts of 32+ captures the mobile nature of battle in the East, while the open fields and pastures offer tactical freedom and require different survival skills to the no man’s land of the Western Front.
“The Entente will face off against the Central Powers across diverse landscapes ranging from exposed snowy plains and thick forests to burned villages and mountain pastures. Fresh tactics will be required to win the day in the authentic landscapes of these new locations, which are a long way from the muddy Western Front trenches. Different squads will bring with them a range of new weapons, all of which have been carefully crafted with the attention to detail Verdun players have come to expect.”
Tannenberg is coming to Steam some time later this year.
24/05/2017 at 14:28 Dorga says:
Isn’t the original still in early access?
24/05/2017 at 14:38 Alice O'Connor says:
Not since 2015.
24/05/2017 at 14:57 Dorga says:
I have almost 100 hours on this game and I swear I thought it was still in early acces, given how many times they update it.
24/05/2017 at 14:49 zulnam says:
Yay another historical world war shooter with Russia and Germany.
Haven’t had one of those in a while.
24/05/2017 at 15:19 Lord of Beer says:
How does this game compare to Red Orchestra? Is is 32v32, and does it have anything like campaign mode?
24/05/2017 at 15:38 Dorga says:
It’s 16 on 16 and more straightforward then RO; what sets it apart from other FPS is the fact that the two teams take turns at rushing each other trench, with the defenders prohibited from advancing. It gives the game a nice flow and forces a certain degree of cooperation on the players.