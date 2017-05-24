Learn the secrets of monsters to hunt ’em in Walkerman

Before you slay a monster, you must come to know the monster. Where does it hang out? Which bands is it into? How socially conscious is it? Does it have any allergies? Do your research and maybe you’ll lure it to a fake Kasabian charity bake-off where the secret ingredient is deadly, deadly peanuts. That’s how a Witcher would do it, and it’s about the same for a Walkerman. A visual novel starring a young monster hunter who must study his prey carefully so he’s prepared to battle them, Walkerman [official site] launched its first act this week. Have a look in this trailer:

Here’s how developers Scalemail explain it:

“Each creature obeys a unique set of rules which must be exploited in order to defeat them, in a fashion similar to the old folk tales about vampires and garlic, or werewolves and silver bullets. Each act of Walkerman centers on a creature and the process of investigating it. Players will study the monster in order to ascertain its weaknesses, gather the necessary items, and then confront it in battle. Combat takes place on an isometric, pseudo-board game in which the player selects actions from a list of options. These battle sequences have multiple solutions, depending on the player’s collected items and their knowledge of the monster. Players also steer the protagonist through his personal life in a similar fashion: deciding whom to trust, where to borrow money, etc which alters how the story progresses.”

I dig the sound of that.

I played an old demo of Walkerman in 2015 and dug the idea of studying prey, though I can’t remember much else. That was before The Witcher 3 came out with its monstrous investigations and, after that, I am still interested to see another game’s take. I dug the idea of investigations in The Witcher 3 but too often they came down to following glowing footprints. Walkerman’s monster studies sound a lot more involved and with more possible avenues and outcomes.

Walkerman is on Steam for £4.49/6,29€/$6.29, which includes a 10% launch discount. It’s also available DRM-free on Itch. A demo is out, which I believe is an updated(ish) version of the prologue I played.