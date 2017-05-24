Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind unlock times announced

If you’re of a certain age and disposition, one of your main concerns might be: when can I return to Morrowind and pretend the past fifteen years never happened? Steady on there, creaky clogs. I’m sure you know that The Elder Scrolls Online [official site] will launch its Morrowind expansion on Tuesday June 6th, and you have already stocked up on biscuits, but when on June 6th will the servers go live? 10am in the UK, Zenimax have confirmed, which is 2am Pacific, 11am Central European Time, and so on.

Unless you’ve bought the fancy expensive edition of TESO: Morrowind, in which case early access is already live for you to swan around with your few fellow millionaires.

Zenimax’s unlocking announcement has the times for other corners of the globe. For us in the UK, 10am gives plenty of time to eat a 2002 breakfast (Coco Shreddies), listen to some 2002 music (Sugababes or Atomic Kitten, or there’s always Nickelback), put on your 2002 togs, and settle down for a simpler life.

The Morrowind expansion adds the lands from The Elder Scrolls III to Zenimax’s MMORPG, see, along with all the quests and monsties and whatnot you’d expect from an MMO expansion.

When our Alec visited Vvardenfell in beta, he was whipped back in time and felt like he was home again – with some reservations.

“Don’t get me wrong, there’s stuff I’m not keen on – I haven’t enjoyed the dialogue, many of the respawning monsters incline towards the generic, character movement and combat feels a bit artificial and there’s a distracting layer of MMO metagame and microtransaction guff throughout – yer archetypal ludonarrative dissonance, there (Drink! -Ed). For all that, I’m having a passably Elder Scrollsy experience in a prettied-up Vvardenfell, and right now that turns out to be exactly how I want to spend my time.”

The Elder Scrolls: Morrowind costs £30 as an expansion for existing players, or for newcomers Zenimax sell a £40 edition including the base game too. TESO dropped subscription fees years ago, remember, so that’s all you’ll pay. If you cannot wait and want to join in the early access antics, that’ll cost you £50 for the Collector’s Edition of the expansion.