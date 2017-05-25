Netflix Warren Ellis Castlevania series gets debut trailer

Oooh! The Castlevania animated series Netflix commissioned now has a trailer. That means we have our first look at the Warren Ellis-penned adaptation (although there is more than half a minute of preamble and sneaking in refs to other Netflix shows – GET TO THE POINT! AND BY POINT I MEAN THE POINT OF THE STAKE BECAUSE DRACULA):
I assume that Warren Ellis wrote:
“Who are you?”
“The man who’ll kill Dracula.”
I wonder if that’s all he did. Like, whether he turned up to a meeting with a napkin in his hand where he’d jotted that down and then said, “and I assume the rest will be whip choreography and dancing draculas” and then everyone else in the meeting nodded in a “yes, that seems reasonable” way and then they had a nice croissant and went home.
I guess we will find out when the series airs on 7 July.
25/05/2017 at 12:40 Babymech says:
This made me wish it was Mike Mignola’s Baltimore (the best Witcher) getting a show, instead of Castlevania. Boo, trailer. Boo you.
25/05/2017 at 12:44 Jenuall says:
Warren Ellis? Who he?
25/05/2017 at 16:26 Durgendorf says:
He’s a graphic novelist, best known for Transmetropolitan. Whenever he takes on contract work like this for big licenses he approaches it from odd angles. If this is even half as bizarre as Ellis’ animated take on GI Joe this’ll be the best kind of good dumb fun.
25/05/2017 at 12:56 Turkey says:
What is a chair? A miserable little pile truth legs! But enough talk! Have at you… bastard!
25/05/2017 at 12:58 ropeladder says:
“The Japanese sounds a lot cooler.”
25/05/2017 at 13:01 Stevostin says:
Indeed can’t smell a lot of Ellis in there. That would be a shame because clearly that’s the bit of the project that makes it potentially interesting.
25/05/2017 at 15:00 Darth Gangrel says:
I have a Steam friend who’s playing Lords of Shadow right now and that game looks exactly like the stuff that turned me off Darksiders. An animated series would be immensely more enjoyable and less annoying.
25/05/2017 at 16:16 DantronLesotho says:
As a ~30 year fan of the series, it’s sad that it’s taken this long. The Captain N version wasn’t enough!