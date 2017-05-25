Netflix Warren Ellis Castlevania series gets debut trailer

Oooh! The Castlevania animated series Netflix commissioned now has a trailer. That means we have our first look at the Warren Ellis-penned adaptation (although there is more than half a minute of preamble and sneaking in refs to other Netflix shows – GET TO THE POINT! AND BY POINT I MEAN THE POINT OF THE STAKE BECAUSE DRACULA):

I assume that Warren Ellis wrote:

“Who are you?”

“The man who’ll kill Dracula.”

I wonder if that’s all he did. Like, whether he turned up to a meeting with a napkin in his hand where he’d jotted that down and then said, “and I assume the rest will be whip choreography and dancing draculas” and then everyone else in the meeting nodded in a “yes, that seems reasonable” way and then they had a nice croissant and went home.

I guess we will find out when the series airs on 7 July.