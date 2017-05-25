Fallout 4 free to play on Steam this weekend

Post-apocalyptic packrat simulator Fallout 4 [official site] will be free to play in full this weekend. The free weekend on Steam will start at 6pm today (10am Pacific) and run until 9pm (1pm Pacific), letting all and sundry and play the base game and poke at mods. (Expansions not included.)
If you dig it and want it for keepsies, the game will be on sale until Monday evening. And for those who already have it, the DLC is going on sale too.
I’ve not had a crack at Fallout 4 yet so I’ll turn you over to words from Wot Alec Thought:
“Vibrant and characterful as well as immense, Fallout 4 is the giant leap forwards Bethesda’s RPGs sorely needed in terms of presentation, though the unrelenting focus on routine, lightweight combat sees it fall just short of triumph status.”
My own interest in Bethesda’s hollow open-world RPG formula tends to last about a weekend, so this sounds great to me. I look forward to poking around Boston, seeing the sights, building a base, dating a reporter (I’m told it’s The Done Thing?), wearing a robot, shooting some dinosaurs, and then stopping.
Given that this supports mods, I’ll ask: are there any you particularly recommend, reader dear? Weird big game-changing things would be grand as well as minor tweaks.
25/05/2017 at 12:57 Wulfram says:
I suggest Better Mod Descriptions, which allows you to see what your mods (as in, the crafting system, not game mods) actually do.
Particularly crucial if you’re using V.A.T.S because how various mods affect the AP cost is really unclear otherwise.
25/05/2017 at 13:36 Drib says:
Fallout 4 was a fun shooter, not a great RPG. But it was still fun.
Roaming around shooting the mans and gathering the junk has always been a staple of gaming, and FO4 certainly does have that. Also, basically only that.
25/05/2017 at 13:42 NetharSpinos says:
Exactly this. If Fallout 4 didn’t actually have the name Fallout attached to it, it might be considered a much better game.
Also, don’t date the reporter; she’s a terrible arse. Date the robot scientist instead, she’s a much nicer person.
25/05/2017 at 13:45 wombat191 says:
plus she has that accent…just because i have a thing for french accents doesnt make me shallow does it? :D
not to mention shes got an adorable innocence about her
25/05/2017 at 13:43 wombat191 says:
the settlement system is a real time sink but if you basically stick to the main quest you can easily finish it in a weekend with a single faction
25/05/2017 at 13:46 Massenstein says:
Any Mod Any Weapon mod is fun: link to imgur.com
Usually I would only recommend it for someone who has squeezed everything out of the base game, but if you are only going to play it for the weekend, go for it.
Also if there’s one mod that I feel is super essential it’s this screenshot tool: link to nexusmods.com?
Clunky as it is, Fallout 4 is still a gorgeous game and I’ve tremendously enjoyed playing a photographer with the help of that tool.
25/05/2017 at 14:32 Love Albatross says:
Just started playing this again for the first time since it launched, and there are some really great mods out there now. Some of the simple gameplay and UI mods are essential IMO.
It also runs incredibly well. Get a solid 100FPS+ at 1440p with high/ultra settings. (btw – if you run into a problem with stuttering, go into the gameplay settings menu and switch controller OFF).
25/05/2017 at 15:11 Asurmen says:
What’s your system, if you don’t mind me asking?
25/05/2017 at 15:42 Love Albatross says:
i5 2500k, 8GB RAM, GTX 1070.
25/05/2017 at 15:24 fish99 says:
The game runs fine outside of Boston city, and always did. If you go into east Boston city, like the area around Goodneighbour and you have shadow distance on high or ultra, you will get drops to under 60fps, especially at night. This hasn’t improved one bit since launch.
25/05/2017 at 15:43 Love Albatross says:
There’s a mod which attempts to fix this by dynamically adjusting shadows to maintain your target FPS. No idea if it works yet, but it sounds good.
25/05/2017 at 16:01 fish99 says:
The point is though – you’re not getting ‘a solid 100FPS+ at 1440p with high/ultra settings’ if you need a mod which turns some of those settings down. I just fired the game up and ran around Boston for half an hour, full settings 1080p, also GTX1070, and it’s below 60 fps a lot of the time, sometimes under 40.
25/05/2017 at 16:05 sporkife says:
it works excellently, though it’s more of a hassle to set up than standard NMM mods. link to nexusmods.com?
25/05/2017 at 16:12 brucethemoose says:
Ahhh, BGS and shadows…
Skyrim’s CPU shadows made me feel physically sick. Sad to see they’re still having trouble with FO4.
25/05/2017 at 15:36 Unclepauly says:
Then I can’t use my controller. HEYOOO
25/05/2017 at 16:12 fish99 says:
I liked a lot of this game. Played 180 hrs and the first 130-140 were pretty enjoyable outside of the repetitive settlement building/rescue missions and other radiant quests. If you ignore those, and build up just one settlement (preferably not in Sanctuary Hills) you’ll have a good time with it.
The bit where the experience soured was the end of the story, and having looked up all the endings I’d say the game might be better if you never pick a side and never finish it. I didn’t feel like any of the factions really deserved the good or bad fates you pick for them, or to put it another way, the game failed to make me care about any of them.
25/05/2017 at 16:18 Warlokk says:
I’m in the middle of a playthrough now using a pretty comprehensive Survival overhaul mod called Horizon… it really changes a lot, including the leveling system and combat, to stretch the challenge out a lot more and make things more interesting. I highly recommend it, it made the game feel fresh again after hundreds of hours of playtime.
25/05/2017 at 16:37 brucethemoose says:
It is time!
I made myself wait until FO4 was properly patched and modded before my first playthrough. Now, it’s time to spend the whole weekend modding.
25/05/2017 at 17:13 Chaz says:
Will the VR version be a standalone thing or will it be an upgrade for this?
Trying to hold off playing it until it comes out for VR so…
25/05/2017 at 17:43 skeletortoise says:
Time for another episode of Will This Make My Laptop Cry.