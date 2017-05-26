Best PC gaming deals of the week

Right, it’s time once more to get down into the business of checking out what’s been on offer or discounted within the world of all this ‘video game’ business people seem to talk about a lot these days. It’s definitely been a long enough week already, so let’s get started right away, shall we?

We’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places, which is nice.

UK & US Deals

Let’s start with another of our weekly check-ins with Humble where, stop me if you’ve heard this before, but there are a bunch more additions to the site’s Spring Sale. Games from Ubisoft, Deep Silver and Focus Home Interactive have now been added for you to peruse. Here are some of the highlights:

Ghost Recon: Wildlands for £31.99 / $47.99 / €47.99

Watch Dogs 2 for £26.54 / $35.39 / €35.39

Rainbow Six: Siege for £17.49 / $19.99 / €19.99

The Division for £19.99 / $24.99 / €24.99

Ryse: Son of Rome for £3.74 / $4.99 / €4.99

Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition for £2.24 / $2.99 / €2.99

Dead Island Definitive Collection for £12.49 / $19.99 / €19.99Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments for £9.99 / $14.99 / €14.99

The Technomancer for £11.99 / $14.99 / €14.99

Farming Simulator 17 for £26.49 / $29.74 / €29.74

Humble’s Spring Sale – New Additions

Elsewhere at Humble, there’s yet another star-packed Bundle on offer. The Humble ‘Game On’ Bundle benefits the War Child UK charity and features some absolutely must-own titles for up to $10 / $7.70. Here’s what you get.

Pay what you want:

Worms Clan Wars

80 Days

Her Story

Pay more than the average:

Grim Fandango Remastered

The Stanley Parable

Broken Sword 5 – The Serpent’s Curse

Pay $10 (£7.71) or more:

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Pay what you want for the Humble ‘Game On’ Bundle

Bundle Stars is currently offering a pack of indie games including Skullgirls, Freedom Planet, Viscera Cleanup Detail, Robot Roller-Derby Disco Dodgeball and Lethal League, among others, all for £3.19 / $3.49. This bundle lasts for just over another week, but if you’ve never played Lethal League, let me tell you the bundle is worth it just for that game alone.

The Best of Indie Legends Bundle on PC (Steam) from Bundle Stars

There’s a pair of fantastic sale ranges active over at GOG.com, if you like your games DRM-free and all that. Firstly, the site’s Weekly Sale range for this week includes La-Mulana, Alone in the Dark, RollerCoaster Tycoon and more. Here are some more highlights:

D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die Season 1 for £6.09 / $7.49 / €7.09

La-Mulana for £4.09 / $4.99 / €4.79

The Silver Case for £9.09 / $11.19 / €10.59

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Platinum for £5.69 / $6.99 / €6.69

Alone in the Dark Trilogy for £1.69 / $2.09 / €1.99

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.49

GOG.com’s Weekly Sale

Meanwhile, if your interests lie more in the realms of the RPG, you can check out the site’s range of games on offer for Role-Playing Week. It should come as no surprise to you that The Witcher series is involved here, but notably, so is System Shock 2. Some highlights:

The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition for £17.49 / $21.74 / €20.49

The Witcher 3 Expansion Pass for £9.99 / $12.39 / €11.79

The Witcher 2 for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89

The Witcher Enhanced Edition for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.49

Pillars of Eternity Hero Edition for £13.99 / $17.39 / €16.49

Tyranny Commander Edition for £23.39 / $28.99 / €27.39

System Shock 2 for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.49

System Shock Enhanced Edition for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.49

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines for £4.09 / $4.99 / €4.79

Role-Playing Week from GOG.com

Back to Humble briefly for a heads up – there’s only a week left to get yourself a copy of Stellaris along with a stack of other Steam keys for $12 / £10 in Humble’s Monthly subscription service. After that, the set of games will move onto a brand new set, so if spacey strategy games are your thing, get in while you can.

Stellaris for £10 / $12 in the Humble Monthly subscription

UK Deals

Over at Tesco’s website, you can save up to £20 on selected purchases of gaming or electronics related stuff, using one of three codes the company is putting on offer. The codes in question:

£5 when you spend £40 or more on selected electrical and gaming with code:

TDX-GHWP

£10 when you spend £75 or more on selected electrical and gaming with code:

TDX-KYMX

£20 when you spend £150 or more on selected electrical and gaming with code:

TDX-HKFY

Some examples of stuff you can save on:

Amazon Dot for £39 using code TDX-GHWP

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2016 Lifetime license for £79.99 using code TDX-HKFY

LG 43-inch 4K smart TV for £449 using code TDX-HKFY

Fitbit Charge 2 Black for £99.99 using code TDX-HKFY

Apple iPad 32GB Space Grey for £319 using code TDX-HKFY

Those of you who are struggling to keep your excitement for the upcoming new season of Game of Thrones at bay may be interested to know that the Blu-ray box set of Game of Thrones Seasons 1-6 is currently £50 off over at Amazon UK. That means the 27-disc (!) set is reduced to £59.99 for a limited time.

Game of Thrones Seasons 1-6 Blu-ray box set for £59.99 from Amazon UK

Spooky house sim Resident Evil 7 is currently down to a mere £19.99 on PC as a boxed game (remember boxed PC games?). You can grab that from Amazon UK this very moment if you feel like it.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard on PC for £19.99 from Amazon UK

Alright this one is almost the definition of the phrase ‘luxury item’ but still. The LG OLED 4K smart TV which Digital Foundry has previously labelled as one of, if not the very best 4K TV you can get your hands on these days, is currently down to its lowest price ever. That still means it will cost you £1399, though. Enter the code LSTV100A at checkout to get that price.

LG 55-inch Curved 4K OLED smart TV for £1399 using code LSTV100A from Currys

US Deals

Head over to Best Buy this weekend and you should be able to grab a copy of Gears of War 4 as a code that will unlock both the Xbox One and Windows 10 versions of the game, all for $29.99 or $23.99 if you happen to be a GCU member. For those not keeping score, that’s a 50% discount.

Gears of War 4 on Xbox One & PC for $29.99 ($23.99 with GCU) from Best Buy

While you’re over there at Best Buy’s site, you can also pick up a PC copy of Mass Effect Andromeda as an Origin key for the same discount – down to $29.99 for a limited time. The same GCU offer applies, too, meaning it’ll go down to $23.99 if you’re a member.

Mass Effect Andromeda on PC (Origin) for $29.99 ($23.99 with GCU) from Best Buy

Fresh off the announcement that a second season of young-adult indie cult hit Life is Strange is coming, Amazon US is discounting the digital copy of the game’s entire first season down to a criminally low $6.80. Divisive as the game may be, it’s hard to argue with a price of under seven bucks.

Life is Strange Complete Season One on PC (Steam) for $6.80 from Amazon US

Okay, we’re done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted. I’ll be over at Jelly Deals, scouring the world wide web for more deals. Feel free to visit, or follow us on Twitter and give us a like on Facebook.

Did you know that Jelly Deals has launched a newsletter? It lets us bring the best deals directly to you each day. Subscribe here, if that seems like your kind of thing.