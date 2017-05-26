Darkest Dungeon’s vampy expansion drips to June 19th

Splendidly cruel dungeon crawler Darkest Dungeon [official site] will welcome mosquito-like aristocratic vampires with the launch of its first expansion, The Crimson Court, on June 19th, developers Red Hook Studios have announced. For $10 it’ll add that dastardly strain of bloodsuckers, along with the whole new dungeon type they inhabit, a new hero for you to dust them with, and a fanatical vampire hunter who might murder you if he thinks you’re tainted. I am very much into the fine clothing and horrible proboscis noses of Crimson Court Members, a nice spin on your usual swanky vamps.

The Crimson Court will explore the history and consequences of another chapter of that foolish Ancestor’s life, one which has apparently resulted in toffs drinking blood and… I think maybe horrible suckbugs glommed onto people’s heads and torsos and subsuming them to serve as handy legs carrying their distended bloodbellies? That’s what I’d guess from looking at this screenshot, anyway. Like the tongue-eating louse but hungrier. Fingers crossed that’s what it is.

The Court bring a full faction of new enemies and four boss battles, all in the new dungeon region of The Courtyard. Red Hook talk about “Massive, sprawling maps with locked doors, prisoner rooms, and progress saves”, which sounds potentially great. Also new in the expansion: new buildings, new trinket sets with set bonuses, and a yet-unrevealed new character class. “Awash in blood and delusion, they bear the burden of a thousand lifetimes,” Red Hook say about that mystery hero.

Ostensibly fighting the good fight is the Fanatic, a wandering boss who’ll hunt you down if you venture out while afflicted by the Crimson Curse. He looks grim:

The Crimson Court is coming to Windows, Mac, and Linux on June 19th, priced at $9.99, via Steam, GOG, the Humble Store, and the Twitch store. Only the Steam version has Workshop support for easy modding, mind.

If you’ve not Dungeoned in a while, do remember that Red Hook recently added a new short mode aimed at reducing the grind – though not the difficulty.