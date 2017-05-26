No surprise: No Destiny 2 dedicated servers for PC

Destiny 2 [official site] will not have dedicated servers on PC, Bungie have confirmed. Some Destineers had hope that it might switch from the first game’s peer-to-peer networking model as the sci-fi FPS series makes its PC debut, given that dedicated servers tend to be less laggy and make cheating — which is far more common on PC — tougher. I can’t say I’m surprised to learn the answer is a nope but it’s still a shame. Bungie have explained that Destiny 2 will use “a hybrid of client-server and peer-to-peer technology, just like Destiny 1”, so let’s get technical!
Bungie community manager David ‘DeeJ’ Dague raised the question of dedicated servers with Destiny 2 engineering lead Matt Segur in Bungie’s weekly dev blog update doodad:
Matt: We’ve seen a lot of people asking about how the networking model works for Destiny 2. Many are concerned by our announcement last week that Destiny 2 doesn’t have dedicated servers. While that’s useful shorthand, the full answer is more complex because Destiny has a unique networking model. Rest assured that we’re doing a lot of testing right now with players all around the world, and working hard to make sure that your experience is going to be smooth on launch day.
David: So why no dedicated servers?
Matt: Every activity in Destiny 2 is hosted by one of our servers. That means you will never again suffer a host migration during your Raid attempt or Trials match. This differs from Destiny 1, where these hosting duties were performed by player consoles and only script and mission logic ran in the data center. To understand the foundation on which we’re building, check out this Destiny 1 presentation from GDC. Using the terms from this talk, in Destiny 2, both the Mission Host and Physics Host will run in our data centers.
David: Wait, so we do have dedicated servers?
Matt: We don’t use that term, because in the gaming community, “dedicated servers” refers to pure client-server networking models. Destiny 2 uses a hybrid of client-server and peer-to-peer technology, just like Destiny 1. The server is authoritative over how the game progresses, and each player is authoritative over their own movement and abilities. This allows us to give players the feeling of immediacy in all their moving and shooting – no matter where they live and no matter whom they choose to play with.
That feeling of immediacy does always come at a cost of consistency for other players, mind. They say that “controller-throwing lag-induced moments” like “[seeing] a player warp around the map or shoot me through a wall” will be “reduced” in Destiny 2 as a result of their technical tinkerings, “but we can’t promise they’ll be eliminated.” These aren’t new problems or unique to Destiny, mind.
David: Why peer-to-peer? Are we trying to save money?
Matt: Nope! We’ve invested heavily in new server infrastructure for Destiny 2, including using cloud servers for gameplay for the first time. We really believe this is the best model for all of Destiny 2’s varied cooperative and competitive experiences. Engineering will always involve tradeoffs and cost-benefit analysis, but as a team we’ve got no regrets about the unique technology we’ve built for Destiny 2.
David: With Destiny 2 coming out on PC, does peer-to-peer networking put players at risk of being cheated?
Matt: The PC platform poses unique security challenges for Destiny 2, but our security Ninjas have spent several years building a plan for how to engage with this new and vibrant community. We have a variety of top-secret strategies to ensure that the life of a cheater in Destiny 2 PC will be nasty, brutish, and short. And, regardless of what platform you play on, all changes to your persistent character are communicated directly to our secure data center with no peer-to-peer interference.
Even games with dedicated servers are often hacked to heck and back on PC so I am wary of their claims of swift justice. But as cheating is sadly an inevitability, it’s the lag I’d be more concerned about. I’m not at all surprised that Destiny 2 is following the path of the first game (I’m more surprised that anyone thought it wouldn’t) but ah, it’s still a shame.
26/05/2017 at 13:33 Ghostwise says:
When I saw “each player is authoritative over their own movement and abilities”, an angelic chorus appeared and offered a rousing rendition of “Wall hacks, aimbots and teleportation yay !” in D minor.
26/05/2017 at 15:11 ddbrown30 says:
Dedicated servers don’t help with the former two; both manipulate the graphics buffer and the aim bot is just overriding your mouse input. Both of these things are happening outside of the executable, so there’s no way to stop them.
As for teleportation, it’s actually one of the easiest cheats to detect. Just because the client is the authority doesn’t mean that the server isn’t doing any kind of validation.
Source: I was the MP tech lead on R6: Siege.
26/05/2017 at 14:22 Afkilla says:
After hearing that Destiny 2 would be on Battle.net on PC, I just assumed that a game of this magnitude, and so dependent on online play, would have dedicated servers. Guess I forgot Destiny 2 is only about making money, and Bungie/Activision are greedy douchebags.
I actually hope cheaters ruin this game on PC. Not going to waste my time playing what will likely feel like Destiny 1 DLC.
26/05/2017 at 15:15 KevinLew says:
The bizarre thing is that I’m pretty darn sure that every other Blizzard game on PC uses dedicated servers. Why they purposely decided to use peer-to-peer connectivity is truly mind-boggling.
26/05/2017 at 14:42 Retorrent says:
And now I have lost all interest in this…. Peer to Peer is always going to be the weak spot one that cheaters are going to take full advantage of. Then you add the client server on top of that and it sounds like it’s going to be lag city in most of the time. Not going to spend $60 to play a game while they have to play whack a mole weeding out the cheaters.
26/05/2017 at 14:48 Afkilla says:
I actually never cheat in games, but with the lack of dedicated servers I think I’m going to make that my game. Walls, aimbots, item generation/duplication. Can’t wait! Fuck Bungie!
26/05/2017 at 15:37 Darth Gangrel says:
Don’t be so aggressive and spiteful just because things aren’t as you would like them to be.
I only play singleplayer offline games, so I don’t need to worry about people like you or other MP issues. For their sake, I hope most people aren’t like you.
26/05/2017 at 15:04 Synesthesia says:
Do you want cheaters? Because this is how you get cheaters.